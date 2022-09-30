Truss Holds Talks With UK Watchdog Amid Fallout Over Tax Cuts

Stuart Biggs and Kitty Donaldson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng are holding talks Friday with the UK government’s fiscal watchdog, amid intense criticism over their unfunded tax cuts that roiled markets.

The new administration opted to announce the largest package of tax cuts in half a century last Friday without analysis by the Office for Budget Responsibility, and Kwarteng is not planning to set out how he will pay for his plans until Nov. 23. That decision was taken because some policies that needed to be factored in by the watchdog were not ready to be announced, City Minister Andrew Griffith suggested Friday.

Senior Tory Urges UK to Release Independent Forecast Faster

But the lack of transparency backfired as financial traders responded by driving the pound to a record low against the dollar, while the Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent a meltdown in the bond market. Senior Conservative MPs have urged Kwarteng to bring forward his medium-term fiscal statement, which will be accompanied by a full OBR forecast.

Truss will be hoping that visibly engaging with the fiscal watchdog will help to calm market nerves. Yet much depends on what the OBR makes of her economic plans, especially given the tax cuts were announced before accompanying policies were finalized.

“It’s now important that we go forward and get those independent forecasts,” Griffith told BBC Radio 4 on Friday. The details are yet to come on “a lot of measures about how we’re going to grow the economy,” he said.

Both Truss and Kwarteng used media interviews Thursday to dig in over their economic plans. But the market turmoil has caused considerable anger among Conservative MPs, with some privately already calling on Kwarteng to quit.

Amid the fallout, the opposition Labour Party has soared to a record 33-point lead in YouGov polling, and while the next general election is not due for another two years, the atmosphere is febrile heading into the Tory party’s annual conference, which starts Sunday in Birmingham.

In a private WhatsApp message to Tory MPs, Kwarteng on Thursday pleaded with colleagues to back the government’s plans and not to air their criticism in public. “We need your support to do this as the only people who win if we divide is the Labour Party,” he said in the message seen by Bloomberg.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Friday, senior Tory backbencher Geoffrey Clifton-Brown urged Truss’s government to bring forward “as much as possible” its next financial statement to give a full picture of its plans.

“We’ve got to give her a little bit of time,” said Clifton-Brown, who is also an executive of the 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Tories that decides party rules. “And time especially to try and reassure the markets that they know exactly what they want to do for the economy.”

Those kinds of remarks so soon into an administration will ring alarm bells for Truss, who has made the most turbulent debut of any British prime minister in peacetime.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng meeting with OBR amid market turmoil

    It comes as a senior Tory MP said Downing Street would have to “rethink” its plan of implementing for unfunded tax cuts worth billions of pounds

  • UK retailer Currys raises staff pay for third time in 13 months

    British electricals retailer Currys said on Friday it was raising hourly pay rates for a third time in 13 months as competition heats up to attract and retain staff in a tight labour market amid a worsening cost of living crunch. The group, previously known as Dixons Carphone, said that from Oct. 30 hourly paid staff across the UK would get a minimum rate of 10.35 pounds ($11.57), up 3.5%. Currys said that over the last 13 months, it had increased UK minimum hourly rates by 15.6%.

  • Pound gets a respite, moves back toward pre-budget levels

    The pound was rising amid reports of an emergency meeting between the U.K. government and country's fiscal watchdog on Friday.

  • Friend of Queen Elizabeth Thinks She Planned to Die in Scotland ‘to Save Union’

    Max Mumby/Indigo/GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Queen Elizabeth II “planned to die in Scotland to save the union” with England, a friend of the late monarch has told The Daily Beast.Although the queen’s death arrived with unexpected speed, the friend said the queen was well aware she was “frail” and decided not to go back to Windsor Castle for the “kissing of hands” ceremony with incoming Pr

  • Judge rejects special master's request on seized documents, handing win to Trump

    Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected a request from the special master she appointed to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to have Trump's legal team verify that the government's inventory log of seized items is accurate. Judge Cannon's ruling again hands yet another process win to Trump's legal team, which will now no longer face the same deadline to state on the record whether they would dispute any of the items listed on the government's detailed inventory. Trump's legal team earlier this week filed a letter under seal raising their objection to the request from special master Raymond Dearie -- even as Trump repeatedly in public statements and interviews has made baseless suggestions the FBI "planted" documents in order to incriminate him.

  • Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN

    Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."

  • Trump Picked the Special Master but Now He Has Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump got the court-ordered review he wanted of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home as well as his preferred pick for a so-called special master to carry it out. But less than a month in, the former president has complaints about how that review is taking shape.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase Afte

  • Judge Warns of Justice Department’s Gift to Trump That Could Keep on Giving

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA judge has warned that former President Donald Trump is building a legal shield that could block him from being held accountable for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, pointing to the bizarre move by the Department of Justice to side with Trump in a rape defamation case last year.The DOJ’s legal stance—that anything a president does is part of his official duties, and therefore makes him a federal employee immune to lawsuits—was w

  • Gavin Newsom Gets Put On The Spot About Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle

    The Democratic California governor was asked about his relationship with Guilfoyle, who's now engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

  • Kremlin decides not to rush annexation of occupied territories of Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:54 The Kremlin has decided not to rush the official "accession" of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia, and to postpone the closing of Russia's borders.

  • Kenya president Ruto vows tax overhaul to lower inequality

    Kenya's newly elected President William Ruto on Thursday vowed to overhaul the country's income tax regime and introduce reforms asking high-earners to pay more in a bid to reduce inequality.

  • Donald Trump is raising money off a "ransacking" in Florida — but it has nothing to do with Hurricane Ian

    Trump is asking his supporters for at least $25 after the FBI raid on his Palm Beach, Florida, estate, while Floridians are bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian.

  • NY public officials criticize DeSantis for voting against Hurricane Sandy relief

    As Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida on Wednesday, several public officials from New York criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for voting against federal aid for Hurricane Sandy when he was a congressman. “Just a reminder to New York … Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis (who was in Congress at the time) voted against aid for…

  • Nord Stream possibly lost forever, say German goverment

    German authorities suggest that both lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and one of the two lines of Nord Stream-2 may be rendered unusable forever, German daily newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported on Sept. 28.

  • Top Diplomat Warns Russian ‘Army of Trojan Horsemen’ Hides Among Us

    Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty ImagesUkraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned Thursday he is concerned that some men fleeing Russia to ostensibly avoid conscription might actually be Kremlin “Trojan horses” meant to wreak havoc later.“While genuine members of opposition should be considered for temporary protection in Europe and elsewhere, the army of Trojan horsemen of would-be Russian soldiers in Europe may pose a security threat, especially to neighboring countries and

  • Ukraine advance on Russian outpost challenges Putin’s grip on Donbas

    Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia. The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the adjacent Luhansk province, foiling Putin's goal of seizing all of the industrial Donbas region declared after his forces failed to subdue the entire country in February, military analysts said. The regions are among four chunks of eastern and southern Ukrainian territory that Putin is expected on Friday to declare Russian-annexed land after what Kyiv and Western countries say were bogus referendums staged at gunpoint.

  • Lara Trump Shares Video Of Visibly Upset Son Outside In Rain During Hurricane Ian

    Donald Trump's daughter-in-law is facing backlash after posting a video of her son during the storm, which she called a "character building" exercise.

  • Donald Trump Belittled Jared Kushner In Front Of Aides With ‘Deliverance' Jibe: Book

    It was one of a series of disparaging comments the then-president made about his son-in-law, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

  • Jesse Watters’ Dig at Biden’s Hurricane Ian Response Falls Flat

    Fox NewsJesse Watters attempted to make a wry dig at President Joe Biden on Thursday over his response to Hurricane Ian but came up empty after receiving pushback not from a Democratic-leaning guest but former George W. Bush deputy chief of staff Karl Rove.The Fox News host tried to give the impression that Biden has been dragging his feet about providing aid to storm-ravaged Florida, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis saying he is “thankful” for the help from the administration, which he has often criti

  • Donald Trump Makes a Shocking Return to a Very Select List

    Former president claws his way back onto an important list, just don't tell the New York Attorney General.