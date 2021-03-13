Trump's Twitter ban hurt him more than losing the election to Biden, his niece Mary says

Thomas Colson
·3 min read
trump twitter ban
Mary Trump on her uncle Donald: "How is he managing without Twitter?" Getty

  • EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Twitter ban and losing his golf tournament hurt him more than losing the election.

  • Mary Trump, a psychologist who wrote a highly critical book of Donald Trump, said he "didn't care about politics."

  • Twitter permanently banned Trump after the violent siege at the Capitol in January.

Donald Trump's Twitter ban will have upset him more than losing November's presidential election to Joe Biden, his niece Mary has told Insider.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist who wrote a highly critical book of Donald Trump and her family, told Insider that the former president "didn't care about politics" and would have instead been far more upset by Twitter's decision to permanently bar him from the site as well as the PGA's decision in January to pull its 2022 championship from his golf club in Bedminster, Jersey than losing the election.

"I think that being banned from Twitter and having the PGA take their tournament away from his golf courses are probably the worst things that have happened to him in the last four years," she told Insider on Thursday.

"How is he managing without Twitter? Because even he must realize that people really aren't paying attention to him in the same way," she said.

"Clearly, this stuff with the Republican party is helping him because imagine if he didn't have that. If he had become as irrelevant as every other person who loses an election becomes, then I think his mental state would be much different."

Her comments echo those of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in February, who said Trump was more unhappy when he discovered that he had lost the privilege of hosting the PGA tournament at Bedminster than he was about impeachment proceedings against him, which were ongoing at the time.

"He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was a different order of magnitude," Haberman tweeted.

Trump was permanently barred from Twitter in January after the social media platform said he risked inciting violence in the wake of the deadly Capitol insurrection.

A Politico report detailed how the president went "ballistic" when he lost access to Twitter, and he attempted to send tweets from different accounts before they were also shut down.

Mary Trump's tell-all book on the Trump family, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" was published last year and sold over a million copies in the first week.

The book includes incidents Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, observed of her uncle before he was elected as president and details the family dynamics which shaped his personality.

She is currently suing the former president and his two siblings for fraud, alleging that they swindled her out of tens of millions of dollars in inheritance money.

Mary Trump also dismissed the possibility of Trump standing for re-election in 2024, telling Insider that he was merely using the possibility of standing in order to "keep grifting" from his supporters.

"It's all about maintaining the grip on power. He thinks on some level it's going to allow him to continue to operate with impunity as he has done his whole life, and also it's going to allow him to keep grifting money off of people," she said.

