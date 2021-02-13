Trump's speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote

  • Bruce Castor, left, and Michael van der Veen, lawyers for former President Donald Trump, arrive at the Capitol on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
  • In this image from video, Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, speaks during the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
  • Jason Miller, Senior Adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, arrives at the Capitol on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)
  • In this image from video, security video is shown to senators as House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
  • Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is followed by reporters as she walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, after the third day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • This image from video shows one of many slides presented by Democrats prosecuting the impeachment of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. The video, which showed Trump's supporters chanting "Fight for Trump!" after they stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was used by prosecutors as they sought to connect the mob with Trump and make the case that the president had incited them to insurrection. (Senate Television via AP)
  • Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., poses for a photo with Vincent Scalise of the New York National Guard on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Michael van der Veen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, looks out from the Senate floor to the Senate Reception room on the fourth day of the Senate Impeachment trials for Trump on Capitol Hill, Friday, Feb 12, 2021 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
1 / 8

APTOPIX Trump Impeachment

Bruce Castor, left, and Michael van der Veen, lawyers for former President Donald Trump, arrive at the Capitol on the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of Trump in the Senate, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol after a speedy trial that laid bare the violence and danger to their own lives and the fragility of the nation's tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Barely a month since the deadly riot, closing arguments are set for the historic impeachment trial as senators arrive for a rare Saturday session, all under the watch of armed National Guard troops still guarding the iconic building.

The outcome of the quick, raw and emotional proceedings are expected to reflect a nation divided over the former president and the future of his brand of politics in America.

“What’s important about this trial is that it’s really aimed to some extent at Donald Trump, but it’s more aimed at some president we don’t even know 20 years from now,” said Sen. Angus King, the independent from Maine, weighing his vote.

The nearly weeklong trial has been delivering a grim and graphic narrative of the Jan. 6 riot and its consequences for the nation in ways that senators, most of whom fled for their own safety that day, acknowledge they are still coming to grips with.

Acquittal is expected in the evenly-divided Senate, a verdict that could heavily influence not only Trump’s political future but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors as they cast their votes.

House prosecutors have argued that Trump's rallying cry to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” for his presidency just as Congress was convening Jan. 6 to certify Joe Biden’s election was part of an orchestrated pattern of violent rhetoric and false claims that unleashed the mob. Five people died, including a rioter who was shot and a police officer.

The defense attorneys countered in a short three hours Friday that Trump's words were not intended to incite the violence and impeachment is nothing but a “witch hunt” designed to prevent him from serving in office again.

Only by watching the graphic videos — rioters calling out menacingly for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the vote tally — did senators say they began to understand just how perilously close the country came to chaos. Hundreds of rioters stormed into the building, taking over the Senate and some engaging in hand-to-hand, bloody combat with police.

While it is unlikely the Senate would be able to mount the two-thirds vote needed to convict, several senators appear to be still weighing their vote. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will be widely watched for cues, but he is not pressuring his GOP side of the aisle and is telling senators to vote their conscience.

Many Republicans representing states where the former president remains popular doubt whether Trump was fully responsible or if impeachment is the appropriate response. Democrats appear all but united toward conviction.

Trump is the only president to be twice impeached, and the first to face trial charges after leaving office.

Unlike last year’s impeachment trial of Trump in the Ukraine affair, a complicated charge of corruption and obstruction over his attempts to have the foreign ally dig up dirt on then-rival Biden, this one brought an emotional punch over the unexpected vulnerability of the nation’s tradition of peaceful elections. The charge is singular, incitement of insurrection.

On Friday, Trump’s impeachment lawyers accused Democrats of waging a campaign of “hatred” against the former president as they wrapped up their defense, sending the Senate toward a final vote in his historic trial.

The defense team vigorously denied that Trump had incited the deadly riot and played out-of-context video clips showing Democrats, some of them senators now serving as jurors, also telling supporters to “fight," aiming to establish a parallel with Trump's overheated rhetoric.

“This is ordinarily political rhetoric,” declared Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen. “Countless politicians have spoken of fighting for our principles.”

