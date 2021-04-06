Trumpworld refuses to defend Matt Gaetz and called his response to sex-trafficking allegations an 'absolutely embarrassing trainwreck'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonam Sheth
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks to reporters outside a closed-door meeting where Catherine Croft, a State Department adviser on Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. AP

  • As Rep. Matt Gaetz faces a brewing sex-trafficking scandal, he hasn't heard a peep from Trumpworld.

  • "He hasn't done a single thing to make people comfortable to defend him," a Trump confidant told Politico.

  • The person added that some of Gaetz's responses to allegations against him were "an absolutely embarrassing trainwreck."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida gained a reputation as one of then-President Donald Trump's most loyal attack dogs on Capitol Hill, going to bat for Trump in oversight hearings, berating members of the so-called "deep state," and endorsing Trump's most outlandish conspiracy theories.

Now, as Gaetz faces a brewing scandal of his own over allegations that he had sex with a minor and broke federal sex trafficking laws, there hasn't been a peep from Trumpworld.

As Politico reported on Tuesday, many in Trump's orbit already view Gaetz as something of a reckless wildcard whose personal life - which Gaetz himself said previously "may be different" from how he lives now, "but it was not and is not illegal" - was an open secret.

A former Trump campaign aide told the outlet that "anyone that has ever spent 10 minutes with the guy would realize he's an unserious person."

Others pointed to Gaetz's statements in the wake of revelations last week that the Justice Department is investigating if Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him across state lines, breaking sex trafficking laws while doing so. The inquiry is also said to be examining Gaetz's interactions with several women who were recruited online for sex through the website Seeking Arrangement and received cash payments.

Following media reports about the investigation, Gaetz took to the the conservative airwaves and fervently denied the allegations in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson. During the discussion, Gaetz alleged that the investigation into him is part of a multimillion dollar extortion scheme and at one point appeared to indicate that Carlson was a character witness to some of the events under investigation.

Carlson said he had no idea what Gaetz was talking about and later called the interview "one of the weirdest" he had ever conducted.

"The reason you haven't seen people in MAGA world defending Gaetz is less about him being unpopular, which he is in a lot of circles, and more about the fact that he hasn't done a single thing to make people comfortable to defend him," a Trump confidant told Politico, adding that Gaetz's interview with Carlson was "an absolutely embarrassing trainwreck."

Politico's reporting aligns with Insider's reporting last month detailing how GOP insiders were secretly unloading on Gaetz amid the political firestorm.

The account, which was based on interviews with 18 current and former Republican and White House sources, highlighted that while people in Trump's orbit weren't necessarily happy to see Gaetz in trouble, they "feel a little vindicated."

"He's the meanest person in politics," said one former White House staffer.

Gaetz continues denying the allegations against him and wrote in a Washington Examiner op-ed Monday that "the swamp is out to drown me with false charges" related to the Justice Department's investigation.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz investigated for alleged sex trafficking

    "The View" co-hosts react to mounting allegations against Florida congressman and GOP rising star Matt Gaetz, including an investigation into alleged sex trafficking and sexual misconduct.

  • Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations

    Conservatives in Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) solidly Republican district are backing him amid credible reports that the Justice Department is investigating him for possible sex trafficking violations, paying for sex, and other scandalous allegations, but most other allies and Republican lawmakers are keeping him at arm's length. That includes, so far, Florida's most famous Republican, former President Donald Trump, Gaetz's political pole star. It also includes Trump's supporters in conservative media. "Not a lot of people are surprised," one person involved in Trump's post-presidential operations explained to Politico. A former Trump campaign aide added that "anyone that has ever spent 10 minutes with the guy would realize he's an unserious person." Gaetz has denied the allegations on Twitter, in an op-ed Monday, and in a poorly received interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "The reason you haven't seen people in MAGA world defending Gaetz is less about him being unpopular, which he is in a lot of circles, and more about the fact that he hasn't done a single thing to make people comfortable to defend him," one Trump confidante told Politico. "His interview with Tucker was an absolutely embarrassing train wreck." Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) wrote in Vanity Fair on Monday that during her unlikely congressional friendship with Gaetz, he told her once "you gotta give the fans on Fox what they want, but I do love Donald Trump," adding, "I don't think I want to be in Congress after he's done as president." Hill wrote that it meant a lot to her when, after her estranged husband leaked naked photos of her during their divorce, including ones showing her in an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, "Matt was the first member of Congress who publicly and unapologetically defended me, saying that while I might have made mistakes, I was a victim in this circumstance." But if, as CNN reports, Gaetz shared with GOP colleagues naked photos of women he said he slept with, she said, "he engaged in the very practice he defended me from — and should resign immediately." More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationMatt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circlesWill.i.am is selling a $299 face mask with built-in noise canceling headphones, LED lights

  • The Air Force intelligence veteran Matt Gaetz accused of extortion has denied the accusation, saying he just asked for a loan to help free a hostage in Iran

    Bob Kent said he offered to give Rep. Gaetz credit for the mission, and that it might help him get a presidential pardon.

  • Piers Morgan continues to rip Meghan Markle: 'I was under attack from Miss Markle'

    Piers Morgan appeared on Tucker Carlson’s new online show, Tucker Carlson Today, on Monday for his first interview since his reaction to Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey led to him losing his job on Good Morning Britain. Morgan was incredulous following the interview in which the Duchess of Sussex alleged racism within the royal family, and claimed she was denied help when she was dealing with suicidal thoughts, among other claims. Markle, along with tens of thousands of others, filed a complaint against Morgan with British regulators following his verbal attacks on the Duchess. Markle also reached out personally to the head of ITV, the network on which Good Morning Britain airs. Everything came to a head when Morgan was confronted by one of his colleagues, and walked off the set. Later that day he lost his job on the show. “I don’t believe Meghan Markle. Now what I didn’t know, and what was a fascinating thing to discover after I left, was that Meghan Markle, between the Monday and Tuesday, had made a personal complaint to the boss of ITV,” Morgan said, later adding, “So I was under attack from Miss Markle, both directly to my boss and to the government regulatory body, under attack to basically conform to her version of events. I had to believe her, and if I didn't, I was a callous racist and I should be condemned and ultimately as it turned out later that day, lose my job. And I think that's a pretty perilous slope.” Remaining adamant in his claims that Markle made up much of what she spoke about in the interview with Winfrey, Morgan went so far as to compare her to former President Donald Trump. “This is the kind of defense — the kind of thing we would hear liberals attack Donald Trump for, for reinventing facts, for creating his own truth,” Morgan said. “But when Meghan Markle does it, the same liberals that attacked Donald Trump cheer and applaud her saying, ‘This is her truth, and it must be believed. And if you don’t believe it, you’re a racist.’ Well I’m sorry, I’m not a racist, I just don’t believe her.”

  • Former Trump official Lynne Patton was penalized for violating the Hatch Act

    In a settlement announced on Tuesday, Patton accepted a 48-month ban from federal employment and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

