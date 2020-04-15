Trump's name to be printed on $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks going out to Americans

WASHINGTON – When Americans receive their anxiously awaited checks from the federal government, which are being sent out to help mitigate the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus outbreak, they may notice the words "President Donald J. Trump" have been added at the bottom.

Trump suggested to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin the idea of adding his signature to the $1,200 paper checks, and the department agreed Monday to add his printed name (but not his actual autograph).

The Treasury Department confirmed to USA TODAY on Wednesday that Trump's name would be on the checks, but claimed that affixing it would not delay delivery of the payments.

"Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned – there is absolutely no delay whatsoever," a Treasury spokeswoman said in a statement. "In fact, we expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week which is well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008 and well in advance of initial estimates."

She said Treasury and IRS officials "have worked around the clock to get fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans" and said the quick turnaround was a "major achievement."

But The Washington Post, which first reported the story, said senior IRS officials believed the addition of the president's name could slow the printing of the checks.

There were already concerns that the outdated technology used by the IRS could delay the release of the funds, and Chad Hooper, president of the agency's Professional Managers Association, told the Post that changing the computer code to add the president's name could slow things up.

"Any last minute request like this will create a downstream snarl that will result in a delay," Hooper told the Post.

This will mark the first time that a president's name has been printed on a stimulus check, Elke Asen, a policy analyst for the non-profit Tax Foundation told USA TODAY.

The president's formal signature won't appear because he is not legally authorized to endorse the checks. Instead, his name will be on the memo line, the Post and The New York Times reported. According to the Post, it is standard for a department employee to sign the checks "to ensure that government payments are nonpartisan."

Trump had previously denied wanting to add his signature to the checks.

When asked at an April 3 news conference if he was considering it, Trump said, "There's millions of checks. I'm going to sign them? No. It's a Trump administration initiative, but do I want to sign them? No. The people are getting their money."

Americans who have given the IRS their direct deposit information began to receive the funds on Friday and Mnuchin said he expects about 80 million taxpayers will get the money by Wednesday. Trump's name will not appear on any of those deposits.

Mnuchin told reporters Monday that electronic disbursement is the preferred way of distributing the funds and that they are trying to get the money to as many Americans as possible that way. But millions of Americans, many of them low income, will receive paper checks.

The decision to add the president's name to the checks was derided as self-serving and politically motivated by congressional Democrats, most of whom voted to approve the $2.2 trillion rescue package that included the direct payments to taxpayers.

"Delaying direct payments to vulnerable families just to print his name on the check is another shameful example of President Trump’s catastrophic failure to treat this crisis with the urgency it demands," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement.

"Thousands of families are running out of money as they lose their jobs. Days and hours matter. But Trump comes first," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., tweeted in response to the Post story. "So Trump is delaying the stimulus checks so his signature can be printed on each one. Him first. You second. Always."