Trump's likely pick for Pentagon job makes 'trains run on time.' Can he do much more?

President Trump’s visit to the Pentagon Friday morning fueled speculation he was on the verge of nominating acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan to the top position, but that didn’t happen, and a Pentagon official later said the purpose was a top secret briefing “about Afghanistan and other national security issues.”

Trump’s visit appears to have left Shanahan, who many believe is the likely pick for the top job, hanging. But the bigger question, however, is whether Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, is up to the job.

Shanahan was confirmed as deputy secretary of defense in July 2017 and became acting defense secretary at the start of the year, following the resignation of Secretary James Mattis. He has received mixed reviews so far, with some sources crediting him for his focus on efficiency, but others criticizing his management style and for being overly deferential to Trump.

“He’s a very good nuts and bolts guy,” said a former senior Pentagon official, who added that despite having no previous Defense Department experience, Shanahan during his time in government has quickly mastered “how you get things done in the Pentagon, how you exercise power over the budget.”

The former Boeing executive is “a guy that understands large organizations and how to make them function properly and get the most out of them,” said retired Army Lt. Gen. Guy Swan, a vice president at the Association of the U.S. Army.

Swan described Shanahan as a man who could “make the trains run on time,” a phrase repeated verbatim by another person who spoke to Yahoo News.

Some observers credit Shanahan’s business experience as an asset in the Pentagon. “He’s brought some really important insight to the department, particularly as we’ve grappled with the idea of accelerating innovation in response to new and emerging threats,” said a former senior military officer. “He brings a different point of view, a different culture to the department, and that can be disruptive, but it can also be very positive.”

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan fires a modified paintball gun that shoots pepper balls during a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico on Feb. 23. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP) More

Although Shanahan’s industry experience was in aerospace, his support for Army modernization efforts has given him a strong base of support among the service’s leaders, according to Swan. “From the Army’s perspective, having him in that position [of defense secretary] is viewed as a very positive development,” Swan said.

In particular, Shanahan has supported Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley’s modernization priorities and the establishment of the Army Futures Command, the service’s first new four-star command since 1973, Swan said.

With Trump’s announced intention to nominate Milley to succeed Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that relationship will be crucial if the president nominates Shanahan to the defense secretary job permanently, Swan added.

When Trump ruffled Air Force feathers with his plan to create a Space Force, against the wishes of most in the Pentagon, it was left to Shanahan to make it happen. This led to friction with Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, who announced her resignation on March 8. But a former senior Pentagon official said Shanahan’s handling of the Space Force issue exemplified one of his strengths: his ability to translate Trump’s diktats into “palatable” policy directives.

“He’s been great at taking crazy stuff the president says and somehow translating it into something halfway reasonable,” the former senior Pentagon official said. After Trump declared his intent to create a Space Force, over congressional and Air Force opposition, Shanahan “took charge of that” and steered the policy. The plan is now to place the Space Force inside the Air Force, much as the Marine Corps falls under the Department of the Navy, the former senior Pentagon official said. “He was able to maneuver through that bureaucratic mess and sort of make the president happy without upending the entire Pentagon.”