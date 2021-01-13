Trump's nightmare scenario of being impeached, convicted, then barred from public office for life is looking more and more likely

Tom Porter
McConnell/Trump
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in March. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

  • Shorn of GOP support after the riot at the US Capitol, President Donald Trump is facing a three-part reckoning in Congress.

  • The House is due to vote Wednesday on impeaching him for his role encouraging last week's violence.

  • Republicans have been moving in support of such a move, making it likely to succeed.

  • In the Senate, which would conduct Trump's trial, once-loyal Republicans are also said to be wavering, raising the prospect that he could also be convicted.

  • An even harsher reckoning could come after a conviction, if Congress voted to bar him from office, ending any hope of a 2024 run.

  • It remains to be seen whether the GOP revolt against Trump will be widespread enough for this to happen — but the prospect is looming larger than ever before.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rep. Liz Cheney moving in support of President Donald Trump's impeachment, a nightmare scenario for the president is moving closer to reality.

The congressional GOP was vocal in its support of Trump the first time he was impeached, with only one Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, voting to convict him on one of the two charges over his dealings with Ukraine.

This time the situation is very different.

With Trump set to become the first US president to be impeached twice, Republican support for him is collapsing. This opens him up to the possibility of three reckonings, each more damaging than the last:

  • Trump could be impeached in a House vote Wednesday - which appears almost certain to happen.

  • He could be convicted by the Senate, a scenario that had been viewed as highly unlikely but is now being discussed as a real possibility.

  • If Trump is convicted, Congress can move to bar him from public office for life.

Conviction in a Senate impeachment trial requires a two-thirds majority, meaning Democrats would need at least 17 Republicans to vote with them for Trump's removal.

According to The New York Times, as many as 12 have seemed open to voting to convict. That count came before McConnell and Cheney made their positions known, which could prompt more Republicans to follow.

A Wednesday-morning article from Axios, citing Republican sources, also spoke of a wholesale move in the party against the president.

An impeachment conviction would not automatically bar Trump from holding office, but a further move could.

The Senate could follow a conviction with another vote to block him from doing so, requiring a simple majority to pass. It would end any hopes of Trump seizing back the presidency with a run in 2024.

There are complications, though.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20. For an impeachment conviction to remove Trump from office, the Senate would have to finish its work within a week.

Traditionally, impeachment trials are drawn-out affairs, with scores of witnesses called and extensive deliberation.

McConnell also indicated last week that a trial could not be held before January 20, as Congress will be in recess.

Overturning this would require a unanimous Senate vote, an unlikely prospect given the pockets of Senate support for Trump, as noted by the legal expert Markus Wagner.

But a trial could still take place later, convicting Trump even after he has left office.

Such a trial could take place with the Democrats in control of the chamber, thanks to the party's recent victories in Georgia's runoffs.

Sens.-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are due to take office by late January, which would tilt the odds toward Democrats and give them more procedural control.

Read more: GOP kicks Trump to curb after deadly Capitol insurrection, leaving president to fend for himself during his historic second impeachment

Though some experts believe that such a trial would be unconstitutional, others say there is nothing in the Constitution expressly forbidding it.

"Once an impeachment begins in the House, it may continue to a Senate trial. I don't see any constitutional problem with the Senate acting fast or slowly," Michael Gerhardt, a law professor at the University North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told NBC News.

Another obstacle might be the widespread support Trump still has among grassroots Republicans.

Having been ejected from Twitter, Trump will no longer be able to bully and cajole senators on social media. But the lingering prospect of his supporters turning against them could be enough to discourage them from voting to convict the president.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump's collapse opens the door to a more ambitious Biden agenda — if he wants it

    How should Biden react? Does he double down on his promise of bipartisanship? Or does he do everything in his power to actually enact the progressive agenda he ran on?

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Families reunite as Qatar-Saudi flights resume after rift

    Khalid al-Qahtani stood in the arrivals hall at Riyadh's main airport on Monday, waiting to see his sister almost four years after a diplomatic rift with neighbouring Qatar split his family apart. Other relatives from other families clustered around him waiting for the passengers to get off the first flight from Doha allowed into Saudi Arabia since a U.S-backed deal reopened travel routes. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism - a charge dismissed by Qatar which said the move was meant to curtail its sovereignty.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she had a 'close encounter' during the Capitol riot and 'thought I was going to die'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is speaking out about her "traumatizing" experience at the Capitol building during last week's deadly pro-Trump riot, revealing a "very close encounter" made her fear for her life. The New York lawmaker spoke on Instagram about what she described as a "traumatizing week for so many people" after a mob of President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a riot that left five people dead. She referenced a "close encounter" she had during the riot, one she said she couldn't provide further details on for security reasons."I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me," she said. "And I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die. ... I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive. And not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense."Ocasio-Cortez told viewers that it "is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated" during the riot, and lawmakers were "very lucky that things happened within certain minutes" so they weren't harmed. "But many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death," Ocasio-Cortez added. She also described having feared, after being taken to a secure location with other lawmakers, that certain "white supremacist members of Congress" would "disclose my location" and "create opportunities to allow me to be hurt" or "kidnaped." > "I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die." @AOC says she feared for her life as a mob looted the Capitol in Washington DC.> > Read more on this story here: https://t.co/67A9hRXauR pic.twitter.com/cZvZZEWnRw> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • 3 arrested after allegedly using 'homemade rope' to escape California county jail

    The men were all arrested “without incident” on Tuesday after escaping from Merced County jail, the sheriff’s office said.

