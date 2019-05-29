Trump’s the Luckiest Guy Alive. Impeach Him Now to Change That.

Finally, the famously quiet man, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, has spoken. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, before reporters at the Justice Department, he spoke tersely about his report, and walked away from questions. End of Act I.

The recently released 448 pages, plus hundreds more of related supporting materials, that make up the Mueller Report are a first cut at the official record of these historic events. Partisan observers will take from the report what they brought to it—proof of Donald Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors to his detractors, and no collusions, no obstructions in the eyes of his supporters. But there are facts, careful ones, not fake ones, that the report carefully lays out and documents, and they are important and worth considering by the public as follow-up investigations proceed Mueller’s careful comments at his press conference.

Mueller stated that there was Russian interference with the election and there was obstruction of his investigation. But regarding President Trump, he was bound by his sense of essential fairness and Justice Department guidelines not to draw prosecutable conclusions about him. His report went to Congress, and it alone must decide if formal action is warranted.

Part I: Conspiring with russia

Despite “multiple links between Trump Campaign officials and individuals tied to the Russian government… the investigation did not establish that the Campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

The report concluded that “Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election through the active measures social media campaign carried out by their Internet Research Agency.” This profoundly wicked treachery was spelled out in the report’s heavily redacted pages, and 25 Russians have been indicted for this misconduct but so far have escaped U.S. jurisdiction. Yet, the report’s conclusion did not connect the President with that treachery. I would add one notion in this regard, Justice Department policy notwithstanding.

When I was an organized crime prosecutor in the RFK Justice Department, I tried and retried a criminal case that ultimately went to the Supreme Court, and its ruling sheds light on the current debate. The case was U.S. v. Lester & Buccieri, (1967), and the ruling dealt with the second section of the federal criminal code—not some exotic or vaguely defined crime. I am reminded now of that notorious case for depriving citizens of their civil rights when acting under color of law 18 (USC 242). The ultimate conviction was confirmed by the Sixth Circuit in 1966 and upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1967. It is relevant now.

The case involved a conspiracy to falsely arrest and disgrace George Ratterman, a former football star running a political campaign to clean up Newport, KY, then described as a corrupt “sin city.” Our first trial ended in a hung jury. I retried it, and we convicted the lawyer and one of the gambling casino characters. The jury acquitted the other casino operator (later convicted of another crime) and dismissed the case against the three policemen. The case was appealed on the theory that the two who were convicted weren’t and couldn’t be acting under color of law, that offense could only be charged against the three acquitted policemen. Interesting theory.

In 1966, the federal appellate court upheld the conviction, noting in passing that the evidence was sufficient to convict all six. The Sixth Circuit ruled that the two appellants were guilty of aiding and abetting the three acquitted police officers. The two convicted defendants were guilty of aiding and abetting a conspiracy, even if they could not commit the substantive criminal offense which was the object of the conspiracy.

The appellate court ruled that under 18 USC 2 (still the law), whoever “aids, abets, counsels, commands, induces, or procures its commission, is punishable as a principal.” If he “causes an act to be done by him or another,” that would be an offense against the U.S., and he could be punishable as a principal. Ignorance of the law, all know, is no defense. Nor is the incompletion of any planned conspiracy.

“…even though a defendant was incompetent to commit the offense as principal by reason of not being of a particular age, sex, condition, or class, he may, nevertheless, be punished as a procurer or abettor.”