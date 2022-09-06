Pound rises on Liz Truss’ £130bn plan to freeze energy bills - live updates

Prime Minister Liz Truss energy bills freeze households £130bn crisis pound sterling - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The beleaguered pound has climbed from two-year lows amid reports Liz Truss has drawn up plans to freeze energy bills for UK households.

The incoming prime minister is said to have settled on a system that will prevent the sharp rise in the energy price cap that’s due to kick in next month.

The policy could cost as much as £130bn over the next 18 months, Bloomberg reports.

Sterling climbed as much as 0.7pc to $1.16 this morning after sliding to its lowest since March 2020 overnight.

The boost is a rare bit of good news for the pound amid soaring inflation and the threat of a recession. The currency has fallen for three straight months.

David Forrester at Credit Agricole said: “The key to whether or not the bounce can be sustained is the Government's credibility in costing the plan and avoiding a further larger blowout in the fiscal deficit.”

Under Ms Truss’ plans, the price cap will effectively be abolished and regulator Ofgem will be sidelined.

Instead, the Government will set a new unit price that households will pay for electricity or gas, which is likely to be at or below the current price cap of £1,971.

09:18 AM

Liz Truss plans £40bn energy support for businesses

It's not just households that are in line for energy bill support – businesses will also be getting a boost

Liz Truss is said to be finalising plans for a £40bn support package to lower energy bills for businesses.

The incoming prime minister is considering two options: either setting a guaranteed unit price that businesses will pay, or a percentage or unit price reduction that all energy suppliers must offer firms, Bloomberg reports.

09:07 AM

France to pick new EDF boss 'in coming days'

France will pick the new boss of state-controlled energy giant EDF in the next few days, finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said.

Story continues

Emmanuel Macron's government announced the nationalisation of EDF, in which the state already holds a 84pc stake, in July and also said it was looking for a new chief executive to replace Jean-Bernard Levy, who has been at the helm since 2014.

It comes as the company grapples with a record number of nuclear reactor outages that are threatening the France's electricity supply.

Le Maire told French TV: "We have short-listed a number of people, I have submitted the names to the prime minister and the president of the republic who will decide in the coming days who will take the reins of EDF."

08:54 AM

Berkeley warns of 10pc cost inflation

Berkeley housebuilder inflation - Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Housebuilder Berkeley Group has said its profits are on track even as it warned of spiralling costs.

The FTSE 100 company said inflation was now running at between 5pc and 10pc across its portfolio as it forked out more on energy, labour and material.

Despite this, Berkeley said pre-tax profits would come in between £600m and £625m in the year ending next April, with most of the earnings falling in the second half.

That would be a significant step up from the £551.5m profit posted in the previous 12 months. Shares rose 5.3pc after the update.

Berkeley is one of a number of housebuilders to report this week at a tough time for the sector, with rising interest rates and soaring energy bills threatening a slowdown in the property market.

08:42 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher in early trading as Liz Truss prepares to take charge in No 10.

The blue-chip index reversed initial losses to gain 0.4pc, with interest rate-sensitive banking stocks leading the gains.

Lloyds and Barclays were the biggest boosts, rising 3.9pc and 2.9pc respectively. Retailers including Tesco, Next and JD Sports also made strong gains as retail sales rose 1pc in August.

Housebuilder Berkeley rose more than 5pc after it posted a rise in underlying sales in the four months to August.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 jumped 1.6pc, driven by gains for retailers including Asos and Marks & Spencer.

08:20 AM

Russia privately warns of deeper, longer recession

Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of western sanctions sets in, according to an internal report prepared for the Kremlin.

The document, seen by Bloomberg, paints a much bleaker picture than Russian officials usually do in their public announcements.

Two of the three scenarios in the report show the contraction accelerating next year, with the economy returning to its pre-war level only at the end of the decade or later.

The "inertial" scenario sees the economy bottoming out next year 8.3pc below 2021 levels, while the "stress" scenario puts the low in 2024 at 11.9pc below 2021 levels.

All the scenarios predict a toughening of sanctions, with more countries likely to join them. The report also warned that Europe's moves to cut imports of Russian energy may hit the Kremlin's ability to supply its own market.

08:11 AM

Gas prices drop as Europe tries to fix energy crisis

Natural gas prices eased this morning as politicians across Europe scrambled to fix an escalating energy crisis.

Benchmark European prices fell as much as 4.4pc after surging on Monday. The UK equivalent was down 8pc.

Putin's decision to halt gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline at the end of last week has forced EU government to plan emergency interventions in a bid to avoid blackouts and rationing.

While gas storage sites are being filled quicker than expected, there are still concerns about how the continent will replace lost Russian supplies.

