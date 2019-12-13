Trump's Order to Combat Anti-Semitism Divides Its Audience: American Jews

Amir Kashfi felt a sigh of relief when he heard that President Donald Trump had signed an executive order to combat anti-Semitism and the burgeoning anti-Israel movement on college campuses.

He recalled how, as a Jewish student at the University of California at Los Angeles last year, he heard fellow students chant “two, four, six, eight, Israel is a terror state” as they protested campus tuition increases. Anti-Zionist forms of anti-Semitism, he believed, were a growing problem on campus.

But in Chicago, Rabbi Hara Person, the chief executive of the Central Conference of American Rabbis, saw the president’s action and worried. In a terse directive Wednesday, Trump said anti-Semitism would be covered by the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin,” but does not mention religion.

“Not to overdramatize, but it feels dangerous,” she said. “I’ve heard people say this feels like the first step toward us wearing yellow stars.”

The politics of the executive order seemed clear when it was signed Wednesday. Attending the signing ceremony were prominent Jews and evangelical Christians, Democrats and Republicans, and some big-name donors. Trump, at a party after the ceremony, lavished praise on Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson: “He’s got no cash problem — that, I can tell you.”

“My administration will never tolerate the suppression, persecution or silencing of the Jewish people,” Trump declared at the ceremony, which doubled as a Hanukkah party.

In rattling off all he had done for Israel’s government — moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal — the president appeared intent on expanding his support among Jewish voters, or at least peeling off portions of a small and largely Democratic voting bloc, as well as pleasing evangelical supporters and major donors like Adelson.

The executive order “will go down in history as one of the most important events in the 2,000-year battle against anti-Semitism,” Alan Dershowitz, an informal legal adviser of the president, said at the ceremony.

But across the country, Jewish communities viewed Trump’s order in competing and discordant ways. It came on the heels of a rampage in New Jersey in which four people were killed in what the authorities are investigating as an anti-Semitic attack and an act of domestic terrorism. And many Jews were struck by their religion being placed under civil rights protections aimed at race or “national origin.”

“This is deeply objectionable, going back centuries in anti-Semitic thinking,” said Rabbi Daniel G. Zemel, who leads Temple Micah, a Reform congregation in Washington.

The order was months in the making. The White House, led by the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, began working on it in July, prodded by David Krone, a chief of staff to Sen. Harry Reid, a Democrat who has retired. The administration came to see that it might be able to achieve through executive order what lawmakers in both parties had failed to secure in past legislation.

Kushner’s office worked with the White House Domestic Policy Council and the Counsel’s Office to work out language. Concerns were raised that the order’s definition of anti-Semitism — which labeled anti-Semitic the claim “that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor” — could raise First Amendment issues on many campuses, where Palestinian rights have become a rallying cry.

Questions were also raised about applying Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which targets prejudice based on race, color and national origin, to Jews. Some in the White House worried that the move might have the opposite impact of what was intended, isolating Jews as a race or nationality and prompting more hate.

But defenders invoked a 2010 nonbinding guidance letter from the Obama-era Justice Department to the Education Department that agreed that the Civil Rights Act could protect Jews, Arab Muslims, Sikhs and members of other religious groups. To concerns that the definition of anti-Semitism was overly broad, defenders pointed out that the State Department already uses it.

Kushner and his allies believed they were ready to roll out the order in September, but they took extra time to research possible outcomes and to make sure it was durable, people familiar with the talks said.