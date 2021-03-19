Trump's Mar-a-Lago partly closed amid coronavirus outbreak

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
Parts of former President Trump's Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, have been closed until further notice after staff members contracted the coronavirus, AP first reported.

Why it matters: Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington, D.C., in January and has used the club as a meeting place with Republican Party leaders, while other members of the GOP have hosted host fundraising events there.

  • It is unknown how extensive the outbreak at the resort is.

CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted a letter reportedly sent to Mar-a-Lago members that said: "As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and a la carte Dining Room."

  • "We have already undertaken all appropriate response measures in accordance with CDC guidance, including activating a thorough sanitization and cleaning of any affected areas and all club facilities..."

