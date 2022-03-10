Trump's PAC is fundraising for a new 'Trump Force One' jet after his plane was forced to make an emergency landing this past weekend

Donald Trump's private jet, dubbed "Trump Force One," was a fixture at his campaign rallies when he was running for president. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Trump is fundraising for a new "Trump Force One" jet, per emails from his PAC.

The fundraising emails were sent after Trump's plane was forced to make an emergency landing this weekend.

The appeal email said Trump planned to build a plane similar to the one he used while campaigning for president.

Former President Donald Trump is fundraising for a new "Trump Force One" airplane after his private jet made an emergency landing this weekend.

The Trump Save America PAC sent an email on Wednesday titled "Update: Trump Force One," touting a reveal of a new Trump plane.

Trump's PAC sent the message just hours after news broke that the former president's plane was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans shortly after takeoff on Saturday after one of its engines failed. According to Politico, Trump hitched a ride back to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on a GOP donor's jet.

The fundraising email said Trump had "a very important update on his plane." It urged potential donors to recall how Trump used to travel the country in his own "Trump Force One" before he became "the greatest President of all time."

The fundraising email included an animated, looped GIF of a plane taking off, along with the words "Do you want to see President Trump's new plane?" The link, however, goes to a site calling for monthly recurring donations of up to $2,500 a month.

The Trump PAC's email asking donors to contribute to see the "Trump Force One" get built includes a link to this donation page. Save America PAC

"I need to trust that you won't share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One," said the message signed by Trump.

"The construction of this plane has been under wraps — not even the fake news media knows about it — and I can't wait to unveil it for everyone to see," it continued.

Emails to Trump's press office were not immediately returned.

Trump's plane was a hot topic when he was campaigning for president in 2015. He bought the Boeing-757 airliner in 2011 and customized it to his preferences, adding the Trump family crest to all the plane's headrests and pillows. Trump also fitted the plane out with a master bedroom that came complete with a big-screen entertainment system and a master bath with gold fixtures.

Trump said last May that the plane, which was sitting unused in upstate New York, was going to get new engines and a new paint job for future rallies.

Read the original article on Business Insider