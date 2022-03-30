Trump's shameless self-promotion with taxpayer funds is 'unsavory' but on-brand for someone committed to 'profiting off of absolutely everything,' ethics professional says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Warren Rojas
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
Former President Donald Trump, his lips puckered as if blowing a kiss, appears at a political rally in South Carolina.
Former President Donald Trump blows a kiss to the crowd during a rally at the Florence Regional Airport on March 12, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina.Sean Rayford/Getty Images

  • Pushing for-profit projects on the taxpayer dime is Trump's latest break from tradition.

  • He's using government resources to promote his private golf clubs and book sales.

  • Trump "just doesn't care about the appearance issue," an ethics professional told Insider.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump alerted the nation that there were "100,000 brand new, sparkling copies" of his picture book available for sale from a publishing house co-founded by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

During the past week, Trump has also blasted out emails touting Trump-owned golf clubs in Miami, Los Angeles, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump's relentless marketing was not, however, issued by his business empire, the Trump Organization. Instead, it came from a federal government-funded office provided to him by the Former Presidents Act.

The constant plugs for family business ventures Trump weaves into the email blasts from his taxpayer-subsidized, post-presidential office are "unsavory" but not unexpected, an ethics professional said, given that he's flouted ethics rules since entering political life.

"The presidency was one giant business center for him. And we should not be surprised that he's continuing to do it," Jessica Tillipman, an assistant dean at the George Washington University Law School who teaches anti-corruption courses, said of Trump's penchant for monetizing his every move.

Donald Trump included a plug for his West Palm Beach golf club in a recent message from his taxpayer-funded, post-presidential office.
Donald Trump included a plug for his West Palm Beach golf club in a recent message from his taxpayer-funded, post-presidential office.Screengrab/Insider

Tillipman said the shilling is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

"It's not abnormal for presidents to leave office and sign big book deals," she told Insider. "It's abnormal to literally profit off of absolutely everything that you're doing. And he's been blurring that line since he took office."

Trump's outside entanglements were an omnipresent issue throughout his single term in office.

He bucked tradition by never releasing his personal tax returns, something past presidents have done to clarify potential conflicts of interests. Meanwhile, the family maintained control of a pricey hotel in DC that ethics watchdogs called an "epicenter of corruption" after foreign powers spent millions there cozying up to MAGA world.

"Other presidents have chosen, when in office, to divest themselves of their financial interests or do other things to ensure that their constituents and the taxpayers are not worried that they're trying to profit off their presidency. Trump made no bones about the fact that he did not care about that," Tillipman said. "And the very limited restrictions we have on presidents didn't do anything to stop him."

She added that while the Former Presidents Act may not specifically restrict Trump-style cash-grabs, his predecessors, who also received funding for official, post-presidential offices, have typically behaved differently.

"A lot of these things come down to, 'does this look bad' versus 'is it prohibited,'" Tillipman said. "He's just uniquely skilled at profiting off of absolutely everything. And, frankly, just doesn't care about the appearance issue."

Trump's office and a personal spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment about his non-stop sales pitches.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A Judge Called Donald Trump's Postelection Efforts "A Coup In Search Of A Legal Theory"

    The judge concluded the Jan. 6 committee had shown at this stage that Trump and lawyer John Eastman “more likely than not” committed crimes.View Entire Post ›

  • Rand Paul cuts deal on Russia trade bill

    Senators have cut a deal with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) aimed at breaking the logjam over legislation to limit trade with Russia.The agreement - confirmed by Paul and Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican - would clarify what qualifies as a "serious" violation of human rights in a U.S. law governing trade with Russia named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Ukrainian-born Russia who died in police custody more than a decade ago in Moscow."They...

  • Russia accuses US of leading massive cyber campaign

    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday accused the U.S. of attacking the country's critical infrastructure and network systems in a massive cyberattack, claims the U.S. government has called false and part of Russia's disinformation campaign.In a statement posted on its website, the Russian ministry said the U.S. has targeted "state institutions, the media, critical infrastructure facilities, and life support systems" with allegedly...

  • Vail Resorts buys majority stake in its first European resort

    Vail offers limited access to several European resorts, but this marks the first time that the company will control a resort on the continent.

