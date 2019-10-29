GOP Rep. Liz Cheney defends impeachment witness Alexander Vindman: Latest updates

Be sure to check in with our live impeachment coverage today as a flurry of news develops as President Donald Trump's top Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testifies on Capitol Hill ahead of the expected House vote on Thursday.
Rep. Liz Cheney defends Vindman
Speaking at a press conference with House Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third-ranking House Republican, said attacks on Vindman's patriotism were "shameful" and said Republicans "should not be involved" in the attacks.
"I think that we need to show that we are better than that, as a nation...we're talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation, put their lives on the line and it is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation we should not be involved in that process," Cheney said.
Vindman came to the United States as a three-and-a-half-year-old refugee from Ukraine, and some attacks on his credibility have focused on his Ukrainian heritage. A decorated veteran, he arrived for his deposition dressed in his Army officer uniform.
Appearing on CNN Tuesday morning, former Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisc., said Vindman seemed to have an "affinity" for Ukraine because of his heritage.
"It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don't know that he's concerned about American policy," Duffy said.
Pelosi responds to Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump's tweets about Vindman's testimony, writing on Twitter, "Everybody has read your words on the call."
Pelosi notes that in the summary of the call released by the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks for military aid to fight back against a Russian invasion, to which Trump replies "I want you to do us a favor though" and asks for investigations into his political opponents.
Everybody has read your words on the call. The Ukrainian President asks for military aid to fend off the Russian attack, you say “I want you to do us a favor though,” and then you spend the rest of the call asking for bogus investigations to smear your political opponents. https://t.co/vI2eD4T6vK— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 29, 2019
Vindman arrives on Capitol Hill for testimony
Vindman did not respond to shouted questions from reporters as he entered for his testimony behind closed doors.
He is set to testify that he was "concerned" about Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Viindman's prepared remarks say he listened to the call.
Arriving Tuesday morning, Republicans set up a poster on an easel in front of television cameras and reporters. It read, “78 days since Adam Schiff learned the identity of the whistleblower.”
Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee and an outspoken ally of the president, railed to reporters about Schiff and Democrats, both about the process of impeachment inquiry and the substance of the whistleblower complaint that helped launch the investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
He said he wasn’t concerned with Vindman’s testimony. According to Jordan, it’s just an “opinion” on matters already released to the public, such as Trump’s July 25th call. Jordan argued the hearing would not move the ball forward in the Democrats’ agenda.
“The fundamental facts have never changed,” he said.
Trump goes on attack before Vindman testimony
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again attacked the impeachment inquiry involving his dealings with Ukraine and the allegation he withheld military aid in exchange for an investigation of a political rival, Joe Biden.
"Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call," Trump wrote in a tweet. "Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER! Ukrain said NO PRESSURE."
The president's missive came after the prepared testimony of Vindman made news Monday evening.
"Was he on the same call that I was? Can't be possible!" the president later tweeted of Vindman's planned testimony.
Supposedly, according to the Corrupt Media, the Ukraine call “concerned” today’s Never Trumper witness. Was he on the same call that I was? Can’t be possible! Please ask him to read the Transcript of the call. Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019
Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call. Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER! Ukrain said NO PRESSURE. https://t.co/VYmW8bYcgS— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019
Trump also called the impeachment inquiry, launched Sept. 24 by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a "total scam."

WASHINGTON – A day after announcing they will vote this week to formalize impeachment inquiry procedures, House Democrats will hear from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer and the Trump administration's top Ukraine expert who in prepared testimony said he was "concerned" by President Donald Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine," Vindman wrote. A copy of his planned testimony for Tuesday was obtained Monday evening by USA TODAY.
Vindman will be the first White House official to testify who listened in on the call in which Trump urged an investigation of his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained," Vindman wrote in his testimony. "This would all undermine U.S. national security. Following the call, I again reported my concerns to NSC’s lead counsel."
Vindman: Trump's top Ukraine expert to tell impeachment investigators he reported troubling conduct
Vindman was one of the administration officials chosen for a U.S. delegation, led by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, to attend Zelensky's inauguration ceremony in May. Kurt Volker, Trump's previous special envoy to Ukraine and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, also attended and have both testified in the inquiry. Perry recently resigned his position.
In his testimony, Vindman offered an overview of his role within the Trump administration, as well as details of the two specific events that he found "inappropriate" and led to him reporting the situation to the National Security Council's top lawyer. The first was a meeting with Oleksandr Danylyuk, Ukraine's secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. The second was Trump's phone call with Zelensky.
According to testimony, the meeting with Danylyuk was held in July and attended by a number of officials, including Volker, Perry, Sondland and then-National Security Advisor John Bolton. It was going well until the Ukrainians asked about a potential meeting between Trump and Zelensky, Vindman wrote. Sondland then "started to speak about Ukraine delivering specific investigations in order to secure the meeting with the President."
Bolton cut the meeting short. Vindman wrote that after the meeting, there was a debriefing where he confronted Sondland, saying "his statements were inappropriate, that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security, and that such investigations were not something the NSC was going to get involved in or push."
Vindman said Ukraine launching such investigations would push partisan politics into helping Ukraine fend off Russia, which would "undermine U.S. national security."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sent a letter to members Monday outlining the resolution sought to combat a key line of Republican attack: that the impeachment inquiry was illegitimate because there was no House vote on it.
