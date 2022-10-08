Truss’s Approval Rating Plumbs New Lows After Party Conference

(Bloomberg) -- Little more than a month into the job, Liz Truss has the lowest approval rating of any UK prime minister since Opinium began conducting polls.

Her personal approval rating fell 10 percentage points to minus 47, Opinium, which began polling after New Labour’s heights, said Saturday. That’s lower even than Boris Johnson during the height of the so-called partygate scandal and his predecessor Theresa May weeks before she resigned.

More than half of those polled think Truss should step down, while among those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 election, 39% said she should quit.

The poll suggests that her party’s chaotic conference in Birmingham last week has further alienated Truss, and her government, from the electorate. Her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, whose unfunded tax-cutting plan last month caused the pound to tank and brought the country’s bond market close to collapse, has an even worse personal approval rating, at minus 51.

Opinium’s survey for the Observer also found that the Labour Party has a 21-point lead over the Conservatives, in line with recent numbers from other polling companies.

