Trump's photo-op during protests outside the White House and other key June political moments

The month of June saw coronavirus cases once again on the rise, 2020 presidential campaigns barrel ahead and the country reckoning protests against police brutality and racism.

President Donald Trump kept an edge on supporters' enthusiasm but drew criticism on issues from his first major rally since pandemic lockdowns to the clearing of protesters for a photo op with a Bible, while former Vice President Joe Biden locked down delegates needed for the Democratic nomination.

As we head into the rest of the summer, here is a look back at what happened in June of 2020, the month that contained a year's worth of major political news events, which will likely be pivotal for the months ahead and become contentious campaign issues.

.

Chemical irritants used against DC protesters for Trump photo op

Police used tear gas to clear protesters from a park before President Trump walked over to St. John's Episcopal Church. More

Trump drew criticism from both sides of the aisle after protesters were forcibly cleared ahead of his walk to St. John's Church, near the White House, for a photo opportunity on June 1.

The area around the church and in Lafayette Park had been the site of large protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Trump's handling of the situation drew rebukes from former top administration officials including former Defense Secretary James Mattis, former Chief of Staff John Kelly and Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley.

After the photo op, secret service announced none of their officers used tear gas or pepper spray before walking it back days later in a statement, tweeting that "After further review, the U.S. Secret Service has determined that an agency employee used pepper spray on June 1st, during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park.”

Trump fired Manhattan's chief federal prosecutor

Geoffrey Berman, Manhattan's chief federal prosecutor, was fired by Trump last month after refusing to resign. Pressure for Berman to resign came from Attorney General William Barr, despite Barr’s recent glowing assessment of Berman.

Berman’s refusal to resign came after the attorney general announced that Berman would be stepping down in order to make room for Trump’s new nominee, Jay Clayton, who currently chairs the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a statement after Barr’s announcement, Berman said that “I have not resigned and have no intention of resigning... I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption.”

Through his tenure, Berman has pursued several high-profile investigations into Trump administration allies, including the president’s ex-personal lawyer Michael Cohen and current attorney Rudy Giuliani as well as the funding operations of the Trump inaugural committee.

Although the firing of Berman was ordered by Trump, he seemed to distance himself from the dismissal, saying that the decision to remove Berman was Barr’s and telling reporters that he wasn’t “involved.”

Joe Biden got enough delegates to be the nominee

Biden finally locked up enough delegates needed to officially become the Democratic nominee in early June, reaching 1,991 pledge delegates after primaries in Maryland, Indiana, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Montana, South Dakota and Pennsylvania.

While Biden was already the presumptive nominee after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., suspended his campaign, this marked a major milestone in Biden’s path to the nomination. The DNC announced later in June the convention in Milwaukee would be scaled down and dispersed throughout the country, but Biden still plans to accept the nomination in person in Milwaukee.