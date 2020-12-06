Trump's Mar-a-Lago residency is being spruced up while Melania checks out schools for Barron as the family eyes move to Florida, sources say

President Donald Trump returns to the White House with First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Baron (L) after a weekend in Bedminster on August 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Eric Baradat / AFP

Builders are making renovations to President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and First Lady Melania Trump is inspecting schools as the first family considers Florida as their next home, People reported this week.

While the White House has yet to make any official announcement about Trump's post-presidency plans, sources close to the president told People that the 2,000-square-foot private residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach "will be expanded and spruced up."

"They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern, and comfortable for his use," the source said, according to People.

"Mar-a-Lago is iconic, a building he took great pride in renovating when he bought it," the source added. "It makes sense that he wants to be there and will make the mansion his home."

President Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Felix Mizioznikov/Shutterstock

Melania Trump is also planning and has reportedly been looking for schools in the area for 14-year-old Barron to attend.

"They have looked all over Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County for just the right place," another source close to the first lady told People. "There are several options, and they will decide soon."

Despite being a lifelong New Yorker, Trump has always enjoyed spending time in Florida, a state which voted for him in the 2016 and 2020 presidential election.

"No matter what else is happening in the world, he is treated like royalty at Mar-a-Lago. He loves to be here," one source previously said, according to the Sun.

In October last year, the first family even changed their primary address from Fifth Avenue's Trump Tower to the ocean-side resort club. The president likes to spend a significant amount of time playing golf.

This isn't to say that Trump will not be going to New York at all.

A White House source told People that the Trump family "has many homes and they will be traveling between them." His properties include his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Trump Tower in New York City.

Meanwhile, Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner seem to be steering away from New York City, where they were once prominent Manhattan socialites.

Last month, the couple - who have three children - were drawing up plans to expand their property in New Jersey and were reportedly planning on turning to other endeavors beyond real estate.

Trump is set to move out of the White House on January 20, after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden last month.

