Trump's taxes in hand, Manhattan DA's probe heats up

  • FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020 file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., center, leaves Harvey Weinstein's rape trial at Criminal Court, in New York. Vance, leading a criminal probe into Donald Trump's business dealings, said Friday, March 12, 2021, he would not seek re-election. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
  • In this Feb. 28, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Trump called on his supporters to send their contributions directly to his own committees in his first speech since leaving office. That call puts Trump at odds with the Republican Party's existing political organizations, including the Republican National Committee and the party’s congressional campaign arms (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
  • The Seven Springs, a property owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is covered in snow, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Mount Kisco, N.Y. The estate, a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is a subject of two state investigations in New York: a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by state Attorney General Letitia James. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property’s value to reap greater tax benefits from an environmental conservation arrangement he made while running for president in 2016. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen leaves federal court, in New York. More than two weeks after Donald Trump left the White House, federal prosecutors in New York have not revived the campaign finance investigation that dogged his presidency and sent his former attorney Michael Cohen to prison, according to several people familiar with the case. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
1 / 4

Manhattan Prosecutor

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020 file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., center, leaves Harvey Weinstein's rape trial at Criminal Court, in New York. Vance, leading a criminal probe into Donald Trump's business dealings, said Friday, March 12, 2021, he would not seek re-election. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM MUSTIAN and MICHAEL R. SISAK
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — With former President Donald Trump’s tax returns finally in hand, a team of New York prosecutors led by a newly hired former mob-buster is sending out fresh subpoenas and meeting face-to-face with key witnesses, scrutinizing Trump's business practices in granular detail.

Amid the swirl of activity, the Manhattan district attorney's office is scheduled Friday to meet again with Trump's longtime former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

It would be the eighth time he has spoken with investigators working for District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., dating to Cohen's time in federal prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

The person familiar with the inquiry wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the interview and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

In a recent interview with Cohen, investigators asked questions about Trump's Seven Springs estate as part of an inquiry into whether the value of the 213-acre Westchester County property was improperly inflated to reduce his taxes.

Investigators asked Cohen about individuals involved in the appraisal of the estate and benefits derived from its valuation, including a $21 million income tax deduction.

Cohen was released to home confinement last year amid coronavirus fears, and his recent meetings have been conducted via video conference.

Vance's office declined to comment, as did Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis. A message seeking comment was sent to the Trump Organization.

Vance announced last week that he would leave office at the end of the year and not seek reelection, but in a memo to staff, he stressed that the investigation wouldn't stop.

“The work continues,” Vance wrote, echoing his short statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that he could have Trump's tax records.

Vance recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz — who, as a federal prosecutor, oversaw the prosecution of Gambino crime boss John Gotti — as a special assistant district attorney to assist in the wide-ranging probe of Trump's finances.

The inquiry, according to court filings, includes an examination of whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits. The district attorney also is scrutinizing hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf.

After a lengthy legal battle, his office is now in possession of eight years of Trump’s tax records, including final and draft versions of tax returns, source documents containing raw financial data and other financial records held by his accounting firm.

Vance’s focus on Seven Springs involves an environmental conservation arrangement Trump made in return for a tax deduction at the end of 2015, following failed attempts to turn the property into a golf course and luxury homes.

Trump granted an easement to a conservation land trust to preserve 158 acres (60 hectares) and received a $21 million income tax deduction, equal to the value of the conserved land, according to records. The amount was based on a professional appraisal that valued the full Seven Springs property at $56.5 million as of Dec. 1, 2015.

That was a much higher amount that the evaluation by local government assessors, who said the entire estate was worth $20 million. Trump bought the property, including a palatial Georgian-style mansion that once belonged to the family of newspaper publisher Katharine Graham, for $7.5 million in 1995.

In a sign of prosecutors' deepening interest in Seven Springs, Vance's office has sent new subpoenas in recent weeks to local governments in the towns the property spans — Bedford, North Castle and New Castle — following up on an initial round of subpoenas issued in mid-December.

Vance's office has also subpoenaed material from people who worked on projects to develop the property for Trump, including an engineer who said his duties involved presenting plans to the local planning board.

The engineer, Ralph Mastromonaco, said Wednesday that he received Vance's subpoena in mid-February and promptly handed over the requested documents, including records of his work on the property and correspondence with the Trump Organization.

Mastromonaco was subpoenaed for similar material in December 2019 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who also is investigating whether Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of his assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain tax benefits.

“I really know absolutely nothing about this whole mess,” Mastromonaco said Wednesday.

Vance's investigators have also peppered Cohen with questions about the role that Allen Weisselberg played as chief financial officer of Trump Organization.

Weisselberg's attorney, Mary Mulligan, declined to comment Wednesday.

But it emerged in recent days that his former daughter-in-law, Jen Weisselberg, is cooperating with both Vance's and James' inquiries, according to her attorney.

“She will continue to cooperate fully with the various law enforcement agencies that are investigating her ex-husband’s family and the very powerful interests they represent,” her lawyer, Duncan Levin, said in a statement to AP. “Jennifer refuses to be silenced any longer by those who are conspiring to prevent her from sharing what she has learned over the past 25 years."

___

On Twitter, follow Jim Mustian at twitter.com/jimmustian and Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about Matthew Calamari, the Trump employee of 40 years implicated by Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen alleged that longtime Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari knew about a fraudulent scheme that would help Trump evade taxes.

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.

  • Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

    President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon. "He will pay a price," Biden told ABC News in an interview broadcast on Wednesday. Asked what the consequences would be, he said, "You'll see shortly."

