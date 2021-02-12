Trump's lawyers claim he never knew Pence was in danger. A Republican senator has said otherwise.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have contradicted a Republican senator's account of what happened in the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
After lawyers for Trump finished their defense of his impeachment for inciting the insurrection, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) questioned the timing of Trump's "disparaging tweet" about Pence during the attack. At 2:24 p.m., 11 minutes after Pence was escorted from the chamber as Trump backers stormed the building, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what he should've done" and somehow object to the election results. Despite the implication of the certification process already being over (it wasn't), Trump's lawyers said he had not been informed Pence was in danger when it happened.
Question from @SenatorRomney: "When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24pm regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that the Vice President had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?"
Michael van der Veen: "The answer is no." pic.twitter.com/3eMubOOt3H
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021
But Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) gave a different story Wednesday night. While he already disclosed that he was on the phone with Trump when the attackers started getting into the Capitol, Tuberville specified Wednesday that he was talking to Trump went Pence was escorted from the Senate. "I said 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I've got to go,'" Tuberville recalled, suggesting Trump knew Pence was in danger when he sent the tweet.
More stories from theweek.com
Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most
Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege
Ted Cruz has a mullet