Trump's next hurdle for social network: Biden's SEC

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
Declan Harty
·5 min read

Investors on Tuesday agreed to give former President Donald Trump's social media startup more time to close a deal with a partner company that would land the new venture on a Wall Street stock exchange and raise hundreds of millions of dollars.

There’s one problem: Federal regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission may still have reason to block the deal.

The planned merger between Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. — a so-called blank check company that intends to take Trump’s startup public — has attracted regulatory scrutiny because of concerns that it potentially violated rules designed to keep investors informed.

"We're in uncharted territory," New York University law professor Michael Ohlrogge said. "There is credible reason to believe that they violated some securities laws in how they struck the deal. The question then is how the SEC responds."

A move by the SEC to stop the deal would mark a major hit for what was supposed to be the beginning of a new era for Trump’s business empire — one designed to take on other tech giants such as Twitter with the advent of Truth Social. It would also provide fodder for opponents to attack Trump as he mounts a bid for the White House in 2024 and faces other government inquiries into the Trump Organization, while setting up the SEC as a new foe for the former president and his allies.

The shareholder vote to extend the deadline for the Trump Media and Digital World combination to September 2023 follows months of delays, as executives attempted to no avail to gain enough investor support for more time. But regulatory concerns about the deal popped up soon after it was announced.

Just months after the deal was struck, Digital World disclosed that the SEC was inquiring about trades in the company’s stock ahead of the deal announcement in October 2021. The agency has since expanded the investigation. In a June filing, Digital World disclosed that it and Trump Media had received SEC subpoenas for information and documents related to, among other things, communications among the companies' executives and board members about the deal.

The SEC is looking at questions related to the rules for special purpose acquisition companies, such as Digital World. So-called SPACs are effectively skeleton corporate vehicles with no operations other than to go public and use those funds to acquire a private company that will eventually take over its public listing.

At issue is whether the executives at Digital World and Trump Media held substantive enough conversations about a deal before the SPAC went public that should have been disclosed to the public but were not, according to University of Georgia law Professor Usha Rodrigues.

"It would be hard for me to see the SEC concluding that there was no issue in that circumstance," Rodrigues said. "Our securities laws are premised on accurate disclosure: That the public can rely on the truth of statements, at least of material statements. And I don't think there's anything more material for a SPAC investor than the SPAC's target."

William Wilkerson, a now-former Trump Media executive, filed a whistleblower claim with the SEC in August alleging that the two sides engaged in “substantive communications" about the deal beforehand, according to a copy of the report that was shared with POLITICO by his legal team. Wilkerson was fired by Trump Media after going public with his allegations.

Lawyers for Digital World have recently been making the case to the SEC that the talks were not "substantive," according to the New York Times.

The SEC declined to comment on the state of the investigations. A spokesperson for Digital World did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Trump Media blasted the SEC for what it called holding up the deal for "purely political reasons."

"By refusing to either approve or reject the deal, and instead tossing the matter into a bureaucratic black hole of inaction, the SEC is violating its own charter and damaging the very retail investors they are sworn to protect," the company said.

SPACs have come under mounting scrutiny in Washington since blowing up in popularity during the pandemic. The SEC proposed new rules for the market in March to try to address concerns about investors not receiving the same amount of information and protections in SPAC deals as they would in others — a move that managed to take even more air out after what had already been a brutal stretch for the SPAC market.

"The SEC has been extremely skeptical of many SPACs' claims, both at the time of the initial offering and at the time of the merger," said Ty Gellasch, a former official of the agency who now leads the investor advocacy group Healthy Markets Association. "What we're seeing now is a race for many SPACs to close deals before they essentially have to give their money back."

Still, whether the SEC ultimately kills Digital World and Trump Media's deal is a "coin toss," Yale Law professor Jonathan Macey said.

The concern, Macey said, is that if the SEC blocks the deal it could wind up doing more harm to the individual investors who piled into Digital World's stock than did the executives who may have violated the securities laws. One alternative the regulator may pursue would be an enforcement action against the executives, rather than blocking the transaction itself, Macey said.

Either way, until the SEC does decide, the agency is bound to remain a target for Trump, who stands to see a sizable windfall in the deal if completed. The former president has been criticizing the regulator for months now on the campaign trail. In September, he posted on Truth Social that the SEC was "trying to hurt" Digital World. But Trump was ambivalent in that, if the deal doesn't go through, there could be alternative sources of financing available.