  • Trump Rails Against NY Times for Report on His Campaign Fundraising Tactics

    Former president Donald Trump attacked the New York Times Monday, deploying some of his classic insults to counter a story the newspaper published that shone light on his re-election campaign’s practices to secure recurring donations. “In yet another highly partisan story, the failing New York Times wrote a completely misleading, one-sided attack piece this weekend that tried to disparage our record-setting grassroots fundraising operation during the 2020 campaign. Except for massive voter fraud, this was a campaign that was easily won by your favorite Republican President, me!” wrote Trump in a statement disseminated by email. (He has been banned from Twitter and various other social media platforms since the January insurrection by his supporters that left five dead, including one Capitol police officer.) A Times piece over the weekend said that the Republican fundraising platform WinRed set up recurring payments for donors to Trump’s campaign that they could only opt out of by unchecking a small box, which was hard to locate or notice. As a result, said the Times, Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee refunded a much higher rate of donations than President Joe Biden and his Democratic team, who use ActBlue instead of WinRed. “Before our two campaigns, 2016 and 2020, Republicans would always lose small dollar donations,” said Trump’s statement. “Now we win, or do very well, because we are the Party of Working Americans, and we beat the Democrats at their own game. We learned from liberal ActBlue — and now we’re better than they are! In fact, many people were so enthusiastic that they gave over and over, and in certain cases where they would give too much, we would promptly refund their contributions. Our overall dispute rate was less than 1% of total online donations, a very low number. This is done by Dems also.” According to a federal records review by the Times, Trump’s team refunded 10.7% of its WinRed money last year while the Biden team refund 2.2% of its ActBlue donations. Read original story Trump Rails Against NY Times for Report on His Campaign Fundraising Tactics At TheWrap

  • Matt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circles

    Long before his recent scandal escalated, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was "regarded as a grenade whose pin had already been pulled," Politico reports. In other words, he had a reputation for a raucous, sometimes "reckless," personal lifestyle. Unfortunately for Gaetz, his own aides reportedly didn't care much about keeping that side of the lawmaker under wraps. The aides would regularly send embarrassing videos of Gaetz to other GOP operatives, two people familiar with the videos told Politico, which may be one reason why few Republicans are offering him support these days. Of course, reports indicate Gaetz was not particularly shy about his actions himself, even boasting about them and sharing inappropriate photos on the House floor, so his aides may have just been taking cues from their boss. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsWill.i.am is selling a $299 face mask with built-in noise canceling headphones, LED lights

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz says he is 'absolutely not resigning' in op-ed amid reports of sex crime investigation

    "Let me first remind everyone that I am a representative in Congress, not a monk, and certainly not a criminal," Rep. Matt Gaetz said in the op-ed.

  • Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.

