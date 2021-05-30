  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Roger Stone, Donald Trump
Roger Stone, left, has predicted that former President Donald Trump, right, will be indicted. InfoWars, Getty images

  • Roger Stone has predicted that former President Donald Trump will be indicted, he said in an InfoWars interview.

  • The indictment would be on the grounds of "bank fraud or tax fraud," Stone said.

  • Stone accused Manhattan prosecutors of "combing for a crime" in their wide-ranging criminal probe.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Roger Stone, a longtime friend, and erstwhile adviser to Donald Trump believes the former president will face an indictment imminently, Salon reported.

"I would be shocked if they did not come forward with a fabricated indictment for bank fraud or tax fraud against the former president [Donald Trump] by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.," Stone said during an appearance on the far-right InfoWars website.

"If they want to go after the president on fabricated charges, then we will establish that this is a partisan witch hunt," the GOP strategist, who was pardoned by Trump in 2020, told InfoWars host Alex Jones.

Read more: Meet Donald Trump's next nemeses: The 16 New York prosecutors peppering the ex-president with history-making criminal probes

Stone argued that the indictment would likely be filed sometime around when the Republican-led effort to examine ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona, comes to an end.

"Don't be surprised if the announcement comes at the same time that we learn the truth about Maricopa County, Arizona," he said. "Don't be surprised because I see that coming."

Stone also alleged in the interview that those involved with the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into Trump are "combing for a crime" and referred to it as "disgraceful."

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has convened a grand jury as his office investigates whether the Trump Organization violated state law, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. This marks an aggressive new phase in Vance's years-long investigation, Insider's Sonam Sheth and Jacob Shamsian reported.

Legal experts suspect the inquiry is nearing its end, Sheth and Shamsian said.

The probe looks into the Trump Organization's and former President Donald Trump's finances, court records show.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • I'm an incarcerated person. I know for a fact that Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict isn't 'accountability,' it's just punishment

    In the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, the American public needs to understand the difference between accountability and punishment.

  • Plane carrying diet guru Gwen Lara, 6 others crashes into Tennessee lake; all on board presumed dead

    Diet guru Gwen Lara and her husband were among 7 people aboard a plane that crashed into a lake; authorities said there appeared to be no survivors.

  • Anti-vaxxer sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19 complications shortly after mocking the vaccine on Facebook

    "I have an immune system," said one of the social media posts that Daniel 'Duke' Trujillo had shared shortly before his death from COVID-19.

  • Bethenny Frankel Looks Radiant While Rocking a Teeny Ruffled Bikini & No Makeup

    Bethenny Frankel is kicking off summer by catching some rays in a cute swimsuit. The Real Housewives of New York City alum looked radiant while rocking a teeny ruffled bikini and no makeup during a recent sunny day by the pool. On May 26, Bethenny took to Instagram to show off her strong bikini game. As captured in the snapshot below, the Skinnygirl entrepreneur was fresh-faced and glowing while soaking up the sun in a teeny white two-piece emblazoned with a colorful striped pattern. The flirty bikini also featured ruffle detailing to highlight the strapless top and low-rise bottoms. Bethenny topped off her casual poolside look with some gold bangles and a pair of large dark sunglasses. She also donned a wide-brim straw to protect her flawless complexion and straight, sleek strands. “Celebrating #NationalWineDay,” she wrote in the caption alongside the photo, also adding hashtags that read “unfiltered” and “no makeup.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) Want more RHONY? New episodes air every Tuesday at 9/8c or catch up on the Bravo app.

  • A Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene in the midterms was kicked out of her 'America First' event

    Marcus Flowers posted a video of an apparent confrontation at Rep. Greene's "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia.

  • A mouse was filmed nibbling on a piece of veal osso bucco inside a Whole Foods deli counter in New York City

    Manhattan's Whole Foods told Insider that it had "immediately removed and disposed of all products in the case."

  • Trump appointees have been left furious after being asked to 'immediately' pay thousands of dollars in deferred payroll taxes, which they thought would be forgiven

    Former members of Donald Trump's administration were assured that payroll levies would be forgiven - but are now being told to pay up within 30 days

  • A rogue killer drone 'hunted down' a human target without being instructed to, UN report says

    The KARGU-2, a deadly attack drone, autonomously attacked a human during a conflict in Libya, according to a UN report seen by the New Scientist.

  • Prince Harry Shares New Photos of Archie and Reveals His First Words

    "It's the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad."