"I'm really rich!" he posted on Truth Social at the time. "Private company anyone???"

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court denies Donald Trump request to block release of tax returns to House panel

    Trump's record at the Supreme Court is not particularly good, even though he nominated three of the court's current associate justices.

  • Commentary: Bob Iger and the inevitability of the comeback

    Bob Iger is back as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. It was a destiny of his own making.

  • US to provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion to fund state expenses

    The United States will send an additional $4.5 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, to help fund social security payments and salaries for doctors and teachers, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a press release on Nov. 22.

  • Fauci says farewell: 'I never left anything on the field'

    Appearing at his last scheduled White House press briefing before retiring at the end of the year, Dr. Anthony Fauci reflected on his more than 50-year career in public health. "What I'd like people to remember about what I've done is that, every day for all of those years, I've given it everything I've got."

  • President of Kansas teachers union calls Pompeo messaging on education a ‘scare tactic’

    This week Pompeo, a possible presidential contender, has taken aim at teachers unions.

  • Supreme Court Clears House Panel to Get Trump’s Tax Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court cleared the way for a House committee to get six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, dealing a major blow to the former president and giving Democrats a late but resounding triumph after a three-year battle.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Cond

  • Jimmy Fallon Mocks Elon Musk With Trump Snub Reason

    "The Tonight Show" host suggested the real reason the former president has so far not returned to Twitter.

  • Campaign Report — The GOP’s biggest loser

    Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as we make sense of this year’s elections and look ahead to 2024. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester, and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward…

  • Macron hosts European CEOs to counter US move temptation

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday will host a dinner with a number of European chief executives to convince them not to move production to the United States, where lower energy prices and the Inflation Reduction Act is proving a lure. European leaders have been alarmed by massive anti-inflation measures passed by Joe Biden's administration, which make tax breaks conditional on U.S-manufactured content and which EU industries say make investment in Europe less competitive. "We're having difficulties with companies which are starting to consider offshoring their production or making future investment outside Europe," a French official said, listing high energy costs and the U.S. legislation as reasons.

  • Biden administration extends student loan payment pause to June 2023

    The Biden administration on Tuesday extended the pandemic-era student loan payment pause and interest accrual until June 2023 while the administration faces legal challenges to its forgiveness plan. “I’m confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it,” Biden said in a statement. “That’s why @SecCardona is extending…

  • Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and…

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Judge Blasts Trump Org Lawyers for Delay Tactics

    Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesYears of delay tactics and games by the Trump Organization finally boiled over in New York court on Tuesday, when a state judge unleashed on the company and set a firm deadline for what could be the potential doom of Donald Trump’s family company.The Trump Organization is now set to go on trial on Oct. 2, 2023, when it will face accusations that it routinely faked property values—dodging taxes and tricking banks in the process.Justice Arthur F.

  • Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff

    A poll released on Tuesday by AARP, an interest group for those aged 50 and older, found a significant age gap in voters’ preferences in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former NFL player Herschel Walker (R). Warnock leads Walker by 24 percentage points among voters aged 18-49, while…

  • Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Alone among recent presidents, Trump refused to release his tax returns either during his successful 2016 campaign or his four years in the White House, citing what he said was an ongoing audit by the IRS.

  • McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

    A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support…

  • White House Spox Scolds ‘Disrespectful’ Reporters for Interrupting Fauci’s Last Presser

    White HouseWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday shouted down several reporters during Dr. Anthony Fauci’s last press briefing as the chief medical adviser, calling them “disrespectful” before eventually saying “I’m done with you right now.”After Fauci answered a question about what COVID-19 precautions to take for the holiday season, Daily Caller reporter Diana Glebova attempted to get the infectious disease expert to respond to her question about the origins of the novel co

  • Ivanka Trump posts vacation photos from Egypt after skipping Trump's 2024 launch and saying she's done with politics

    The family vacation in Egypt comes less than a week after Ivanka Trump said she will not be joining her father's presidential campaign.

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Merrick Garland Is Just Helping Trump Run Out the Clock

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyMerrick Garland is wasting our time. That’s according to New Abnormal podcast co-host Andy Levy and the show’s brand-new permanent co-host, Danielle Moodie. On Danielle’s first episode as an official host, she didn’t pull her punches on Republicans, Donald Trump, or Merrick Garland, who appointed a special counsel Friday to weigh criminal charges against the former president.“I am just beyond disappointed in Merrick Garland. Like, first