  • Biden says 'moral outrage' behind Putin comment, not U.S. policy change

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S President Joe Biden on Monday said his remark that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not remain in power reflected his own moral outrage at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not a U.S. policy shift. Biden faced pressure to speak about the comment after it generated a flood of questions as to whether the United States had changed to a policy seeking regime change in Moscow. He said his outburst, made at the end of a major address about Ukraine in Warsaw on Saturday, had been prompted by an emotional visit he had with families displaced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Kentucky state trooper shoots a man who was armed, state police say

    The man pointed his pistol at the trooper first before being shot, according to Kentucky State Police

  • Pandemic-era border policy will reportedly end in late May

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to end the use of Title 42, a pandemic-era public health policy used by both Trump and Biden administrations to rapidly expel migrants at the border, by late May, according to multiple reports.Why it matters: U.S. officials have been bracing for the policy's end, which could fuel already rising numbers at the border. The government has readied a sweeping contingency plan, preparing for a worst-case-scenario of up to 18,000 migrants being

  • Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine

    As Russia claims it will scale back its forces near Kyiv, Ukraine, NBC News analyst Clint Watts breaks down where the Russian military could reposition themselves and what to expect from their movements.

  • John Travolta reveals son Ben adopted puppy Jamie Lee Curtis held at the Oscars

    John Travolta's family has an adorable and furry addition joining their ranks -- and he has Jamie Lee Curtis and the 2022 Oscars to thank. The "Grease" actor took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that his 11-year-old son, Ben, adopted the puppy, named Mac-N-Cheese, Curtis was holding while honoring Betty White during the in memoriam segment at the 94th Academy Awards. The photo of Travolta and Ben holding the puppy received love from Travolta's daughter and Ben's big sister, Ella Travolta, as well as Sharon Stone and Michelle Pfeiffer.

  • Poll finds GOP favored to win House; has 6-point lead over Democrats

    Republicans are favored to win back control of Congress in this year's midterm elections, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill on Monday.In the generic ballot test - which asks voters whether they would rather elect a Republican or Democrat to Congress - the GOP leads the Democratic party by a 53 percent to 47 percent margin. Among independents, Republicans gained an even more significant advantage. Fifty-...

  • New York AG asks appeals court to enforce Trump subpoena

    New York's attorney general is asking a state appeals court to uphold a lower court ruling requiring former President Donald Trump to answer questions under oath after a civil investigation into his business practices uncovered evidence that he may have misstated the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers on financial statements for more than a decade. In papers filed late Monday, Attorney General Letitia James' office said it has every right to question Trump, who is appealing the lower court ruling, as it seeks to determine whether the misrepresented values shown to lenders, taxing authorities and other business interests constituted fraud and, if so, who committed that fraud. James is also seeking to uphold a ruling forcing Trump's two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to testify.

  • 15 of the Most Outrageous Unscripted Awards Show Moments (Video)

    The Will Smith slap is far from the first time awards show viewers have been stunned

  • Jan. 6 Committee Refers Criminal Contempt Charges For 2 More Trump Aides To House

    Peter Navarro helped plan a scheme to overturn Trump’s election loss, while Dan Scavino helped Trump spread lies about “fraud” and was with his boss on Jan. 6.

  • Democrats push Garland to come down on uncooperative Trump allies

    Democratic lawmakers are openly pressuring Attorney General Merrick Garland to bring the weight of U.S. law enforcement against members of former President Trump's inner circle they've deemed uncooperative with the House's investigation of the Jan. 6 attack.Why it matters: The House select committee is seeking to compel or punish Trump loyalists who don't comply with the investigation, while Republicans are preparing to win back control of Congress in November — and end the probe.Get market news

  • 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the inversion of the yield curve matters, no matter what Wall Street says

    Many analysts have said the inversion of the yield curve no longer matters. DoubleLine's Jeff Gundlach had a simple message: "Don't believe them."

  • GM Hikes The Price Of The C8 Corvette

    And inflation strikes again!

  • 'Ghostrider' gunship training to leave Hurlburt Field beginning this summer

    Aircrew training for the AC-130J 'Ghostrider' aircraft will move from Hurlburt Field to New Mexico's Kirtland Air Force Base beginning this summer.

  • Trump says he has 'no idea what a burner phone is' as Jan. 6 committee probes missing logs

    The Jan. 6 House committee is reportedly investigating whether the former president communicated through backchannels, phones of aides or disposable phones on the day of the insurrection.

  • GOP Subtly Bashes Biden's Putin Remarks, And Twitter Users Wonder Whose Side It's On

    "Is the Republican Party implying Putin should remain in power?" one Twitter user wondered.

  • Ukraine offers to never join NATO during peace talks as Russia says it's pulling back on assaults near Kyiv

    A Ukrainian negotiator said his country wanted security guarantees and protection from various states if Ukraine remained neutral.