  • Why waiters give Black customers poor service

    Some people argue the poor service is because of a stereotype that Black people tip less. PavelVinnik/iStock via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When Black diners get poorer service from wait staff and bartenders than white customers, it’s more likely because of racial bias than the well-documented fact that they tip less, according to a new survey I recently published. To reach that conclusion, my colleague Gerald Nowak and I recruited over 700 mostly white full-service restaurant servers and bartenders to review a hypothetical dining scenario that randomly involved either white or Black customers. We then asked them to predict the tip that the table would leave, the likelihood that the table would exhibit undesirable dining behaviors and the quality of service they would likely provide the table. We also asked participants to fill out a survey to learn how frequently they observed anti-Black expressions of bias in their workplaces and to elicit if they harbored their own prejudices toward African Americans. Servers who either held prejudices toward African Americans, worked in a restaurant where racist remarks were frequently heard or both were significantly more likely to predict that the table with Black customers would not only tip them less but also display uncivil, demanding and dishonest behaviors. As a result, these servers also reported that they would give worse service to the Black table relative to the white one. We found no evidence of racially disparate treatment except when one of those two conditions was present: server prejudice or racist workplace words and behaviors. Why it matters The link between bias and actual discrimination is widely assumed – but rarely documented – to be responsible for the mistreatment that Black Americans continue to experience while engaging in a host of routine activities. Besides providing new evidence of this connection, our results also have important practical implications. Because surveys show that Black customers are less familiar than white people with the 15%-20% tipping norm, they do tend to tip less. Servers are thus thought to be economically motivated to give preferential service to white customers who they believe are more likely to reward their efforts. In response, some have suggested that voluntary tipping be abolished or steps be taken to eliminate the Black-white tipping difference by increasing Black customers’ familiarity with tipping norms. However, we did not find evidence of stereotyping and service discrimination in the absence of anti-Black bias, which suggests the solution to this problem is in addressing racial prejudices in the restaurant industry. What still isn’t known A drawback of our study is that we asked servers how they would think and behave under hypothetical, controlled and experimentally manipulated conditions. We can’t know for sure how this process would unfold when servers wait on actual white and Black customers. Doing so would be very challenging. And because our participants weren’t randomly selected, our ability to know how well they reflect the attitudes and workplaces of all servers and bartenders nationwide is limited. Nonetheless, prior research has documented a relationship between what people say they would do under hypothetical conditions and what they actually do when confronted with similar situations, which gives us some confidence in the real-world application of our results. What’s next Right now, we’re examining racial discrimination on the other side of the table by studying restaurant customers’ tendency to discriminate against Black servers by tipping them less than white ones. By administering a survey experiment to over 2,000 restaurant customers across the nation, our ongoing research project aims to further document this form of consumer racial discrimination. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Zachary Brewster, Wayne State University. Read more:Racial discrimination ages Black Americans faster, according to a 25-year-long study of familiesHow anti-black bias in white men hurts black men’s healthCan we unlearn social biases while we sleep? Zachary Brewster does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Racist, hateful recordings show the Wyandotte County DA’s ‘integrity’ unit had none

    What did District Attorney Mark Dupree know about what was going on in his own office?

  • Manchin: Republican filibuster of Jan. 6 commission "unconscionable"

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Friday said Senate Republicans' decision to vote against a bill creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was "unconscionable" and "the betrayal of the oath we each take."The big picture: Manchin said in a statement on Thursday that Republicans had no excuse to vote against the Jan. 6 commission, saying they "continue to live in fear." He called the Jan. 6 Capitol riots a never-before-seen attack in U.S. history. "Not even during our nation's horrific Civil War did this happen."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "This commission passed the House with a bipartisan vote. The failed vote in the Senate had six brave Republicans, but that was four short of the 10 necessary to advance the legislation," Manchin said in a statement."Choosing to put politics and political elections above the health of our Democracy is unconscionable. And the betrayal of the oath we each take is something they will have to live with," he added."To the brave Capitol police officers who risk their lives every single day to keep us safe, the Capitol and congressional staff that work around the clock to keep Congress running, even the reporters who work hard to deliver congressional news to the American people and every American who watched in horror as our Capitol was attacked on January 6th — you deserve better.""I am sorry that my Republican colleagues and friends let political fear prevent them from doing what they know in their hearts to be right."Catch up quick: Moderate Democratic Sens. Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — who publicly oppose eliminating the filibuster — had pushed Senate Republicans to "find a path forward" on the commission so "our nation never has to endure an attack at the hands of our countrymen again."Manchin said Thursday that he would not be willing to "destroy our government" by getting rid of the filibuster if Republicans blocked the commission, but added, "You have to have faith there's 10 good people."Situational awareness: The 10-person bipartisan commission would have focused on studying the events surrounding the Capitol insurrection, and evaluating what may have provoked it.Only six Republican Senators voted in favor of the commission: Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), and Ben Sasse (Nebraska).More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • B.J. Thomas Dies: Grammy-Winning Hit Songwriter, Singer On ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ Was 78

    Five-time Grammy award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee B.J. Thomas died today at his home in Arlington, Texas at 78. His death was confirmed on his official Facebook page and was attributed to complications from lung cancer. A versatile songwriter, Thomas’s career spanned country, pop and gospel, earning him CMA, Dove and Grammy […]

  • Fmr. DHS Secretary Napolitano slams GOP Senators for ignoring national security threats

    Former Secretaries of the Department of Homeland Security -- both Republican and Democrat -- rebuked the GOP Senators blocking a bipartisan January 6th commission for dismissing what Fmr. Secretary Napolitano calls “the most serious attack on our democracy, really since the attacks of 9/11.” With domestic terror at the top of the intelligence community’s threat list, Napolitano tells Ali Velshi she can already see the priorities of DHS shifting back to its original purpose. “The reset is underway.”

  • Post-COVID cruising: The ships are back at sea, but where can they go?

    While experts and avid cruisers expect buffets to be suspended and a general reduction in social events onboard, the question is where cruise ships will go and what passengers will be able to do once they get there, because some ports are saying they don’t want cruises back at all.

  • NASCAR forecast: Some rain expected at Charlotte for Coca-Cola 600 weekend

    Expect some rain off and on if you’re heading out to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis vows to play Game 4 against Suns despite questionable status

    Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are questionable for the Lakers-Suns Game 4 on Sunday, but Davis said Saturday "there's no chance that I don't play tomorrow."

  • DOJ asks judge to dismiss lawsuit against Trump for protest crackdown before Bible photo op

    Lawyers for the former president claim “national security” concerns justified the actions against demonstrators

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’