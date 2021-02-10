Trupanion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $142.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $5.8 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $502 million.

Trupanion shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $119.98, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP

