Reuters

The platform was launched with the mission of standing up to Big Tech, after the former U.S. president was kicked off of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for allegedly inciting and glorifying violence during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. Billionaire Elon Musk, who has bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has said he would reverse Trump's ban on the platform, calling it "morally wrong and flat-out stupid." Trump, who averaged 18 tweets a day when he was president, has said he would not return to Twitter even if reinstated.