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Divers recover crashed Indonesian plane's data recorder

    Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board. The device is expected to help investigators determine what caused the Boeing 737-500 to nosedive into the ocean in heavy rain shortly after taking off from Jakarta on Saturday. It resumed commercial flights last month.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been the target of Trump backers. Death threats from the latter have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out -- the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did have to leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > -- Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • GOP Reps. Deny Giving ‘Reconnaissance Tours’ to Capitol Rioters

    Representatives Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R., Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) are denying any involvement in organizing last week’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol after a protest organizer claimed he “schemed” with them to put “maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.”Right-wing activist Ali Alexander's claim that he had colluded with the congressmen came in a since-deleted video on Periscope unearthed by the Project on Government Oversight.He said weeks before the storming of the Capitol that he was planning something big for January 6, the date Congress met to tally the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.Alexander planned to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,” he said. Meanwhile, Representative Mikie Sherrill (D., N.J.) on Tuesday claimed she saw members of Congress leading people through the U.S. Capitol on “reconnaissance” tours one day before supporters of President Trump stormed the building, though she did not name the members or explain how she knew she was witnessing a so-called reconnaissance tour.“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results," she said. "Not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I'm going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don't serve in Congress.”Sherill did not say whether the "groups" were Trump supporters or offer any additional information on the "reconnaissance."National Review has reached out to Sherrill for comment.A spokesman for Biggs told the Washington Post that the congressman had never been in touch with Alexander or other protestors and denied involvement in organizing a rally on January 6.“Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest,” the statement said.Brooks on Wednesday also denied having any responsibility for the unrest, saying he would not have encouraged any action that could undermine Republican efforts to block the certification of Biden’s victory.“I take great offense at anyone who suggests I am so politically inexperienced as to want to torpedo my honest and accurate election system effort I spent months fighting on,” Brooks wrote.However, the Washington Post notes that videos and posts on social media suggest ties between Alexander, who is a felon, and all three congressmen.Gosar called Alexander “a true patriot” on Twitter and the pair both spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix last month.> Patriots remain firm in their support for @realDonaldTrump and will not take the theft of this election lying down. StopTheSteaI @ali @MichaelCoudrey @michellemalkin @RudyGiuliani @JennPellegrino @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/hhPltxHoXn> > -- Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 30, 2020At the same event, Alexander played a video message from Biggs, who called him a “friend” and “hero.” “When it comes to January 6, I will be right down there in the well of the House with my friend from Alabama representative Mo Brooks,” Biggs said in the recording. A spokesperson for Biggs told CNN that the congressman recorded the video at the request of Gosar’s staff.While Alexander has expressed regret over the rioting, saying in a video on Periscope that he wishes people had not entered the Capitol or even gone on the steps, ahead of the unrest he seemed to endorse stopping the certification of the votes by any means.If Democrats stopped an objection from Republicans, “everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building,” he wrote on Twitter in December, according to the Daily Beast. “1776 is *always* an option.”At a rally on the eve of the vote, Alexander led a “Victory or death!” chant.However, he told the Washington Post that he had “remained peaceful” during the siege and claimed his earlier speeches “mentioned peace” and were being misrepresented.In a video posted shortly after the Capitol riots on January 6, while Alexander claimed the majority of protestors were peaceful and commended those who did not enter the building, he added, “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

  • US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

    A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate. Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. As a curtain was raised in the execution chamber, Montgomery looked momentarily bewildered as she glanced at journalists peering at her from behind thick glass.

  • Biden Defense pick faces eligibility questions from Democrats

    A handful of U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee Democrats voiced reservations on Tuesday about making another retired general the top civilian official at the Department of Defense, some citing last week's rampage at the U.S. Capitol. Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated retired General Lloyd Austin to be defense secretary. The last was in 2017 for Republican President Donald Trump's first defense secretary, retired General Jim Mattis.

  • Statue of Iranian commander divides Lebanese

    A hero to some and an enemy to others. A new statue in the Lebanese capital of the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is dividing opinion. It was erected on the anniversary of his killing by the U.S. and sits at the entrance to Beirut's mainly Shi'ite southern suburbs. A drone strike killed Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in January last year. Washington had accused him of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region. To some Lebanese supporters Soleimani is a source of pride. "Martyr Qassem Soleimani means more to us than the statue - his sacrifices for the region and his impact all over. The defeat of Israelis and Americans in Iraq, it's all because of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, so the least we can do is put a statue of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, we give our souls for Hajj Qassem." But others took to social media to criticize what they said was a symbol of Iran’s dominance under the hashtag “Hands_Off_Lebanon". One user remarked that there wasn’t a statue for the victims of the Beirut blast in August. Lebanon has for years been a stage for regional rivalry between Iran and its allies including Syria on the one hand, and U.S.-allied, Sunni-led Gulf Arab states on the other.