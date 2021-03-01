Trump's supporters boo Mitch McConnell despite his saying he'd 'absolutely' support the former president in 2024

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Colson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trump speaks at CPAC 2021
Former President Donald Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Mitch McConnell was booed during former President Donald Trump's CPAC speech on Sunday.

  • McConnell and Trump have clashed over the Capitol riot since Trump left the White House.

  • McConnell said Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the siege.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent openness toward backing a 2024 presidential run by former President Donald Trump did not save the senator from boos during a speech by Trump on Sunday.

During Trump's speech at the influential Conservative Political Action Conference - an event to which McConnell was reportedly not invited - he took credit for McConnell's success in reclaiming his seat as a Kentucky senator last year.

"My endorsement of Mitch McConnell - at his request--" Trump said to loud boos from the audience as he went on to credit his endoresement of McConnell for the senator's reelection victory in Kentucky in November.

Trump had formed a close political alliance with McConnell, who was the Senate majority leader until January, and repeatedly endorsed him before the 2020 US election. But the pair have clashed since the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol, for which McConnell has held Trump responsible.

McConnell in February said Trump was guilty of a "disgraceful dereliction of duty" during the siege and said there was "no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."

"The people that stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president," McConnell said.

Still, McConnell voted to acquit Trump of an impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection," saying he did not believe it was constitutional to convict a former president in an impeachment trial.

His criticism prompted Trump to respond a few days later by calling McConnell an "unsmiling political hack" in a statement issued through his Save America leadership PAC.

"The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle - they never had it so good - and they want to keep it that way!" Trump said in the statement. "We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell's Beltway First agenda or Biden's America Last."

Nevertheless, McConnell said Thursday that he would support Trump should the former president win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"If the president was the party's nominee, would you support him?" the Fox News host Bret Baier asked him.

"The nominee of the party?" McConnell said. "Absolutely."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Duckworth calls on Biden to release intel on alleged Russian bounties in Afghanistan

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) sent a letter on Monday calling on President Biden's director of national intelligence to declassify and release intelligence on an alleged Russian campaign to pay bounties to the Taliban to target U.S. troops, Politico reports. Why it matters: Biden's campaign called Donald Trump's response to the controversy last year "absolutely despicable," after the former president initially called reports on the alleged bounties a "hoax" and told "Axios on HBO" that he did not raise the issue in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: "I urge you to take action where the prior administration failed," Duckworth, a veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in her March 1 letter to DNI Avril Haines.In the letter, Duckworth applauded Biden "for tasking Haines with reviewing alleged Russian activity, including the bounties program," Politico's Lara Seligman reports. Duckworth called on the DNI to prepare an unclassified assessment "that will provide urgently needed transparency on this grave matter" after a review is finished.The big picture: President Biden held his first call with Putin on Jan. 26 and pressed the Russian leader on the alleged bounties, according to a White House readout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'

    Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) sees a way Republicans can win back the House, Senate, and White House: Ditch former President Donald Trump. During an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, Cassidy warned his party that if it does not shift its focus to the issues, GOP candidates will lose in upcoming elections. "Political campaigns are about winning," Cassidy said. "Our agenda does not move forward unless we win. We need a candidate who can not only win himself or herself, but we also have to have someone who lifts all boats. And that's clearly not happened over the last four years." Cassidy — one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — does not think Trump will be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. He said Republicans need to connect with voters on "those issues that are important to the American people" if they want to win the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election, not worry about "putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point. If we idolize one person, we will lose. And that's kind of clear from the last election." More stories from theweek.comTrump still has the Republican Party by the throat5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?

  • Trump rants in CPAC speech that women's sports 'will die' if trans athletes are allowed to compete

    "Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing policies that would destroy women sports," Trump said.

  • QAnon conspiracy about Trump's March 4 return to Washington puts capital on alert

    Thousands of National Guard troops will remain in Washington until mid-March amid fears a QAnon conspiracy theory that Donald Trump could still be inaugurated this week could lead to another attack on the US Capitol. Followers of the QAnon cult have claimed that Mr Trump will reclaim the presidency on March 4, the date when presidents were inaugurated up until 1933, when the Inauguration Day was moved to January 20. Online chatter about March 4 from QAnon devotees, who believe that Mr Trump is working to take down a cabal of ‘deep state’ politicians, has caused alarm among US security officials who fear it could lead to further violence. Almost 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in the US capital until March 12, in part because of concerns of a repeat of the violent scenes that played out on January 6, according to Adam Smith, the chair of the House Armed Services Committee. "Some of these people have figured out that apparently 75 years ago, the President used to be inaugurated on March 4. "Now they are thinking maybe we should gather again and storm the Capitol on March 4 ... that is circulating online," he told a hearing in Congress. "Stuff like that circulates all the time, does it mean it's going to happen? Probably not, but if you want to help, tell them not to do that, tell them that the election is over. Joe Biden won." He added: "It was a free and fair election". The request for 4,900 National Guard troops to continue their deployments in Washington until March 12 was made by US Capitol Police, Robert Salesses, a Pentagon official said. "We work very closely with the FBI, Secret Service, and others and the Capitol Police to try to determine what they believe that threat is, and then looking at what they believe is the need for the National Guard, or the types of mission sets that they need support from, we work very closely with them to try to determine what that is. Obviously 4900 is a very large number here on the Capitol," he told lawmakers in Congress. Mr Salesses said the Pentagon is not tracking any specific threats, the most significant terror-threat stems from "lone offenders and small groups of individuals inspired by domestic extremist ideological beliefs, including those based on false narratives spread over social media and other online platforms". Suggestions for more permanent security measures around the Capitol are still under discussion by Congress. Some law enforcement officials have suggested that the fencing erected around the Capitol in the aftermath of January 6 should become a permanent fixture, but many lawmakers have argued the symbolism would create an anti-democratic image.

