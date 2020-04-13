Trump's oil-production pact may do little to help U.S. producers or drivers amid coronavirus

An oil rig and pump jack work in Midland, Texas, the nation's top oil-producing state. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

The agreement announced Sunday by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries to cut back output is not likely to raise fuel prices much for American consumers in the weeks and months ahead.

That should be good news for the American economy and for President Trump. But these are not normal times.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a painful bind for Trump and for the United States: Plunging oil prices, coupled with a huge glut in global oil inventories, are savaging the petroleum industry at a time when the U.S. has grown into the world’s largest oil producer.

Long before he was elected president and continuing after he entered the White House, Trump lambasted attempts by OPEC, the oil cartel, to prop up petroleum prices by limiting production.

That’s been a politically rewarding stance because lower oil prices are the equivalent of a tax cut for drivers, homeowners and many businesses: They put more spending money in people’s pockets and generate good will toward leaders who take the credit.

That has generally been true even if the decline hurt the U.S. oil industry.

But not so in the age of COVID-19. State and local governments have ordered lockdowns, stay-home orders and social distancing policies that experts say are necessary to reduce the pandemic’s toll.

“This is a fairly new situation,” said Antoine Rostand, president of Kayrros, an energy research and consulting firm. “Those who could enjoy low prices are stuck at home,” he said, and U.S. oil producers are suffering the downside of depressed prices.

Gasoline prices are certainly falling. The national average for regular gas dropped to $1.92 per gallon in the week ending April 6, below $2 for the first time in more than four years and down 50 cents from just a month earlier. It's dropped a similar amount in California to $2.87 a gallon.

Experts see fuel prices sliding further, possibly to record lows on an inflation-adjusted basis.

The new agreement to lower oil production is not likely to have much effect at a time when the world is already awash in surplus oil and most major economies, including the U.S., are plunging into recession.

Analysts say the cutback, unprecedented as it was, is too little and too late.

The agreement by 23 oil-producing countries pledges to remove 9.7 million barrels of oil a day from world markets. But amid the pandemic, global demand for oil has fallen by at least 20 million barrels, some say as much as 30 million, a day.

Moreover, it’s not enough to erase the existing glut in oil inventories around the world anytime soon.

“Every available pipeline and storage terminal is about to be completely full, so you have to stop production or you've got to pay someone to take your production away,” said Bobby Tudor, chairman of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., an investment banking firm based in Houston, the nation’s oil capital.

“If 16% of oil demand is people just driving to and from work globally, how quickly does that come back?” he asked. “How quickly will we all be willing to get back on an airplane?”

For Trump, the new reality has meant flip-flopping on his long-standing aversion for deals to reduce oil output.

Before the 2018 midterm elections, when the price of gasoline was rising to nearly $3 per gallon, Trump jawboned Saudi Arabia to boost its production to get prices down.

As recently as March 9, days before the spreading coronavirus drove Trump to embrace social distancing restrictions, he cheered a silver lining in the one-two punch of the pandemic and the Russia-Saudi price war.

“Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down,” the president tweeted.

But just two weeks later Trump tweeted that “Our great Oil & Gas industry is under siege.” And since then the president has reached out to Russia while U.S. lawmakers have pressured Saudi Arabia in no uncertain terms to halt their disastrous battle for market share.

Trump's about-face comes as U.S. producers are indeed under siege.

Texas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, New Mexico and other oil-producing states are feeling the first waves of shutdowns and company bankruptcies. That is further aggravating the overall plunge in employment and economic activity nationwide.

Tudor said he is already seeing significant layoffs at Houston’s oil firms and spillover to ancillary businesses.