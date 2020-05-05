Trump's pick for coronavirus inspector general faces questions about independence

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s nominee for inspector general overseeing billions in Treasury Department coronavirus relief funds is facing skepticism from Democrats who fear that he will not show sufficient independence.

Even so, that nominee, Brian D. Miller, stands to be confirmed as the special inspector general for pandemic recovery by a Republican-controlled Senate. In that position, he would monitor the disbursement of $500 billion in loans to businesses and corporations. Those funds were appropriated in last month’s CARES Act, a $2 trillion package meant to stimulate an economy paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic skepticism during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, came in part because Miller currently serves as a White House attorney. Miller fought back by citing his legal mandate to investigate fraud and abuse related to coronavirus spending.

“If I am unable to do my job, I will resign,” he vowed.

White House lawyer Brian D. Miller. (Salwan Georges/Pool via Reuters) More

Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., asked if he would look to “gain presidential approval before investigating contacts, issuing reports or communicating with Congress.”

Miller promised that he would not.

His supporters on the Republican side pointed to an investigation Miller did as an inspector general in the George W. Bush administration, when he faulted top federal administrator Lurita Doan for abusing her position. Doan, who had been a military contractor before joining the Republican administration, was forced to resign.

Most recently, his job was to defend Trump on charges related to abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. During the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s withholding of military aid to Ukraine, Miller rebuffed a request from the Government Accountability Office.

“The White House does not plan to respond separately to your letters,” Miller wrote on Dec. 20 of last year.

The impeachment has receded in the national imagination, overtaken by a pathogen that has killed some 70,000 Americans. Still, Miller’s rejection of the information request returned as a point of contention on Tuesday, as Democrats wondered if he could ever assert independence from a president he has been representing.

“I was just answering the mail,” Miller explained of that exchange. Democrats were not satisfied with that answer, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., wondering if Miller would find such “stonewalling,” as he called it, “acceptable” in response to a coronavirus-related inquiry.

“I’m not really sure what your question is getting at,” Miller replied.

A former attorney in the George W. Bush administration who later served as inspector general for the General Services Administration — the position in which he wrote the report critical of Bush appointee Doan — Miller gave careful, legalistic answers, vowing to assert his own independence but avoiding any overt criticism of the Trump administration.

Alex Wong/Pool via Reuters More

“I will conduct every audit and investigation with fairness and impartiality,” he said in his opening statement, pledging to “seek the truth in all matters that come before me.” Those matters are likely to involve questions about why large, well-funded corporations are asking for small-business loans.