But the presentation blurred the difference between general encouragement politicians make to battle for health care or other causes and Trump’s fight against officially accepted national election results, and minimized Trump’s efforts to undermine those election results. The defeated president was telling his supporters to fight on after every state had verified its results, after the Electoral College had affirmed them and after nearly every election lawsuit filed by Trump and his allies had been rejected in court.

Democratic senators shook their heads at what many called a false equivalency to their own fiery words. “We weren’t asking them 'fight like hell' to overthrow an election,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Democrats say that Trump was the “inciter in chief” whose monthslong campaign against the election results was rooted in a “big lie” and laid the groundwork for the riot, a violent domestic attack on the Capitol unparalleled in history.

“Get real,” lead prosecutor Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said at one point. “We know that this is what happened.”

The Senate has convened as a court of impeachment for past presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and now twice for Trump, but the unprecedented nature of the case because he's no longer in the White House has provided Republican senators one of several arguments against conviction.

Republicans maintain the proceedings are unconstitutional, even though the Senate voted at the outset of the trial on this issue and confirmed it has jurisdiction.

Six Republican senators who joined Democrats in voting to take up the case are among those most watched for their votes.

Early signals came Friday during questions for the lawyers. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, asked the first question, the two centrists known for independent streaks. They leaned into a point the prosecutors had made asking exactly when did Trump learn of the breach of the Capitol and what specific actions did he take to bring the rioting to an end?

Democrats had argued that Trump did nothing as the mob rioted.

Another Republican who voted to launch the trial, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, asked about Trump’s tweet criticizing Pence moments after having been told by another senator that the vice president had just been evacuated.

Van der Veen responded that at “no point” was the president informed of any danger. Cassidy told reporters later it was not a very good answer.

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyer struggles to answer key questions from Republican senators

    A lawyer representing Donald Trump at the former president's Senate impeachment trial struggled Friday to answer pointed questions asked by Republican senators.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • WH Official Threatened Reporter over Story on His Relationship, Accused Her of Sexual Jealousy

    A White House official threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she pursued a story on the official’s relationship with a different reporter at Axios, Vanity Fair revealed on Friday. Palmeri reached out to Axios reporter Alexi McCammond on January 20 to ask for comment on McCammond’s relationship with incoming Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo. A male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo for comment, but Ducklo subsequently called Palmeri and, in an off-the-record conversation, threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, sources familiar with the incident reported to Vanity Fair. Ducklo then accused Palmeri of being “jealous” that an unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you,” and also alleged that Palmeri was “jealous” of his own relationship with McCammond. The altercation sparked conversations between senior Politico staff and White House officials, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and adviser Anita Dunn. Senior White House officials acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, but also accused Palmeri of breaking her agreement with Ducklo to speak off the record. Ducklo sent Palmeri a general apology for losing his temper. Psaki announced on Friday, several hours after the Vanity Fair story broke, that Ducklo would be suspended without pay for one week. “In addition to his initial apology, [Ducklo] has sent [Palmeri] a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki said in a statement. “He has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.” On January 21, one day after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” Ducklo’s and McCammond’s relationship was profiled in People magazine earlier this week. The People story dropped hours after Politico reached out to the White House for comment on the relationship — a chain of events that was subsequently noted in Politico‘s Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequently adversarial relationship with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after publication of the report on Ducklo’s comments. “I’ve taken a lot of flak from Donald Trump and his underlings for my reporting: legal threats, name-calling, physical removal from campaign events. I don’t recall personally encountering anything quite so vicious as the phone call described here,” Politico national correspondent Ben Schreckinger commented on Twitter.