EU energy ministers are set to meet on Friday to discuss measures including demand curbs and a price cap on gas. Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss has drafted plans to freeze energy bills for UK households.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 slips at the open

The FTSE 100 has slipped into the red as traders digest incoming Liz Truss' energy bills policy.

The blue-chip index was down 0.1pc as markets opened to 7,278 points.

07:56 AM

British Gas owner seeks billions in extra funding

British Gas Centrica funding - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo/File Photo

The owner of British Gas is seeking to secure billions of pounds in extra cash from banks in response to volatility in the energy markets, writes Laura Onita.

Centrica, the UK’s largest supplier of gas and electricity to households, is in talks with lenders about additional short-term financing to allow it to meet growing collateral demands. Power producers are required to post ballooning sums as collateral with exchanges because of the extreme price changes in wholesale energy markets. The FTSE 100 company’s move is “pre-emptive”, the Financial Times reported, and it reflected chief executive Chris O’Shea’s “conservative” approach to managing its finances. Its plans for additional funding come amid mounting calls on the incoming government to provide financing help for the energy sector. Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada warned that “even the strongest utilities are facing huge pressure in terms of collateral payments”. Meanwhile, European electricity generators have warned they have ‘grave concerns’ over liquidity strains and demanded collateral requirements in wholesale power markets be eased. At the weekend, Finland and Sweden announced emergency measures for their electricity generators to avoid a liquidity crisis from destabilising their power markets. Centrica declined to comment.

07:48 AM

Pound rises from two-year low on energy plan

The down-trodden pound has been given a much-needed boost, but it's not clear how long it will last.

Sterling climbed as much as 0.7pc to $1.16 this morning after sliding to its lowest since March 2020 overnight.

The boost, driven by reports of Liz Truss' planned energy bills freeze, is a rare bit of good news for the pound amid soaring inflation and the threat of a recession. The currency has fallen for three straight months.

But it's not out of the woods yet, and the pound is still trending downwards.

David Forrester at Credit Agricole said: "The key to whether or not the bounce can be sustained is the Government's credibility in costing the plan and avoiding a further larger blowout in the fiscal deficit."

07:41 AM

How will the energy bills freeze be funded?

If confirmed, Truss' huge package of support on energy bills come as a major relief for British households.

But there's also the question of how the £130bn policy will be funded.

Kwasi Kwarteng, who's tipped to be Truss' Chancellor, is reportedly weighing up whether the intervention should be funded through general taxation or a future levy on consumer bills.

We could also see some further policy regarding energy markets.

The Financial Times reports that Truss is trying to persuade nuclear and renewable energy generators to voluntarily take new 15-year contracts at fixed prices well below the current rates that give them profits linked to vastly inflated gas prices.

07:35 AM

Liz Truss draws up £130bn plan to freeze energy bills

Good morning.

Energy bills will be frozen for UK households under a new plan that could cost £130bn.

Liz Truss has finalised plans for a new system that will prevent the sharp rise in the energy price cap from October. The policy could cost as much as £130bn over the next 18 months, Bloomberg reports.

The price cap was due to jump 80pc to £3,548 a year from October. But the new measure will see the price cap effectively scrapped.

Instead, the Government will set a new price paid by households. That's likely to be at or below the current price cap of £1,971.

5 things to start your day

1) JP Morgan plans to move work from Germany to London as blackout fears grow The Wall Street bank is preparing a raft of emergency measures so that it can continue trading if there are power outages this winter.

2) TalkTalk weighed down by debt as Sir Charles Dunstone seeks sale The budget broadband provider has been warned by its auditor that presenting its accounts on a going concern basis is increasingly risky.

3) Instagram fined €405m for sharing children’s email addresses and phone numbers The number of affected children was not revealed but is thought to be in the millions given the EU-wide nature of the breach.

4) Aston Martin sells shares at 78pc discount in bid to shore up business - Luxury car marque plans to raise £576m to pay down some of its debt

5) I’d have to charge £100 for a steak to cover my energy bills, says Gaucho chief The chief executive said the incoming prime minister must act quickly to help businesses which are seeing their profits wiped out.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks edged up slightly in the first few minutes of trading this morning, with the Hang Seng Index ticking up 0.2pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.2pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower in subdued trade, with few fresh market-moving events after a holiday for US bourses. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.2pc.

Coming up today

Financial: NCC Group (full-year results), Ashtead Group, Capricorn Energy (Interims), Berkeley Group, DS Smith (Trading statement)

Economics: Construction PMI (UK), services PMI (US), composite PMI (US), factory orders (Ger)