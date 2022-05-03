Will Trump's Senate candidate beat crowded GOP field? Tim Ryan expected as Dem nominee: live updates

The 2022 midterm elections were dealt a potential bombshell Monday when a leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade was published. How that news will play out in the polls could come into focus Tuesday as two states – Ohio and Indiana – hold their primary elections.

Of the greatest interest Tuesday is Ohio's U.S. Senate primary. J.D. Vance, Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons are all in the running for the state’s GOP nomination, while Tim Ryan appears to be in line to secure the nomination for the Democrats.

J.D. Vance is an author and venture capitalist who wrote “Hillbilly Elegy,” a tale about growing up in a working-class Ohio community. He is well-known in conservative circles for his frequent appearances on shows like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. Vance, a political outsider, had been trailing in the polls behind other GOP candidates before he scored Donald Trump’s endorsement. Here is what else to know about Vance.

Who is Josh Mandel?

Josh Mandel has been a fixture in Ohio politics for more than a decade. The ex-Ohio treasurer is in his third run for Senate. Mandel hoped to win Trump’s backing by embracing his “America First” agenda and falsely proclaiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Mandel, who is endorsed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, trailed only behind Vance in the latest Fox News poll. Here is what else to know about Mandel.

Who is Mike Gibbons?

Mike Gibbons led the GOP primary polls before Trump announced his support for Vance. He is a millionaire investment banker who self-financed much of campaign. His pitch centers on being “a businessman, not a politician.” He fell short in the Republican primary during his first bid for Senate during the 2018 midterm elections. Here is what else to know about Gibbons.

Who is Tim Ryan?

Veteran Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan looks poised to win his party’s nomination in the Ohio Senate race. He enters today’s primary election with endorsements from the Democratic Party and Ohio’s Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. Ryan, who ran in the 2020 presidential race, has represented Ohio in the House of Representatives since 2003. Here is what else to know about Ryan.

Who is Morgan Harper?

Harper is pitching herself to Democratic voters as the progressive alternative to Ryan. The former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawyer emphasized on the campaign trail her refusal to take money from corporate political action committees and touts policy proposals similar to those promoted by members of “the Squad” and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Here is what else to know about Harper.

Tim Ryan plans to make abortion a big issue in Ohio's fall Senate race

Tuesday is not just primary day in Ohio, it's the start of the fall races between the two parties – and Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan is serving notice he will make abortion a big issue against his Republican opponent, whoever it is.

"Every single one of my GOP opponents supports extreme, restrictive anti-abortion laws. We cannot let them near the Senate," Ryan tweeted as Democrats and Republicans trooped to the primary polls.

Ryan stressed the issue a day after a leaked document from the Supreme Court indicated that a majority of the justices are poised to strike down Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to an abortion.

The Republican Senate candidates in Ohio – J.D. Vance, Josh Mandel, Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, and Jane Timken – oppose abortion rights.

Other Republicans criticized Ryan for hopping on a leaked opinion that may not be the final ruling of the Supreme Court.

The Democratic candidate "is already using the insane leak for the Supreme Court to raise money. Vile, disgusting, and useless," tweeted Bernie Moreno, a former Republican Senate candidate who dropped out of the race in February.