  • BBC director general warns of 'global threat' to media freedom after China bans British broadcaster

    The BBC’s director general has warned of the “growing global threat to the free media” after the corporation was banned from broadcasting in China and Hong Kong. In his first intervention since Beijing announced the ban, Tim Davie said that countries such as China were now trying to expand their “control of information”. Mr Davie, who took up the post of director general in the autumn, said it was of “deep concern” that China was preventing the BBC from doing its job. But he stressed the wider concern that China - and by implication other countries such as Russia - were trying to peddle their own state-controlled news operations abroad while attacking the free press within their borders. Mr Davie last night told The Telegraph: “Media freedom matters. The latest developments in China, including the banning of the World Service in Hong Kong, are deeply worrying developments. The BBC should be able to do its reporting without fear or favour. “It is of deep concern when our journalists are restricted and their work curtailed. Importantly, in these difficult times when misinformation is rife, we have seen growing audiences for trusted news sources - including hundreds of millions coming to the BBC. “This is not just about stopping the BBC from broadcasting news in China, there are significant and growing global threats to the free media as some seek to increase their control of information. Now, more than ever, it is important that we speak out to defend free and fair journalism.” Senior BBC sources said there was now three-fold threat from states such as China and Russia, through manipulation of social media, funding their own biased news operations and shutting down trusted international broadcasters. “These states are actively manipulating social media to undermine legal democracies while at the same time flexing their muscles by pumping millions of rubles or whatever currency into global news services that distort the truth. And now they are preventing the likes of the BBC from broadcasting.” China banned the BBC World News Channel on Thursday in apparent retaliation for Ofcom's decision to revoke the UK broadcasting license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN after finding the organisation is “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”

  • China will 'eat our lunch', Biden warns

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.

  • Trump lawyers fight impeachment managers over the word 'fight'

    Earlier this week, Democratic House impeachment managers pointed out that then-President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "fight" 20 times during his speech that preceded their deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the electionMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Cuomo Chaos: N.Y. Dems Consider Revoking Emergency Powers as Nursing Home Coverup Unravels

    Democrats in the New York State Assembly will weigh rescinding Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers as one of his top aides attempts to walk back her stunning admission that the administration covered up the true number of COVID nursing home deaths in order to avoid being attacked by the Trump administration. The Democratic lawmakers plan to hold a conference Friday morning to discuss stripping the governor of the emergency powers granted to him last year when the pandemic began, local news outlet NY1 reported. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa recently admitted that the Cuomo administration covered up the real data on coronavirus nursing home deaths in New York in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities, the New York Post reported. She apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the true death toll would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors. The state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died. In September, the state Senate sought to obtain more accurate numbers from the state health department about the number of nursing home patients who died from the virus. Around the same time, former President Trump turned New York’s nursing home deaths into “a giant political football” and urged the Justice Department to investigate the administration, and “basically, we froze,” DeRosa said. “So we do apologize,” DeRosa told the New York Democratic lawmakers. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.” On Friday, DeRosa attempted to clarify her remarks, saying that she was simply “explaining that when we received the DOJ inquiry, we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature’s request to deal with the federal request first.” “We informed the houses of this at the time,” DeRosa said in a statement. “We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout.” However, a bipartisan group of New York lawmakers is already calling for a thorough investigation of the matter, and some have called for Cuomo to be criminally prosecuted. Some Democrats have specifically urged the legislature to reconsider allowing Cuomo’s emergency powers, granted to him in March. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who often spars with Cuomo on local issues, said he agrees “100 percent” with stripping Cuomo of emergency powers. State Senator Andrew Gornardes, a Democrat, said Cuomo committed a “betrayal of the public trust” and urged the legislature to “reconsider its broad grant of emergency powers to the governor.” “There needs to be full accountability for what happened,” Gornardes wrote in a tweet. Cuomo traveled to Washington on Friday to meet with President Joe Biden about the Democrats’ COVID relief bill as backlash against the nursing home coverup mounted.

  • Nikki Haley turns on Donald Trump, revealing she was 'disgusted' with the former president

