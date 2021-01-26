Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to head to Fox News

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room on 07 January, 2021 (Getty Images)
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spent her time as the president's mouthpiece spinning his words, attacking his enemies, and attempting to undermine the credibility of reporters who questioned his actions.

Now, with her days at the White House behind her, Ms McEnany will step into a new role where she can once again use the skill set she cultivated during her time with the president; she'll be joining Fox News.

Government watchdog organisation CREW obtained a financial disclosure report that showed Ms McEnany and Fox News entered into an employment agreement on 1 January. According to the report, she is to begin work in January.

Ms McEnany appeared frequently on Fox News in the past. Prior to her time in the White House, Ms McEnany was the spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and often appeared as a guest commentator on the conservative news channel.

    Biden officials struggle to understand why doses have not been administered, says report, as president promises to ramp-up vaccination rate