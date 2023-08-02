Trump's third indictment: What Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and other SC Republicans are saying

A federal grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump Tuesday for attempting to overturn his loss in the 2020 election and facilitating the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection that followed.

In his third indictment handed down this year, prosecutors charged Trump on four counts ranging from conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump, who is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at South Carolina Republican Party's Silver Elephant Gala, Saturday, Aug. 5 in Columbia, doubled down Tuesday. He said this was President Joe Biden's attempt to knock down the GOP's leading candidate for the 2024 run.

"But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?" Trump's campaign said in a press release, adding that the indictments were equivalent to "election interference".

The former president is not alone. Trump's supporters and prominent members of the South Carolina Republican Party are putting up a united front in their responses to the indictment. They have said the Biden administration was "weaponizing" the Dept. of Justice.

Here's what they are saying:

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Graham, who is part of Trump's S.C. leadership team, told CNN the indictment would boost Trump's chances politically in the upcoming primary season.

Moreover, the South Carolina senator was concerned about the use prosecutorial powers against Republicans.

"If the special counsel indicts President Trump in Washington, DC for anything related to January 6th, that will be considered a major outrage by Republicans because you could convict any Republican of anything in Washington DC," Graham told CNN.

Sen. Tim Scott

The junior South Carolina senator and presidential hopeful said Tuesday on twitter that he "remained concerned about the weaponization of Biden’s DOJ and its immense power used against political opponents."

"What we see today are two different tracks of justice," he continued. "One for political opponents and another for the son of the current president."

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan

"When Joe Biden sees a political opponent excelling, he turns the power of the government against them," Duncan, who oversees the 3rd Congressional District in the Upstate, tweeted. "Donald Trump is a victim of Biden’s weaponized government. Americans see through the smoke and mirrors of the Biden administration and how they operate on one set of rules for the elites connected to “The Big Guy” and another set of rules for political rivals."

"It’s time we restore justice, law and order. It’s time we hold Biden accountable for his anti-American attacks on political opponents and, frankly, what is clearly an attempt to interfere in an election," he continued.

Ron DeSantis will headline Jeff Duncan's annual BBQ in Anderson.

U.S. Rep. Russell Fry

"Color me shocked!" Fry tweeted. "Every single time something damning emerges in the Biden family saga, the politicized DOJ gins up something new to target President Trump with. The American people see this for what it is: a politically charged hit job."

Fry was endorsed by Trump in his congressional run against former 7th Congressional District Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C. Rice lost a lot of popularity after he voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

U.S. Rep. William Timmons

The 4th Congressional District Congressman, who is also part of Trump's S.C. leadership team, echoed his colleagues' concerns. But also leveled scrutiny on President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"Another day, another politically-motivated indictment of the former President and Biden’s biggest political rival." Timmons said. "The American people can clearly see the weaponized justice system against President Trump, while Hunter Biden gets sweetheart deals and constant cover from the media. We must root out the rot from within if we are to restore faith in our institutions."

Devyani Chhetri covers SC politics. Reach her via email at dchhetri@gannett.com.