  • First Lady Jill Biden Has Been 'Obsessed' with Getting Dogs Champ and Major 'Settled' at the White House

    Champ and Major Biden are the new stars of the White House

  • The Queen accepted several horses from the ruler of Dubai after he was accused of kidnapping his daughter

    Sheikh Mohammed's daughter, Princess Latifa, says she was beaten on her father's orders and imprisoned after a failed escape attempt.

  • As governor cherry-picked data, the pandemic took a toll on Florida sunshine laws

    As Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to give his third State of the State speech on Tuesday when lawmakers convene for their annual 60-day session, many open government advocates say the state of Florida’s sunshine laws are darker this year because of the governor’s selective release of information.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to examine Puerto Rico's exclusion from benefits program

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide the legality of a decades-old congressional decision to exclude Puerto Rico from a federal program that provides benefits to low-income elderly, blind and disabled people. The justices took up a U.S. government appeal originally filed by Republican former President Donald Trump's administration of a lower court ruling that found the exclusion unlawful. Many Puerto Ricans have long complained that the Caribbean island's residents are treated worse than other Americans despite being U.S. citizens.

  • Senior Democrats ditch their backdoor proposal for a $15 minimum wage, throwing pay hike in doubt in $1.9 trillion stimulus package

    The proposal was abandoned as Democrats appeared reluctant to finalize a complex plan that could delay passage of the Biden stimulus bill.

  • Minneapolis approved funding to hire social media influencers to spread information about ex cop Derek Chauvin's trial

    Minneapolis is hiring social media influencers to spread information about the trial of the cop, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd's neck.

  • Jim Jordan: Not sure GOP can work with 'radically left' Dems, pans 'Lincoln Project' folks who oppose Trump

    Jordan spoke to Fox News Digital ahead of his CPAC speech Sunday.

  • Trump describes rally before deadly Capitol riot as a 'love fest'

    Following his first post-presidency speech, former President Donald Trump described the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot as "beautiful" a "love fest." Trump spoke with Fox News on Sunday after delivering a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 presidential election. In the Fox interview, Trump was asked if there's anything he would have in retrospect done differently prior to a crowd of his supporters storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6, but the former president instead spoke favorably about the rally he delivered remarks at before the deadly riot. "That rally was massive," Trump said. "...It was tremendous numbers of people. Not the Capitol, I'm talking about the rally itself. And it was a love fest. It was a beautiful thing." Trump spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C., on the day Congress was meeting to certify the election results, urging his supporters to march down to the Capitol building and "show strength" before a deadly riot ultimately occurred. The House of Representatives subsequently impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions surrounding the riot, though he was acquitted by the Senate. In reference to the violence that occurred at the Capitol following the rally, Trump told Fox he "hated to see" it. Trump during his CPAC speech didn't back down from his false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and "Republicans in Washington let out a collective groan," Politico writes, as this "puts them right back in the position of rebuking Trump or looking spineless." Trump called in to Fox News after his CPAC speech and was asked by Steve Hilton about his response to the January 6 insurrection. He tried to shift blame to Pelosi before resorting to Black Lives Matter whataboutism. pic.twitter.com/5tjXcs12hF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump still has the Republican Party by the throatGOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventure

  • RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says despite GOP divisions over Trump impeachment, the party 'overwhelmingly' agrees on most issues

    Ronna McDaniel told CBS that GOP voters would determine the fate of Trump's influence in the party, but party voters still supported his agenda.

  • GOP Rep. Gosar skipped the House stimulus bill vote to attend a white nationalist event in Florida

    Gosar attended an event hosted by notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes, using COVID-19 rules to avoid attending the $1.9 trillion stimulus vote.

