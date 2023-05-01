Trump’s Lawyers Go After E. Jean Carroll’s ‘Fabulous’ Life

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

E. Jean Carroll acknowledges that there are two different versions of herself: the empowered and resilient advice columnist who’s always doing “fabulous,” and the self-effacing writer who says she’s never recovered from her alleged rape at the hands of Donald Trump.

The former president’s lawyer spent Monday morning cross-examining Carroll to expand the divide between them both, flipping through her messages and TV appearances to portray her as an attention-seeking journalist who reveled in the spotlight after accusing Trump of a heinous crime.

It’s a clear attempt to lean into the very defenses Trump—who is not present at his own trial—has raised publicly: that Carroll’s accusation is a political swipe and an attempt to get a payout.

Trump Lawyer’s Shameful Cross-Examination of E. Jean Carroll

Trump’s lawyers zeroed in on the way Carroll testified last week that her life is in shambles ever since she went public in 2019, despite her repeated comments that she’s been doing great.

“I always say my life is fabulous,” Carroll responded on the stand.

“Except in this courtroom,” defense lawyer Joe Tacopina shot back.

Carroll, who acknowledged the irreconcilable differences between her public persona and private self, explained that the difference is that, in court, “I have to tell the truth.”

So when you go on television and podcasts, Tacopina exclaimed, “they’re all lies?”

Jurors already saw Carroll’s emotional testimony about how Trump allegedly attacked her inside the fitting room inside the luxury Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman sometime around 1996.

Monday marks the second full day that Carroll is questioned by Trump’s lawyer, a cross-examination that has only intensified.

On Thursday, Tacopina spent considerable time probing an odd email between Carroll and a friend where they discussed the need to stop Trump—and said they had a “scheme” in mind. He also repeatedly questioned why Carroll didn’t scream when the alleged rape took place, or why there was no one around to witness the incident.

The civil trial, which threatens to brand Trump a rapist and could cost him millions, resumed this week. Jurors got a much wider view of the fight between Carroll and Trump, with the former president’s legal team playing TV news clips that showed how Carroll described the encounter during live interviews. Jurors also heard more about other traumatic incidents in Carroll’s life, with Trump’s lawyers probing why Carroll never told police about the way disgraced former CBS Chairman Les Moonves kissed and groped her in an elevator—and other instances of sexual misconduct by other men.

Judge Denies Trump’s Request for Mistrial in E. Jean Carroll Rape Case

“I was born in 1943. I am a member of the silent generation,” Carroll said on the stand. “The fact that I never went to the police is not surprising for someone my age.”

Tacopina responded by bringing up how Carroll had reached out to police when kids damaged a mailbox at her historic home on Halloween.

“So you’ll call the cops on a mailbox, but not if you’re personally attacked or sexually assaulted?” Tacopina asked.

Her responses—and the questions Trump’s lawyer keeps asking her—serve as examples of how this trial has become a showdown for the national reckoning that started with the #MeToo movement, which Carroll said inspired her to come forward.

Trump’s lawyer also noted that Carroll never sued Moonves, forcing the writer to draw a distinction between Moonves’ denial—on the record in New York magazine—versus Trump’s “she's not my type” comments from the White House. Tacopina framed both as men calling her a liar, while Carroll countered that Trump’s response was far worse.

Tacopina presented a clip from her deposition in October in which she said she thought Trump “would just say it didn’t happen that way… that it was consensual.”

Another Trump lawyer who questioned Carroll during that testimony, Alina Habba, asked if that would have essentially counted as him calling her a liar too. Carroll said no.

