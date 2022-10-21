Trump's legal team responds to Jan. 6 subpoena

Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In a filing with the court, attorneys for Graham, a top ally of Trump's, sought to halt his possible testimony while he continues to appeal the order to appear before the Fulton County special grand jury. Graham's office described the South Carolina Republican's filing as an attempt “to defend the Constitution and the institutional interest of the Senate.”