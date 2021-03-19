Trump's Mar-a-Lago partly closed amid coronavirus outbreak

Parts of former President Trump's Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, have been closed until further notice after staff members contracted the coronavirus, AP first reported.

Why it matters: Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington, D.C., in January and has used the club as a meeting place with Republican Party leaders, while other members of the GOP have hosted host fundraising events there.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

It is unknown how extensive the outbreak at the resort is.

CNN's Jake Tapper tweeted a letter reportedly sent to Mar-a-Lago members that said: "As some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, we will be temporarily suspending service at the Beach Club and a la carte Dining Room."

"We have already undertaken all appropriate response measures in accordance with CDC guidance, including activating a thorough sanitization and cleaning of any affected areas and all club facilities..."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free