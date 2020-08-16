Trump's postal service officials called to testify before House as concern mounts over threats to mail-in voting

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) gavels in a hearing about the 2020 census in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill January 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony about 'hard-to-reach' communities and how the federal government could work to gather better census data from under-reported groups like Asian Americans, Native Americans, African Americans and recent immigrants

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney has invited top officials at the US Postal Service to testify before her watchdog panel later this month as reports of operational breakdowns and inefficiencies dog the agency ahead of the 2020 presidential election that is expected to feature a swell of mail-in ballots.

Democrats have accused the Donald Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy of purposely instituting changes in service at the USPS to undermine its operations and throw the mail-in voting system into a state of chaos and unpredictability.

“Over the past several weeks, there have been startling new revelations about the scope and gravity of operational changes you are implementing at hundreds of postal facilities without consulting adequately with Congress, the Postal Regulatory Commission, or the Board of Governors,” Ms Maloney wrote in her letter to Mr DeJoy inviting him to testify before the committee on 24 August.

“Your testimony is particularly urgent given the troubling influx of reports of widespread delays at postal facilities across the country — as well as President Trump’s explicit admission last week that he has been blocking critical coronavirus funding for the Postal Service in order to impair mail-in voting efforts for the upcoming elections in November,” the chairwoman said.

Ms Maloney and several other Democratic leaders sent a letter to Mr DeJoy last week demanding that he produce documents and information by this upcoming Friday, 21 August, about his operational decisions at the USPS.

Before receiving his appointment at the USPS, Mr DeJoy was a major fundraiser for Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee.

Ms Maloney has also requested testimony from USPS Board Chairman Robert Duncan.