Truss ally lays into Hunt’s Autumn Statement for not including spending cuts

The Government should have used the Autumn Statement to make more spending cuts rather than raising taxes, a key ally of Liz Truss has said in his first speech from the backbenches.

Simon Clarke, who was the former prime minister’s levelling up secretary, said that ministers “cannot ignore” the fact the tax burden has been raised to its highest level since the Second World War.

His decision to use his first Commons intervention to criticise aspects of Jeremy Hunt’s plan reflects concern among some senior Tories about the current direction of travel.

Mr Clarke told MPs: “There are simply no easy choices here and I recognise that. But faced with the available options, I would have preferred to see a much greater emphasis on spending reductions rather than on tax rises in the Statement.

“We simply cannot ignore the fact that the OBR [Office for Budget Responsibility] says the tax burden will now rise to its highest sustained level since the Second World War… Faced with this, I would have curbed our capital spending in particular more sharply.”

Mr Clarke, one of Ms Truss’s biggest backers and a critic of Rishi Sunak’s policies in the summer leadership contest, said that he would not have increased benefits in line with inflation, adding there was a “very strong need” to drive savings in the NHS.

However, he insisted that he would vote to support the Autumn Statement in the Commons on Tuesday and Tory criticisms during the debate proved generally muted.

Both Mr Clarke and Richard Drax, the Tory MP for South Dorset, said that Mr Hunt should have kept Ms Truss’s commitment to spend at least three per cent of GDP on defence spending after a pledge of at least two per cent was reconfirmed last week.

Sir John Redwood, a former policy adviser to Margaret Thatcher, argued that the Chancellor’s spending plans “go too far” and urged him to begin “controlling the costs” of HS2.

Sir Edward Leigh, the Tory MP for Gainsborough, said: “You cannot load a 60 per cent tax burden on them and say you’re going to create wealth. This is not what the Conservative Party is about. We are the heirs not of Gordon Brown, but of Margaret Thatcher. Decline is not inevitable.

“We’ve got to have confidence in ourselves and not accept that we are just going to stagnate forever into a sub-social democratic and poor economy.”

Opening the debate for the Government, John Glen, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, denied Labour’s claims that its fiscal agenda was a “return to austerity”.

He said: “I maintain that this is what this Autumn Statement delivers… a fair way to shelter from the economic storm, and encourage its passing as soon as possible.”