  • Michigan GOP Calls for Investigation into Whitmer’s COVID Nursing Home Policy

    Michigan Republicans are calling for an investigation into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s policy that forced long-term care facilities to accept coronavirus-positive patients. In letters to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson last week, state Senator Jim Runestad claims that there is “no accurate data on how many residents may have been harmed by this policy” due to “reporting failures.” “Gov. Whitmer’s administration has been questioned repeatedly about unintended consequences of her policies and discrepancies in the reported numbers of cases and deaths in our state’s long-term care facilities,” Runestad writes in the letters obtained by National Review. “It has now come to our attention that these reporting errors have likely not been resolved.” He adds that “questions remain regarding the accuracy of data, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with our state’s Freedom of Information Act. There is a critical need for a full investigation into these matters.” Runestad writes that there has been no clear reporting path to document nursing home patient cases by facility after a transfer takes place. “Moving residents around the state between facilities and hospitals may have significantly increased exposure of nursing home residents to the virus, while simultaneously shielding the toll.” When Runestad and seven other GOP state senators contacted nursing homes in their districts they found discrepancies in how cases were being reported, according to the letter. While some nursing homes are reporting a positive test in their numbers when a patient is transferred to a hospital and receives a positive test result there, others are not. “The executive orders have only required long-term care facilities to report when they have a resident who had a positive test at their facility, but not when a patient who was transferred tests positive,” the letter says. “Additionally, there may be similar discrepancies in how these deaths are reported after transfer.” In Michigan 15,273 people have died of the virus — 5,515 of whom were residents at long-term care facilities. Another 79 were employees at those facilities. The letter notes that the U.S. Department of Justice announced in August that it is seeking data from Michigan’s governor and three other governors “who issued orders that may have resulted in the deaths of elderly nursing home residents.” When Michigan House Oversight Committee chairman Steven Johnson held a hearing to investigate, the state health and human services director sent a letter in lieu of in-person testimony. “Basically what it said was, ‘We are doing everything we have to, we have the greatest data out there, we’re collecting everything like we are supposed to,” Johnson said, according to FOX2 Detroit. “But they didn’t actually share the data with us.” Ted Goodman, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, called the Whitmer administration’s “lack of transparency unacceptable,” and said the lockdown orders and nursing home policies “have led to additional suffering that could have been avoided.” “The people of Michigan deserve a full investigation into these matters,” Goodman told National Review. The letter comes as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced calls for an investigation into his administration’s coverup of its dismal handling of nursing home coronavirus deaths. Last month, a top aide to Governor Cuomo admitted that the administration covered up the true data on nursing home deaths from the coronavirus in New York state in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities.

  • Ted Cruz said the Republican Party is 'not just the party of country clubs' but CPAC is fixated on Donald Trump - a man who literally lives at one

    Trump, who lives at his private Mar-a-Lago club, has already stolen the show at CPAC and will deliver his own speech on the last day of the conference.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election conspiracy theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • From a golden statue to Trump hinting at a third presidential run, here are some striking moments from CPAC

    CPAC this year was marked by an allegiance to Trump and an expectation that he will remain influential going forward.

  • CPAC Speaker Angela Stanton King Promotes QAnon From Stage

    NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty ImagesA speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory from the event’s main stage on Sunday, shortly before Donald Trump was scheduled to appear at the conservative movement’s premiere annual event. Former congressional candidate Angela Stanton King, who has frequently boosted the conspiracy theory on social media, called for an investigation into whether QAnon’s bizarre claims about a cabal of cannibal-pedophiles controlling the world and a mysterious figure named Q giving hidden messages to Trump supporters are real.“Let’s address it,” King said. “So we know in this election, there were some things going on in regards to the conspiracy theories with Q, right? And I think, me as a person, before I ever got into the conservative movement, I’ve always been an advocate even if it’s for abused children or it’s for those people that are incarcerated. So I think that any allegations coming forward in regards to any type of abuse when it comes to children deserves to be investigated, it deserves to be made aware of.”The CPAC crowd applauded King’s call for an investigation into the claims made by QAnon believers, which include allegations that Democratic Party leaders and Hollywood celebrities sexually abuse children and drink their blood to stay young. QAnon supporters believe in a moment called “The Storm,” in which they anticipate Trump will order mass arrests or executions of his political opponents.QAnon Incited Her to Kidnap Her Son and Then Hid Her From the Law“I think that, you know, once we find out, you know, whether this is true or not, then we can move on, but we at least have to be able to address it,” King said, claiming that the media had tried to “cancel” her for her beliefs in QAnon.CPAC speaker Angela Stanton-King is straight up promoting QAnon pic.twitter.com/BLGyeqajes— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021 King, who served two years in prison over an auto-theft ring and was pardoned by Trump in 2020, once stormed out of an interview after being confronted over her support for QAnon. A positive mention of QAnon from the CPAC stage marks another inroad into the GOP for the conspiracy theory, which has been linked to murders and other crimes. A number of QAnon believers took leading roles in the U.S. Capitol riot, breaking into the building and menacing police officers.The FBI considers the conspiracy theory, which has also been praised in the past by newly elected Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), as a potential source of domestic terrorism.The CPAC panel King appeared on was already embroiled in controversy, after scheduled speaker “Young Pharaoh” was dropped from the program over tweets attacking Jewish people.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Austin's most expensive home, a 9-acre lakefront estate, just sold to an unknown buyer as tech workers rush to the Texas city

    The glass-walled home comes with a private lagoon, an outdoor infinity pool, and a three-story guest house.