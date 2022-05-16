Trump's Truth Social posts will have to wait before reposts on other platforms

1 min read
In this article:
  Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

(Reuters) - Donald Trump will have to wait for six hours before reposting his messages from social media platform Truth Social on other platforms, a regulatory filing revealed on Monday.

The platform was launched with the mission of standing up to Big Tech, after the former U.S. president was kicked off of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for allegedly inciting and glorifying violence during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has said he would reverse Trump's ban on the platform, calling it "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

Trump, who averaged 18 tweets a day when he was president, has said he would not return to Twitter even if reinstated.

He has revved up his messaging on the new platform to his millions of followers after a slow start.

"President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours," Digital World Acquisition Corp said in a filing.

DWAC, a special purpose acquisition company which will take Truth Social's parent Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public, filed the statement with U.S. regulators and said it expects to close the deal in the second half of 2022.

It also said Trump is free to sign offers for any new video production, but TMTG holds the right to recreate a similar program for subscription video service TMTG+ and will have to pay him for exclusive content for subscribers.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

