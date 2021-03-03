The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

trump ivanka florida house
Former President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump. Stan Badz/Gett Images

  • The Trump family is looking to cash in on a beachfront home in Palm Beach, Florida.

  • Former President Trump's sister sold the house to an LLC controlled by Eric and Donald Trump Jr. for $18.25 million in 2018.

  • The new asking price is $49 million.

Eric Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted out a real estate listing for a luxurious beachfront home in Florida with an asking price of $49 million, nearly $31 million more than an LLC controlled by Eric and Donald Trump Jr. paid for the property in 2018, when it was purchased from President Donald Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry.

—Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 3, 2021

Located next door to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, the home is technically owned by 1125 South Ocean LLC, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

Broker Lawrence Moens started advertising the property as an "exclusive" listing over the weekend, according to the Daily News.

Related: West Palm Beach condo board votes to remove Trump's name

With 194 feet of beachfront, the home is named "The Beachouse," sitting on six tenths of an acre. It has two stories and was built in 1956, modeled in the West Indies style.

Trump's name is nowhere to be found on the listing, but it does come with a Mar-a-Lago membership.

The listing says the property is a "well known and very important oceanfront estate."

Trump's sister bought the house for $11.5 million back in 2004. When she sold it for $18.25 million in 2018, it was purchased by 1125 South Ocean LLC. 

The limited liability company is based in Delaware and led by Eric as president with Donald Trump Jr. as vice president, according to the Daily News.

While the house comes with a "gratis" Mar-a-Lago membership, residents of the Woodbridge Road neighborhood still have to pay monthly dues and other fees associated with Trump's club.

Read the original article on Business Insider