    Caroline BrehmanWhen it first came out last week that Rep. Matt Gaetz was under investigation for his sexual involvement with a 17-year-old, the Florida Republican said his travel records would exonerate him.“It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News a week ago. “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”What Gaetz knew—or should have known—is that there are no such public records, at least not when it comes to his private life.There are, however, campaign filings. Among all the Matt Gaetz revelations last week was the news that the Justice Department is looking into the Florida Republican’s potential use of campaign funds for personal expenses. And the reality of those campaign-finance reports is that they raise more questions than they answer about these alleged scandals.“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a campaign-finance watchdog, told The Daily Beast. “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex-trafficking charges.The Daily Beast reported last week that on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, Greenberg asked one of his tax office employees to make an emergency replacement driver’s license for Gaetz, who Greenberg said had lost his ID the night before.“Amy- is there anyway to assist one of our Congressmen in getting an emergency replacement ID or DL by Tuesday 2pm?” Greenberg wrote in the text.But Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office “will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.” The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, “a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.”The website also makes clear that the county office “is NOT directly affiliated with the local Florida State Driver License Office” and serves only “to perform very limited license issuance functions.”Seminole County is centrally located, on the outskirts of Orlando, several hours from Gaetz’s Panhandle district. That Monday was Labor Day, and the congressman was catching that Tuesday flight to return to D.C. after campaigning across his home district for re-election that November.But the campaign’s Federal Election Commission filings for August and September reveal only one expense to an Orlando vendor: a $439.91 charge to the upscale Rosen Centre Hotel, paid Sept. 28 as part of the campaign’s monthly credit-card bill. The exact date of the stay cannot be known without Gaetz producing receipts—or without the DOJ producing a subpoena.Libowitz said the hotel expense is “a tough one to pull off” under campaign-finance laws that prohibit the conversion of funds to personal use.“It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID,” Libowitz said. “But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”As Libowitz noted to The Daily Beast, the filings don’t tell the full story. “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law,” he said. “And that would be a stretch.”According to The Daily Beast’s review, the Gaetz campaign committee—Friends of Matt Gaetz—has over the last four years spent about $57,000 on airfares, $57,000 on lodging, $9,000 on miscellaneous travel, $40,000 on gifts, and about $24,000 on meals.It’s possible all of those expenses are legitimate. The Gaetz campaign did not reply to the The Daily Beast’s questions about the expenditures. But with the DOJ looking at his campaign-spending reports, a number of the charges could be difficult to explain.Perhaps the most mysterious is one of his smallest—a parking fee.Throughout his August 2018 recess, it appears Gaetz’s car was parked at an airport. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Gaetz paid $382 to check out of the Republic Parking garage at Pensacola International Airport, in his home district. The highest rate at the time was $11 a day, indicating a car had been parked there for more than a month. (A manager at the garage in question told The Daily Beast that their system could only do one car at a time on a ticket, so it would not have been multiple vehicles.)The filing indicates that the payment came from Gaetz himself, and that he was reimbursed later that day.Notably, in four years of finance records, the Gaetz campaign has not paid for parking anywhere else, at any other time.“That is a strange one,” Libowitz said. “Presumably he’d have someone drop him off or take a shuttle or Uber. And if someone else picked up the car, then why would Gaetz be reimbursed? This one needs an explanation.”The Gaetz campaign has also dropped a total of about $3,000 at the four-star Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, FEC filings show, beginning in July 2018. Gaetz himself paid up front for the first visit, and was subsequently reimbursed by the campaign. However, the only public report of a campaign-related Gaetz sighting in the area is from Oct. 26, 2020, when he addressed the Freedom Forum in Newport Beach. FEC filings reflect a payment to the resort of $475 three weeks later.Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast that the FEC wants campaigns to make the initial transaction dates clear—not just the date that the bill was paid. Gaetz cannot use public records to clear himself if they don’t disclose the specific dates and spenders.“This is something the FEC should catch,” Fischer said. “It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”Fischer said these aberrations are “the kind of thing prosecutors are going to be looking at,” because they could indicate personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits.“If the DOJ is investigating his campaign’s spending, they’re very likely going to be looking for documentation to support his own expenses and reimbursements,” Fischer said. “It’s permissible to use campaign funds to pay for travel and office expenses, but it’s not permissible to use them for a ‘sugar daddy’ slush fund.”One spending item that has ramped up recently is legal fees. The month after Greenberg was first indicted—June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP $38,000, nearly four times the amount it paid to law firms over the previous five years. In all, the campaign has shelled out at least $64,400 to Venable for legal work since Greenberg was charged.Salon reported in October that the Trump Organization appeared to have cut Gaetz an illegal sweetheart deal on lodging at the Trump International Hotel. Gaetz later told the Florida Phoenix, “I don’t believe I stayed there,” and that the four separate charges—between $216.20 and $261.47, part of an Aug. 27 credit-card bill and specifically designated for lodging—might have been “associated with food and beverage for political meetings that I was doing.”The campaign quickly filed an amended report that changed the dates of the payments to three consecutive days from July 27-29, and another on Aug. 1. The report also swapped “lodging” for “meals.” A since-deleted Instagram photo showed Gaetz in the hotel lobby on Aug. 27, the original payment date, and he was also photographed on Aug. 27 arriving at the hotel with what appears to be a suit in hand.The campaign also picked up $14,000 in expenses for a Nov. 8, 2019, event for a Donald Trump Jr. book signing at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Gaetz’s congressional office staffer Ali Thomas appears to have joined him for that trip, and was reimbursed nearly $1,000 in travel costs.Thomas started the year as an intern at $57 a day, and by Nov. 1 she was director of operations, at an $84,000 salary. She still holds the position. FEC reports show it was the only time the campaign reimbursed her.Again, there is nothing necessarily nefarious about any of Gaetz’s campaign filings. However, with the information that the DOJ is examining his campaign expenditures as part of its larger investigation, many of his most suspicious expenses may require additional explanation. But even if all of his filings are legitimate, they certainly do not exonerate him from allegations that he paid for a 17-year-old to travel for the purposes of an illegal sexual encounter, particularly when those expenses could have been paid privately.While these issues may be the least of Gaetz’s worries, they could still serve to be damning, even if they are hard to prove.Libowitz illustrated the difficulties of fact-checking Gaetz’s claims of innocence by pointing to the case of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was sentenced in January 2020 for diverting hundreds of thousands of campaign funds to his personal use—an investigation that his organization, CREW, kicked off with a campaign finance complaint.“The FBI and DOJ found more than twice as many things as we did, going back years before,” Libowitz said. “There’s a limit to what you can learn from finance documents, and I don’t think you’ll find a smoking gun in either direction without a subpoena or a clear explanation from him. But in my professional experience, members of Congress who do one thing bad tend to do a lot of things bad.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • More sex bombshells coming? Trump loyalist Gaetz alludes to more allegations

