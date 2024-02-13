Trump's Surprise Pick For RNC Co-Chair Mocked As 'Very North Korean'

Donald Trump has named his picks for the new leadership team of the Republican National Committee, and already some eyes are rolling in response.

The former president wants North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley as chair, replacing outgoing chair Ronna McDaniel, and he wants daughter-in-law Lara Trump ― wife of Eric Trump ― as co-chair.

The move is not entirely without precedent: one of Ronald Reagan’s daughters, Maureen Reagan, was named co-chair in 1987.

The news caused Lara Trump’s name to Trend on X, but many of the messages weren’t exactly ones of support.

Some sarcastically welcomed the move, predicting it will backfire. Others pointed to some of her controversies, such as reports that a dog rescue charity linked to her was funneling cash to Trump properties. Some made cracks about her fledgling singing career. And still others noted that installing unqualified family members in key positions is a hallmark of autocratic regimes such as North Korea:

Very North Korean of him https://t.co/xOChhUYqQw — HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 #MauiStrong 🇺🇸🇺🇦✡️ (@HawaiiDelilah) February 12, 2024

Classic autocratic move. Turning politics into a funnel of personal profit requires the party be subordinated to (crime) family interests. https://t.co/MF2qu9tbWo — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) February 12, 2024

Folks, you can’t even make this stuff up anymore. The Trumps are basically America’s Mussolini family. It is incredibly bizarre that this has somehow been normalized. Just please tell me Lara Trump is not going to sing anymore. pic.twitter.com/D0VM7v7HKH — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 13, 2024

She does have qualifications though….she’s good at stealing money from charities for children and puppies so running the GOP is the same thing https://t.co/WpXQEE0WX1 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 13, 2024

Well it'd be better than having her sing again https://t.co/I600qWUWeg — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) February 12, 2024

Lara Trump is a living (I suppose) example of the Peter Principle. You rise till you reach your level of incompetence. https://t.co/13htv8ajTL — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) February 13, 2024

I'm starting to question this guy's commitment to merit-based hiring. https://t.co/TLrtQpvWfe — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 12, 2024

Trump ousting George Romney's granddaughter and replacing her with his own daughter-in-law is about as concise a metaphor for his takeover of the GOP establishment as I've seen https://t.co/lHSDJBJMtB — Zack Stanton (@zackstanton) February 12, 2024

Lara Trump heading the RNC?

They’re gonna loot it like it’s a cancer charity. https://t.co/3GJKxIzpxP — Marmel (@Marmel) February 12, 2024

I’m sure with Lara Trump leading the RNC with two Trump henchmen it will look out for the best interests of all Republican candidates throughout the country and manage the donor money legally and responsibility. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 13, 2024

Does he have a horse he could name Special Consul? (h/t Caligula) https://t.co/FxdAFJoWaD — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) February 13, 2024

This is the best idea Trump's had in a long time. https://t.co/Yd04pF7Szcpic.twitter.com/kLinDTxU1z — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) February 12, 2024

#ETTD



The same daughter-in-law Lara Trump who funneled millions from a dog charity to Trump? That same d-i-l? The same family?



A DOG CHARITY ?!



Well, goodbye to any monetary reserves the RNC ever had.



There’s a reason she’$ not crying here. ⤵️pic.twitter.com/IAOEyvbdpZhttps://t.co/Ord5LrHcBS — The Clear Cider 🦋 (@TheClearCider) February 13, 2024

Well, that would make it easier to transfer whatever’s left in their bank account.



😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Oun2WIBUM0 — Kim Zimmerman (@KimZimmerman1) February 12, 2024

At least she won’t have to change her name to please Trump. https://t.co/5iYsailNHQ — John O'Grady (@jhog667) February 12, 2024