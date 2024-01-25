Trump's Wild 'Mob Boss' Threat Against Every Single Nikki Haley Donor Backfires

Donald Trump on Wednesday stepped up his attacks on Nikki Haley as he issued a threat to every single person who donates to her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” he wrote on his Truth Social website. “We don’t want them, and will not accept them.”

Trump Message on Truth Social

Trump Message on Truth Social

Trump has been stewing over Haley for days, enraged at the defiant tone of her speech after her second-place finish in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday and livid that she is staying in the race.

He’s also been angry at Haley for pointing to his recent gaffes and stumbles as evidence the former president is “not as sharp” as he once was.

But his threat against Haley’s donors may have had the opposite effect of what he intended as his critics jumped on X to slam the “mob boss” tactics, with some announcing that they were donating to her campaign in spite of him:

This is how the Mafia and cartels operate https://t.co/9EbRfyP6nr — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) January 25, 2024

Trump issues a Mob Boss Fatwa tonight. pic.twitter.com/LKnZxWawGb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 25, 2024

So… Trump has alienated Independents. He’s alienated DeSantis supporters. Now he’s alienating Haley supporters.



Is there no one with balls enough on his team to tell him the whole ‘mob boss’ routine is not a winning strategy? pic.twitter.com/n5s9eNKE4O — The Mighty Quinn (@Actsout) January 25, 2024

Black-listing donors in a race Democrats are going to outspend Republicans by hundreds of millions. Great strategy. https://t.co/NQanIx838f — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 25, 2024

“Anybody that makes a “Contribution” to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”



— Donald Trump



Seems like a good time to send Nikki a modest contribution. https://t.co/FlZ2wu2rYV — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 25, 2024

So I donate to Nikki Haley now? https://t.co/BIl674WWo3 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 25, 2024

So if I donate to Haley I can get banned from MAGA? Sweet! 😂 https://t.co/ejg4jb0oA4 — NAFODave 🇺🇦🐈🔬♿ (@NAFODaveO) January 25, 2024

What the HELL is WRONG with this man? pic.twitter.com/3SLNeOFti6 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 25, 2024

Donald Trump sends ominous threat to Nikki Haley if she wins https://t.co/I7CMJBqVhE Trump's favorite tactic - threats. He loves thinking he's another Mafia boss. Except, he's not smart enough. Mafia bosses keep their mouths shut. — Rusty Fairbanks (@RustyFairbanks) January 24, 2024

I just donated to Nikki Haley.



You should, too—and so should your family. Proud to be “permanently barred” from Trumpism. Feels nice. Try it! https://t.co/K5AAw4kc1l — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 25, 2024

I don't like to give politicians money, but I had to make an exception. Oh well I guess MAGA camp is out this summer 😆 https://t.co/DHKX0rbBijhttps://t.co/s1yEirfmov — Colby Giffen 🛃 (@colby_giffen) January 25, 2024

I gave again to Nikki when I heard this https://t.co/ZRlvsoETSC — David A Sirbasku (@ASirbasku) January 25, 2024

Oopsie. As a result of this threat, I became a @NikkiHaley donor. I hope Donald Trump isn’t mad at me and doesn’t send me to a gulag. https://t.co/nqRoW03l8r — Bill Hughes (@TheRealBHugh) January 25, 2024