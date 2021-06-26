Trump's Ohio rally could potentially offer clues to if he's planning a 2024 presidential run

Trump in Ohio
Trump in Ohio

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to host his first rally on Saturday since his supporters' attack on the Capitol in January. Dubbed by onlookers to be his "revenge tour" or "grievance tour," the kickoff event at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Ohio is expected to potentially signal whether Trump is planning on another presidential bid in 2024, USA Today reports.

Others are more concerned with a closer goal: the 2022 midterms. "The first thing that everyone would want in a primary is for Trump to endorse," one Republican consultant told The Washington Post. "The second thing is for him not to endorse their opponent. The third is, if he endorses their opponent, then he doesn't fly in to do a rally."

With a second rally planned for July 3 in Sarasota, Florida, political scientist Justin Buchler pointed out to USA Today that Trump is "going to go to places where he can be surrounded by people who are his devoted followers." In a statement issued by the Save America PAC, Trump predicted "big crowds" in Ohio and added, "See you on Saturday night. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AGAIN!"