    The DOJ is investigating Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for sex trafficking and other sex crimes. Gaetz allegedly paid underage women for sex using cash apps. Gaetz claims the allegations are “false” and has stated he is “absolutely not resigning.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discussing Gaetz’s efforts to defend himself and the significance of the charges.

  • A 'reasonable' journalist would have challenged Meghan Markle: Douglas Murray

    Douglas Murray, associate editor at The Spectator, discusses Piers Morgan's first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain.

  • John Oliver Roasts Tucker Carlson’s Matt Gaetz Debacle

    HBOOn Sunday night, John Oliver opened the latest edition of Last Week Tonight by addressing #GaetzGate, the disturbing allegations that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and may have violated sex-trafficking laws by paying for the teenager to travel across state lines. (Gaetz has denied the allegations.)“Lil Nas X twerking on Satan seems positively wholesome compared to the news this week concerning Matt Gaetz,” cracked Oliver. “Gaetz is being investigated for potentially violating sex-trafficking laws involving a minor—something he denies, claiming there is actually a multimillion-dollar extortion plot behind the investigation.”Yes, Gaetz claims that he’s been embroiled in a $25 million extortion plot involving a friend of his who’s under investigation for sex-trafficking. Gaetz, an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump, was also the only representative in Congress to vote against a 2017 human trafficking bill, and he reportedly showed nude photos of women he claimed to have slept with to members of Congress on the House floor. Gaetz’s attempts to defend himself—including a statement of denial issued in the third person—haven’t gone so well, epitomized by a disastrous appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program where he somehow roped Carlson into his mess.“I can say that, actually, you and I went to dinner about two years ago. Your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember her,” Gaetz told Carlson. “And she was actually threatened by the FBI [and] told that if she wouldn’t cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme, that she could face trouble.” SNL’s Colin Jost Brutally Mocks His Look-Alike Matt Gaetz“I don’t remember the woman you’re speaking of or the context at all, honestly,” shot back a perplexed and seemingly offended Carlson.“Wow. Imagine being the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won’t defend,” offered Oliver. “Tucker was so clearly trying to nope his way out of that whole interview. He looks like he wants to walk out of his own show. The problem is if he did that, it wouldn’t be Tucker Carlson Tonight anymore, it would be the Matt Gaetz Digs His Own Grave Adventure Hour.” Olive concluded, “Look, I am sure that there will be more to discuss about this story later—probably during Matt Gaetz’s sentencing phase.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol Police Officer William Evans, killed in attack, will lie in honor at US Capitol

    Evans was an 18-year member of the force who served on the agency's First Responders Unit.

