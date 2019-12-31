Is Trump's 'maximum pressure' campaign blowing up in Iraq?

President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran is coming under some maximum pressure of its own.

As protesters tried to breach the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, and Iraqi and American officials feuded over the necessity of recent U.S. airstrikes, critics blamed the chaos on the Trump team’s laserlike focus on cracking the Islamist regime in Iran.

The “maximum pressure” initiative is backfiring, former U.S. officials and other Iran watchers argued. They said it was far too heavy on economic sanctions and military deterrence, far too light on serious diplomatic outreach, and not focused enough on the other countries caught in the middle. Trump and many of his aides often send mixed messages on what they seek from Iran, the critics said — ranging from regime change to narrow nuclear talks.

“It’s not working because the administration has no idea why it’s applying pressure or what it wants,” said Ilan Goldenberg, a former Pentagon and State Department official in the Obama administration. “It’s not even a maximum pressure strategy. It’s a maximum pressure policy.”

Even some supporters of “maximum pressure” quibble with the administration’s execution. Lebanon and Iraq, for instance, have seen major anti-corruption protests in recent months, with many demonstrators chanting against Iranian interference in their countries. But the U.S. has done little beyond offer verbal support, squandering a chance to lure those countries out of Iran’s orbit.

“There’s a huge opening that we’re not exploiting,” said Ilan Berman, senior vice president of the conservative American Foreign Policy Council.

As reports came in of the embassy attack in Iraq, U.S. officials confirmed they were planning to announce new sanctions on Iran, although they declined to give a time frame.

“Leadership is huddling on next steps,” one U.S. official said.

The Pentagon said it was sending more troops to help secure the embassy. The staffing there had already been reduced significantly over the past year, and the U.S. consulate in the Iraqi city of Basra was closed in 2018, but a full U.S. diplomatic pullout from Iraq has not been announced.

Diplomatic security is an especially sensitive issue for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who, as a Republican congressman, made a name for himself castigating his predecessor Hillary Clinton over her handling of the 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including a U.S. ambassador.

“Pompeo has long dreaded having a Benghazi-type event on his watch,” a former senior Trump administration official said.

As tensions mounted this week, Pompeo spoke with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, all of whom view Tehran as an adversary, in a bid to show that the U.S. has plenty of support in its anti-Iran tactics. But it was not clear whether Pompeo would travel to Iraq — he’s scheduled to visit Ukraine and several of its neighbors starting later this week.

Pompeo did speak with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih. The Iraqis “assured the secretary that they took seriously their responsibility for and would guarantee the safety and security of U.S. personnel and property,” the State Department said.

Reports from Baghdad, however, suggested that Iraqi officials may have turned a blind eye as protesters headed toward the heavily guarded U.S. diplomatic compound.

The developments this week were a remarkable turn of events for the United States in Iraq, where it maintains some 5,000 troops nearly 17 years after U.S. troops invaded the country and toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

In recent months, it seemed that U.S. efforts to isolate neighboring Iran’s clerical leadership were bearing some regional fruit, and not just by depleting Tehran’s coffers. Trump aides pointed to the protests in Iraq and Lebanon — as well as demonstrations in Iran itself — as proof that people across the region are tired of the Iranian regime’s antics.

“What we are also seeing regionally — the protests in Iran, the protests in Iraq, and the protests in Lebanon are a consistent rejection of the Iranian model of undermining sovereignty, endemic corruption, weaponizing sectarian grievances and destabilizing the region broadly,” a senior State Department official told reporters Monday.