    Nikki Haley, a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has turned on former US president Donald Trump in blistering fashion, saying she was "disgusted" with the former president. Ms Haley, 49, who was Mr Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, said he had "let us down" and "fallen so far". The former governor of South Carolina has long been seen as a potential Republican nominee in four years, and started a political action committee last month. Her comments set up a clear fissure in the Republican party as other would-be candidates, including Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, looked set to seek backing from Mr Trump's followers. Both senators were set to vote to acquit Mr Trump at the end of his current impeachment trial. Ms Haley made clear her position in an interview with Politico, in which she disclosed that she had not spoken to Mr Trump since before his supporters invaded the US Capitol on January 6. She did not believe Mr Trump himself would run for the Republican nomination in 2024, claiming he was no longer a "viable" candidate. Ms Haley said: "I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far. We need to acknowledge that he let us down. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again." Ms Haley expressed particular condemnation of Mr Trump's treatment of Mike Pence, his vice president, who he called a "coward" on January 6. She said: "When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement. I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. I’m disgusted by it." Ms Haley was a high-profile member of Mr Trump's cabinet, and was regarded as a star of his administration for her defence of the his America First policy on the world stage. She unexpectedly resigned in late 2018 but was given an glowing public send-off by Mr Trump in the Oval Office, leading to speculation about a future presidential run. Starting last autumn the author of an exhaustive Politico profile, Tim Alberta, spent six hours talking to Ms Haley, and spoke to 70 associates including friends, former colleagues, staff and donors. He wrote: "Two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot." Before January 6 Ms Haley defended Mr Trump, arguing that he truly believed he had won the election. But after the Capitol riot her position changed dramatically. Ms Haley said she still believed impeaching Mr Trump was a "waste of time" and said the end of his political career was enough of a consequence. She said: "I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. "I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving."

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the electionMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Up to Ten Senate Republicans May Vote to Convict Trump: Report

    As many as ten Republican senators may vote to convict former President Trump at the close of his impeachment trial, Politico reported on Friday. Republicans themselves are not sure of the exact number of those will vote to convict, although they privately estimate five to ten will back impeachment. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has declined to whip votes either against or in favor of impeachment, and is reportedly undecided on whether he himself will vote to convict. Senator Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.) said it was possible that some Republicans would decide to convict at the last minute. “I certainly don’t know how many there could be. Certainly not enough for conviction,” Cramer told Politico. Democrats need the support of 17 Republicans in order to convict Trump. Conviction would be followed by a simple majority vote to bar Trump from future office. Six Republican senators voted earlier this week to approve the constitutionality of the Senate trial, allowing impeachment to move forward. Several of those senators are considered likely to vote for impeachment, including Mitt Romney of Utah, who was the only Republican senator to support Trump’s first impeachment in 2020. However, Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said he was undecided regarding impeachment. “The House Managers did not connect the dots to show President Trump knew that the attack on the Capitol was going to be violent and result in the loss of life,” Cassidy said in a statement on Friday. The House’s article of impeachment accuses Trump of inciting a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol, where they subsequently breached the building and forced lawmakers to evacuate. Several rioters died during the confrontations, and dozens of Capitol and Washington, D.C., police officers were injured. Unless lawmakers call witnesses for the trial, a final vote on impeachment could be held on Saturday afternoon.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Some Europeans get choosy about which vaccines they want

    Many Europeans are desperate for a coronavirus vaccine. As AstraZeneca shots are rolling out to European Union nations this month, joining the Pfizer and Moderna doses already available, some people are balking at being offered a vaccine that they perceive — fairly or not — as second-best. Poland began vaccinating teachers Friday with the AstraZeneca vaccine, and some had misgivings about being put in line for a vaccine they believe is less effective than the others.

  • Trump's lawyers claim he never knew Pence was in danger. A Republican senator has said otherwise.

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have contradicted a Republican senator's account of what happened in the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. After lawyers for Trump finished their defense of his impeachment for inciting the insurrection, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) questioned the timing of Trump's "disparaging tweet" about Pence during the attack. At 2:24 p.m., 11 minutes after Pence was escorted from the chamber as Trump backers stormed the building, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what he should've done" and somehow object to the election results. Despite the implication of the certification process already being over (it wasn't), Trump's lawyers said he had not been informed Pence was in danger when it happened. Question from @SenatorRomney: "When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24pm regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that the Vice President had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?" Michael van der Veen: "The answer is no." pic.twitter.com/3eMubOOt3H — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021 But Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) gave a different story Wednesday night. While he already disclosed that he was on the phone with Trump when the attackers started getting into the Capitol, Tuberville specified Wednesday that he was talking to Trump went Pence was escorted from the Senate. "I said 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I've got to go,'" Tuberville recalled, suggesting Trump knew Pence was in danger when he sent the tweet. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the electionMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest