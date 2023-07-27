Trump's Truth Social rant about "productive meeting" with Jack Smith's team quickly falls apart

Donald Trump Win McNamee/Getty Images

Special counsel Jack Smith's team told former President Donald Trump's lawyers to expect an indictment in the Justice Department's investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot and efforts to overturn the election, according to multiple news outlets.

Trump confirmed the meeting in a post to Truth Social Thursday afternoon but disputed reports that his legal team received notice of a potential indictment and urged his followers to ignore the "Fake News" coverage of the session. "My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country," Trump wrote. "No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!"

Reporters pointed out that the target letter federal prosecutors sent to Trump's lawyers last week was his indication. "He says no notice of a pending indictment. (Though the target letter is essentially that)," tweeted CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. "I'm pretty sure Trump's lawyers were on notice to expect an indictment when they got a target letter! Trump himself said the next step was likely arrest and indictment," tweeted Politico reporter Kyle Cheney.