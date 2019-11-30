Trump's pursuit of Greenland leads Danish intelligence to classify island as No 1 security risk

Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Nato, which he described in a tweet as 'obsolete and disproportionately too expensive (and unfair) for the US': AFP via Getty Images

Danish intelligence has placed Greenland at the top of its national security agenda for the first time following Donald Trump’s pursuit of the vast Arctic territory.

Greenlanders and politicians in Denmark reacted with horror earlier this year when it emerged the US president had suggested buying the island on numerous occasions with staff after hearing about its natural resources and geopolitical importance.

Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen later made clear the semi-autonomous territory was “not for sale”, leading to a diplomatic crisis when Mr Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Ms Frederiksen, branding her comments “nasty”.

The country’s Defence Intelligence Service (FE) linked the change in priority – Greenland is now ahead of terrorism and cybercrime – to America's interest in the island, the BBC reported.

Lars Findsen, chief of FE, told the corporation the Greenland is at the heart of a “power game” unfolding in the Arctic between the US and other major powers.

“We have decided to start this year's Intelligence Risk Assessment with a chapter on the Arctic, as the interests of the great powers in the Arctic have direct impact on and growing significance for the Kingdom of Denmark,” he said.

"Despite the Arctic nations' shared ambition to keep the region free of security policy disagreements, the military focus on the Arctic is growing. A power game is unfolding between great powers Russia, the United States and China that deepens tensions in the region."

Greenland is gaining attention from the global superpowers due to its strategic location and mineral resources.

In May, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said Russia was behaving aggressively in the Arctic and China’s actions there had to be watched closely as well.

A defence treaty between Denmark and the US gives Washington rights in northern Greenland over Thule Air Base, which detects potential intercontinental ballistic missile threats against North America.

Despite being the largest island in the world, Greenland is home to little more than 55,000 people (istock) More

Greenland is part of Denmark with self-government over domestic affairs, while Copenhagen handles defence and foreign policy.

It is home to more than 55,000 people and has been Danish-owned since the early 18th century, before becoming a fully-integrated part of the country in 1953.

