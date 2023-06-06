Truro man pleads guilty in federal court to illegal gun sales. Here's what to know

A Truro man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to illegally selling more than 20 guns on Cape Cod.

James McNulty, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in firearms without a license, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts spokesperson Caroline E. Ferguson. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11.

Ferguson declined to comment further.

Federal investigators said McNulty sold at least 23 guns that did not belong to him from January 2021 to April 2021. McNulty personally sold the firearms for cash to individuals from his Truro residence. He does not have a license to import, manufacture or deal firearms.

McNulty was arrested in February of last year.

The charge of dealing in firearms without a license has a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

