GOP Rep. Liz Cheney defends impeachment witness Alexander Vindman: Latest updates

Be sure to check in with our live impeachment coverage today as a flurry of news develops as President Donald Trump's top Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testifies on Capitol Hill ahead of the expected House vote on Thursday.

Rep. Liz Cheney defends Vindman

Speaking at a press conference with House Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third-ranking House Republican, said attacks on Vindman's patriotism were "shameful" and said Republicans "should not be involved" in the attacks.

"I think that we need to show that we are better than that, as a nation...we're talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation, put their lives on the line and it is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation we should not be involved in that process," Cheney said.

Vindman came to the United States as a three-and-a-half-year-old refugee from Ukraine, and some attacks on his credibility have focused on his Ukrainian heritage. A decorated veteran, he arrived for his deposition dressed in his Army officer uniform.

Appearing on CNN Tuesday morning, former Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisc., said Vindman seemed to have an "affinity" for Ukraine because of his heritage.

"It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don't know that he's concerned about American policy," Duffy said.

Pelosi responds to Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Trump's tweets about Vindman's testimony, writing on Twitter, "Everybody has read your words on the call."

Pelosi notes that in the summary of the call released by the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks for military aid to fight back against a Russian invasion, to which Trump replies "I want you to do us a favor though" and asks for investigations into his political opponents.

Everybody has read your words on the call. The Ukrainian President asks for military aid to fend off the Russian attack, you say “I want you to do us a favor though,” and then you spend the rest of the call asking for bogus investigations to smear your political opponents. https://t.co/vI2eD4T6vK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 29, 2019

Vindman arrives on Capitol Hill for testimony

Vindman did not respond to shouted questions from reporters as he entered for his testimony behind closed doors.

He is set to testify that he was "concerned" about Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Viindman's prepared remarks say he listened to the call.

Arriving Tuesday morning, Republicans set up a poster on an easel in front of television cameras and reporters. It read, “78 days since Adam Schiff learned the identity of the whistleblower.”

Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, center, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 29.

Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee and an outspoken ally of the president, railed to reporters about Schiff and Democrats, both about the process of impeachment inquiry and the substance of the whistleblower complaint that helped launch the investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

He said he wasn’t concerned with Vindman’s testimony. According to Jordan, it’s just an “opinion” on matters already released to the public, such as Trump’s July 25th call. Jordan argued the hearing would not move the ball forward in the Democrats’ agenda.

“The fundamental facts have never changed,” he said.

Trump goes on attack before Vindman testimony

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again attacked the impeachment inquiry involving his dealings with Ukraine and the allegation he withheld military aid in exchange for an investigation of a political rival, Joe Biden.