  • I Chopped Off 14 Inches Of Hair After Becoming A Mom

    Defining life moments can be the best times to change your look. Wendy Van, the star of Hair Me Out’s latest episode, just became a new mom and needed a fresh style to match. “My newborn’s been pulling on my hair a lot, and I know I’m going to have some postpartum hair loss,” she says. “I’m excited to have a fresh new look.” For her transformation, Van visited Sally Hershberger, celebrity stylist and owner of her eponymous salon. Together, they decided on a shoulder-length bob with bangs. “I felt like giving her something to go with her hair texture,” Hershberger says. “I want her to have something she can do at home but feels very contemporary.” Hershberger started by sizing up Van’s dry hair and chopped off a full 14 inches. “I immediately get rid of that [hair],” she says. “It alleviates the shock of the moment.” Once Hershberger cut the majority of Van’s length, she shampooed and conditioned her hair using products from her namesake 24K line. “Everything begins with shampoo and conditioner,” Hershberger says. “In my opinion, it’s the most important thing. It sets the tone for how the hair is going to style.” After the initial cleansing, Hershberger refined her client’s look with a razor before adding mousse to style. “That gives the hair guts and hold,” she says. Then Hershberger roughly blowdried Van’s hair with her hands and went in with a round brush at the end to add volume. To add shine and texture, she tousled her cut with the 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm. Van’s final look was a bouncy, chic bob that deserves a one-way trip to the Eiffel Tower. “I feel light as a feather — ready to go to Paris,” she says. “I think my baby’s going to pull my hair a little bit less now.” Click play to see her new look come to life. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill targeted for UFC on ESPN 24 in May

    A women's strawweight bout between a pair of recent contenders is being targeted for May.

  • Dressed As Peacemaker, John Cena Confesses His Feelings About John Oliver

    John Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion, author, and actor, but he still feels like he has a lot to prove to John Oliver. You can see John Cena in the upcoming film, "The Suicide Squad," and as the host of "Wipeout." Plus, you can check out his new books, "Be a Work in Progress" and "Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day." #Colbert #Wipeout #JohnCena

  • US Air Force hypersonic weapon test ended in failure after the missile failed to launch

    The B-52 bomber tried to launch the test missile, a booster for the AGM-183A ARRW, but it was unable to complete the launch sequence.

  • Just 3% of L.A. landmarks are linked to Black history. One project aims to change that

    The Getty Conservation Institute and the city are embarking on a three-year project to preserve landmarks that represent Black heritage across L.A.

  • Republicans Don't Believe in Democracy (Duh!), Study Says

    We really don’t need any scientific research to prove to us that Republicans do not care about democracy. Pretty much every Republican-controlled state has laws on the books that make it extremely difficult to vote and pretty much most of them cried fraud—falsely—when Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

  • ‘Home & Family’ Host Cameron Mathison Joins ‘General Hospital’

    “Home & Family” host Cameron Mathison has joined the cast of ABC’s “General Hospital.” The role will mark Mathison’s return to the world of soap operas after his long tenure as Ryan Lavery on “All My Children” from 1997 to 2011. Details about his character are being kept under wraps. Mathison has spent the last three years co-hosting “Home & Family” for Hallmark Channel, also appearing in a number of the channel’s made-for-TV films, including 2019’s “The Christmas Club” and “Love, Of Course” the year prior. Hallmark Channel’s daytime “Home & Family” will end with its current season, which is its ninth. The series finale is set for Wednesday, August 4. Also Read: Why Did Hallmark Channel Cancel 'Home & Family' When Viewership Was at an All-Time High? “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of the General Hospital family! I am incredibly grateful to Frank Valentini and the writers at GH for including me in such an iconic show. I feel like a kid at Christmas, as I’ll also be continuing making Hallmark movies and be part of that family as well. So so excited… thank you!” Mathison said in a statement. Hallmark announced last week that “Home & Family” will end with its currently airing season, with the remaining episodes cut down in length and frequency. The show, co-hosted by Mathison and Debbie Matenopoulos, will air its final installment in August. Deadline first reported the news of the casting. Read original story ‘Home & Family’ Host Cameron Mathison Joins ‘General Hospital’ At TheWrap