Truss Expects Hunt to Agree No More UK Tax Package U-Turns

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss expects her new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, to commit to carrying out no further U-turns on her economic plans after she already backtracked on two of the measures, a person familiar with the matter said.

The person asked not to be named discussing private deliberations. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pound extended losses after the report, trading around $1.119.

The revelation comes just hours after Truss promoted Hunt to replace Kwasi Kwarteng, whose massive package of tax cuts on Sept. 23 roiled the financial markets amid concerns about how the government would pay for its plans. The pound at one point touched a record low against the dollar and the Bank of England was forced to intervene to prop up the gilt market.

That turmoil forced Truss and Kwarteng to reverse the most heavily criticized component of their package last week, when they scrapped a plan to abolish the 45% rate of income tax levied on the UK’s highest earners. Then, after sacking Kwarteng, Truss on Friday afternoon said she’s backtracking on plans to freeze corporation tax next year.

That means the levy on companies will now rise to 25% from 19% in April, as planned by Truss’s predecessor, Boris Johnson, and his Chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

But an analysis by Bloomberg Economics shows that even after those two policy reversals, about £24 billion more savings or revenue raising is needed to put debt back on a sustainable track.

That leaves Hunt with a tricky line to toe over the coming days as he prepares to lay out the government’s medium term fiscal plan on Oct. 31. The government that day will also lay out its position on the banking surcharge, according to the Treasury.

(Updates with further context starting in fourth paragraph)