  • Woman claims her neighbor called cops over her ‘inappropriate’ outfit: ‘I am fully dressed’

    A woman on TikTok claimed her neighbor called the cops on her for over her outfit.

  • Atlanta mayor calls police depiction of motive in spa killings 'victim blaming'

    Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday night.

  • Melissa & Doug co-founder reveals battle with 'existential anxiety and depression'

    Melissa Bernstein, one-half of the married couple behind the popular toy brand, is sharing her story in hopes of helping others with their mental health struggles.

  • The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of properties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortune — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than a few years prior. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

  • RVer flat-tows new Jeep Wrangler in low gear; carnage ensues

    If you've ever seen photos of an interference engine that has been over-revved, you probably think you know what catastrophic engine damage looks like. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon's engine bay absolutely redefines the concept. This four-door looks perfectly fine from 10 feet away, as TikTok channel sbcsdime210 demonstrates in its walk-around, but what lurks beneath is an entirely different story.

  • 'A very well-kept secret': Women doctors detail widespread sexism in medicine

    Yahoo Finance spoke to several women in the medical field about their experiences with gender discrimination and the culture in medicine.

  • IRS delays tax deadline by one month to May 17

    The Internal Revenue Service reportedly plans to extend the tax deadline to May 17 from April 15, giving taxpayers additional time to file their returns.

  • Prince William Is Reportedly "Deeply Distressed" By Prince Harry Sharing Their Conversatio

    King said the discussions Harry had with his brother and father "were not productive."

  • Army denies medals, Special Forces insignia to soldier Trump pardoned for alleged murder

    The Army won't return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier former President Trump pardoned for alleged murder in Afghanistan.

  • Gov. DeSantis Proposes Plan to Bolster Florida’s Civics Curricula, Denounces Critical Race Theory

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed putting $106 million in pandemic-related federal funding toward the state’s civics curricula — $17 million of which would be earmarked for developing civics curricula with “foundational concepts” and not “unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory.” “Our schools are supposed to give people a foundation of knowledge, not supposed to be indoctrination centers, where you’re trying to push specific ideologies,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Naples, Fla. “There is no room in classrooms for things like critical race theory,” the Republican governor said. Critical race theory “presupposes that racism is embedded within society and institutions.” The theory’s implementation in classrooms nationwide has drawn outcry from parents, some of whom have received emails from their children’s schools about “Decentering Whiteness at Home” or have elementary-school aged children who have been read “a book about whiteness” that suggests “color matters” and encourages them to dissect “the painful truth” about their “own family,” regarding potential racist behavior. In September, former president Trump issued an executive order requiring federal agencies to “cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund” critical race theory training programs which he called “divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions.” DeSantis suggested a civics education should turn down the heat in the U.S., which is increasingly divided by politics by giving everyone a common foundation of values. “No matter if your family came on the Mayflower or you became a naturalized citizen, these principles belong to you,” DeSantis said. DeSantis outlined his plan, which would direct the Florida Department of Education to create the Florida Civic Seal of Excellence, a new professional endorsement for civics education. The proposal includes a $3,000 bonus for teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics. The funding would put $16.5 million toward training teachers and principals in civics education via civics “coaches,” in-person seminars and virtual learning. Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service. The governor called on the legislature to take up the proposal during the current legislative session.

  • Dad's cheerleading stunt with infant son gets 40 million views on TikTok: 'No way this is real'

    The Texas dad went viral last year for flipping his young daughter (a budding gymnast) in the air.

  • Lions' trade for Rams DT Michael Brockers creates potentially awkward Jared Goff reunion

    Michael Brockers was excited to have Matthew Stafford as his quarterback over Goff. And now ... whoops.

  • 2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

    A judge on Wednesday dismissed two jurors who had been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death over concerns they had been tainted by the city’s announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill recalled seven jurors who were seated before the settlement was announced last week, at the request of former officer Derek Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson. Cahill questioned each about what they knew of the settlement and whether it would affect their ability to serve.

  • Stimulus checks: 90 million payments have been sent out, IRS says

    The first batch of payments is worth approximately $242 billion, or more than half of the $450 billion earmarked for stimulus payments.

  • 57-year-old Kathy Jacobs makes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut: ‘There’s no wrong way to age’

    The model and actress is praised for combatting ageism with her inclusion in the issue.

  • Candace Parker knocks down every shot in TNT shootout, swats away Shaq's WNBA idea

    A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And

  • Susan Collins Casts Lone GOP Vote to Advance Becerra HHS Nomination

    Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) cast the only GOP vote to advance the nomination of Xavier Becerra for Health Secretary on Wednesday. Becerra’s nomination advanced 50-49 in a full-Senate vote. The nomination proceeded to the Senate floor after the Finance Committee was deadlocked in a 14-14 tied vote. The Senate will hold a final vote to confirm Becerra later this week. A majority of Senate Republicans are staunchly opposed to Becerra’s nomination due to his stance on abortion. Currently California’s attorney general, Becerra sued the federal government in 2017 to reimpose a mandate that employers provide contraceptive coverage. The Little Sisters of the Poor, an organization of Catholic nuns, fought that suit in court, and as a result the State of California is currently suing the organization in a case pending at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) labeled Becerra “a wannabe tyrant with a nasty record of attacking the First Amendment” in comments to National Review. However, Becerra’s confirmation was likely assured after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), who occasionally votes with Republicans and helped block the confirmation of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget, announced that he would approve Becerra. “While Attorney General Xavier Becerra and I have very different records on issues like abortion and the Second Amendment, he has affirmed to me his dedication to working with members on both sides of the aisle to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous needs of our nation in a bipartisan way,” Manchin said in a statement last week.