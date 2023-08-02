Trumpworld is roiling over the possibility that more of their dirty secrets could be revealed if the 6 co-conspirators named in Trump's latest indictment get hauled up too: NYT's Haberman

Donald Trump. Scott Olson via Getty Images

Journalist Maggie Haberman told CNN that Trumpworld has been rattled by Tuesday's indictment.

"He is very upset. Folks around him are very upset," Haberman told CNN.

Haberman believes more details could be revealed if Trump's co-conspirators are charged.

Former President Donald Trump and his inner circle are upset and alarmed that more secrets about what they've done could come out because of Tuesday's indictment, per The New York Times journalist and Trump biographer Maggie Haberman.

"He's much more rattled than he is projecting," Haberman told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday. "Everything with him is about appearances, and he wants to give off the appearance that everything is fine,"

On Tuesday, the former President was indicted on four federal charges in relation to the Capitol riot. Trump also faces accusations that he and six other co-conspirators tried to overturn the 2020 election.

"He is very upset. Folks around him are very upset," Haberman told CNN. "On the one hand, they were relieved reading this indictment that there were not more details that they didn't know that were in it. On the other, there was a reference to six co-conspirators, and that raises questions about: Will anyone else face charges, and will more details be revealed if that happens?"

Haberman believes there could be more bombshell revelations down the right, given the sprawling nature of the investigation.

"You are seeing in this, this sprawl around Trump's world. How many people this indictment touches on, and I think that that always creates a sense of anxiety for Trump, because, as we said before, he likes to project control and have control so much," Haberman told CNN.

Haberman enjoyed intimate access to Trump when she wrote a biography about him, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America."

"I love being with her, she's like my psychiatrist," Trump told his aides, according to an excerpt from Haberman's book published in The Atlantic in September.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

