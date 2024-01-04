Trump's profits from foreign governments

A report from House Democrats alleges Donald Trump made millions from foreign governments spending at his businesses while he was president. And a gunman shot six people, one fatally, at a high school in Iowa.

Hey, it's Spencer, filling in for Laura today.

🎮 But first, after nearly 40 years, someone finally beat Tetris. How a 13-year-old from Oklahoma made video game history.

Trump got millions from foreign governments, Dems allege

Former President Donald Trump unconstitutionally profited from the presidency during his tenure in the White House, reaping millions of dollars for his business empire from foreign governments, House Democrats alleged in an extensive report released Thursday. Trump’s businesses, according to the report, received at least $7.8 million from corrupt and authoritarian governments including China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The report notes that its findings document "only a fraction of Trump’s harvest of unlawful foreign state money" after Republicans took control of the House Oversight Committee last year and halted the investigation.

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Iowa high school

A sixth-grader was killed and five other people were injured when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday. Officials said the gunman was also dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting was first reported shortly before classes at Perry High School were set to begin. The five people injured included four students and an administrator, according to Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt. Four were stable, and one was in critical condition but was expected to survive, Mortvedt said.

Police respond to a shooting Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Epstein documents highlight his sprawling connections

Newly released court documents tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein reveal not just the names of high-power figures, they also highlight the way the accused sex trafficker’s influence reached across multiple states. The hundreds of pages released Wednesday are from a lawsuit brought by one of Epstein’s alleged victims and include the names of some of his associates, witnesses and victims for the first time. Many of the names have only a tangential connection to Epstein. As the nation learns more about the vast network of people associated with Epstein, the USA TODAY Network has documented a web of alleged associates, victims and local connections. Here's what we know.

