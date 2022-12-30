Trump's taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns

7
NICHOLAS RICCARDI
·3 min read

In one of its last acts under Democratic control, the House of Representatives on Friday released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns, dating to 2015, the year he announced his presidential bid.

The thousands of pages of financial documents were the subject of a prolonged legal battle after Trump broke precedent in not releasing his tax returns while running for, and then occupying, the highest office in the land.

Some takeaways from a review of the documents:

A BANK ACCOUNT IN CHINA

The longtime real estate and media mogul with business interests on multiple continents was asked during a 2020 presidential debate about having a bank account in China. He said he closed it before he began his 2016 campaign for the White House.

"The bank account was in 2013. It was closed in 2015, I believe,” Trump said during the debate. “I was thinking about doing a deal in China. Like millions of other people, I was thinking about it. I decided not to do it.”

The tax returns, however, contradict that account. Trump reported a bank account in China in his tax returns for 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The returns show accounts in other foreign countries over the years, including the United Kingdom, southern Ireland and the Caribbean island nation of St. Martin. By 2018, Trump had apparently closed all his overseas accounts other than the one in the U.K., home to one of his flagship golf properties.

The returns don't detail the amount of money held in those accounts.

___

NO REPORTED CHARITABLE GIVING IN 2020

In the final year of his presidency, Trump reported making no charitable donations.

That was in contrast to the prior two years, when Trump reported making about $500,000 worth of donations. It’s unclear whether any of the figures include his pledge to donate his $400,000 presidential salary back to the U.S. government.

He reported donating $1.1 million in 2016 and $1.8 million in 2017.

___

MONEY FROM THE ARTS WORLD

Trump collected a $77,808 annual pension from the Screen Actors Guild, as well as a $6,543 pension in 2017 from another film and TV union, and reported acting residuals as high as $14,141 in 2015, according to the tax returns.

Trump has made cameo appearances in various movies, notably “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” but his biggest on-screen success came with his reality TV shows “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice,” where each episode would end in a boardroom setting with Trump dismissing a contestant with his trademark phrase: “You’re fired!”

Trump also reported paying a little more than $400,000 from 2015 to 2017 in “book writer” fees. In 2015, Trump published the book, “Crippled America: How to Make America Great Again,” with a ghostwriter.

In 2015, Trump reporting receiving $750,000 in fees for speaking engagements.

___

TRUMP VOWS PAYBACK

Trump broke political tradition by not releasing his tax returns as president. Now Republicans warn that Democrats will pay a political price by releasing what is normally confidential tax information.

Trump himself underscored that in a statement Friday morning after his returns were made public. “The great USA divide will now grow far worse," Trump said. "The Radical Left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!”

Republicans on the House Ways and Mean Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax matters and released the Trump documents, warned that in the future the committee could release the returns of labor leaders or Supreme Court justices. Democrats countered with a proposal to require the release of tax returns by any presidential candidate — legislation that is unlikely to pass, given that Republicans take control of the House next week.

Notably, the GOP cannot disclose President Joe Biden's tax returns because they're already public. Biden resumed the long-standing bipartisan tradition of releasing his tax records, disclosing 22 years' worth of his filings during his presidential campaign.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's tax returns released after long fight with Congress

    Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent. The documents include individual returns from Trump and his wife, Melania, along with Trump's business entities from 2015-2020. The disclosure marks the culmination of a yearslong legal fight that has played out everywhere from the presidential campaign to Congress and the Supreme Court as Trump persistently rejected efforts to share details about his financial history — counter to the practice of transparency followed by all his predecessors in the post-Watergate era.

  • Key Takeaways From Trump's Tax Returns

    Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee have followed through with their vow to make public six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, giving the American public new insight into his business dealings and drawing threats of retaliation from congressional Republicans. The release Friday morning contained thousands of pages of tax documents, including individual returns for Trump and his wife, Melania, as well as business returns for several of the hundreds of companies that

  • Donald Trump paid $0 in taxes in 2020. He’s not alone: 60% of households also paid no federal income tax that year, but for very different reasons.

    Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president's tax situation.

  • U.S. House committee releases Trump tax returns he sought to keep secret

    (Reuters) -Democrats in Congress released six years of Donald Trump's tax records to the public on Friday, disclosing documents the former president long sought to keep secret and dealing another setback as he again seeks the White House in 2024. A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee released Trump's redacted returns for 2015 through 2020, capping a multi-year battle between the Republican former president and Democratic lawmakers that was settled only last month by the U.S. Supreme Court. In response, Trump warned of dire consequences and used the occasion to seek campaign donations.

  • READ: Trump’s business taxes released by House Ways and Means

    The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released six years’ worth of former President Trump’s tax returns, totaling more than 45 documents with hundreds of pages. The reveal comes after a years-long battle to release the information. Here are a look at Trump’s business taxes from 2015 to 2020.

  • What do Trump's tax returns show?

    The former president's returns showed big losses, complicated business set-ups and no taxes paid in 2020.

  • Some are blaming 'immunity debt' for the 'tripledemic' — but experts disagree

    This fall and winter, many hospitals across the country have been overwhelmed with an unusually high number of patients stricken with respiratory illnesses — predominantly RSV, flu and COVID-19. Some are blaming this surge on "immunity debt."

  • Donald Trump Threatens 'Horrible Things' After the Release of His Tax Returns

    Donald Trump isn’t too pleased that his tax returns from 2015 to 2020 were released to the public on Friday, but his response is an eye-opening revelation to his lack of understanding that all presidents (no matter which party they belong to) are not above the law. The former president’s business strategies are already being […]

  • Trump’s tax returns have been released by House Democrats. Read them here.

    The House Ways and Means Committee released years of former President Donald Trump’s tax records Friday, following a prolonged battle and just days before Democrats lose control of the House to the new Republican majority.

  • Pandemic curbs linked to early start to Europe's winter flu season

    Pandemic restrictions that hampered the circulation of viruses other than COVID-19 could be behind the unseasonably early upsurge in respiratory infections in Europe this winter that the festive break could prolong, scientists say. Apart from COVID-19, regulations to curb movement and social interaction limited the transmission of viruses that typically cause most infections during the colder, winter months, including influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). That created a bigger pool of susceptible people, including children born during this time, who had less exposure to these viruses.

  • Democrat Kris Mayes confirmed as Arizona attorney general after recount

    A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history.

  • Fontes, Hobbs seek sanctions against Finchem and his attorney, citing baseless election claims

    Adrian Fontes and Katie Hobbs are asking a court to sanction Mark Finchem and his attorney for bringing a baseless challenge to the outcome of the Arizona secretary of state race.

  • Former president Donald Trump's tax returned to be released

    Friday, the public will get their first look at Donald Trump's tax returns.

  • Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns

    Former President Trump ripped Democratic lawmakers Friday for releasing several years of his tax returns, warning of dire consequences for the nation while touting his ability to avoid paying income taxes. “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for…

  • Person of interest linked to University of Idaho slayings is taken into custody

    A person of interest, linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students, has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said.

  • Jan. 6 takeaways: Final revelations from investigation

    Quiet talks among cabinet officials about whether then-President Donald Trump should be removed from office. Interview transcripts released by House investigators in recent days — more than 100 so far — give further insight into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and the weeks leading up to it, as Trump tried to overturn his defeat in the presidential election.

  • Why Trump didn’t want you to see his tax returns

    The self-described business genius seems to declare business losses year after year.

  • Santos scandal has no parallel: top crisis communicators

    Support for the incoming congressman is eroding at home.

  • House Panel Releases 6 Years of Trump’s Tax Returns

    The release pushes documents into the public sphere that the former president had long tried to keep confidential.

  • Six years of Donald Trump's tax returns released

    Skyler Henry reports the former president fought for years to keep them secret.