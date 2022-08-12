Truss Rejects New UK Windfall Tax While Sunak’s Open to the Idea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Wickham and Liza Tetley
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Liz Truss
    Liz Truss
    British politician (born 1975)
  • Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak
    British politician (born 1980)
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

(Bloomberg) -- Conservative leadership front-runner Liz Truss ruled out a fresh windfall tax on energy companies if she becomes prime minister, while her opponent Rishi Sunak vowed to find up to another £10 billion to help Britons pay for soaring power bills.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Truss’s comments at a hustings in Cheltenham came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with energy companies Thursday, where Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi hinted that the Treasury was exploring new taxes on electricity generators.

Read more: Boris Johnson Meets Energy Firms as UK Winter Crisis Looms

Ministers would “evaluate the extraordinary profits seen in certain parts of the electricity generation sector and the appropriate and proportionate steps to take,” Zahawi said.

But Truss rejected that approach, arguing: “One thing I absolutely don’t support is a windfall tax. It’s a Labour idea and all about bashing business and it sends the wrong message to international investors and to the public.”

“I don’t think profit is a dirty word, and the fact it has become a dirty word in our society is a massive problem,” she added. “The energy giants, if they are in an oligopoly, should be held to account. And I will rigorously hold them to account, but the way we bandy around the word profit as if it’s dirty and evil, we shouldn’t be doing that as Conservatives.”

‘Growth and Competition’

Her opposition to a new windfall tax on energy companies appeared at odds with polling suggesting both Conservative and Labour voters would support the policy.

In an article for the Times newspaper, Sunak sketched out a plan to ensure households can pay their energy bills this winter. To finance it, he said he’d probably levy more funds from power companies, identify savings across the government and, as a last resort, increase borrowing.

“Because whatever the ‘boosterish’ talk of others, you can’t heat your home with hope,” Sunak said in a swipe at some of Truss’s previous comments.

North Sea

Truss once again refused to be drawn on any further support she would offer households to deal with rising energy bills, but did give some details of her future energy policy.

Truss would seek to get more gas in the North Sea on stream “pretty quickly,” she said, and expressed her support for fracking, tidal, nuclear and hydrogen power, but said she opposed solar panels on farming land.

Truss vowed not to call a general election before 2024 and suggested she would review the regulation of utilities including water companies.

Read more: UK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy Plan

“I think the problem with a lot of utility regulation is that we were one of the first countries to privatize utilities and we created these regulators, but over time, they have become less effective at doing the job, and in some cases they are actually not promoting enough growth and competition as well,” she said.

“So I would review the regulators and how they are operating to make sure they are much more effective,” calling water “a natural monopoly and we have to be tough on the water companies to do the right thing.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian Gas Prices Rally on Rush by Japan to Secure Winter Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan, one of the world’s top buyers of liquefied natural gas, is rushing to secure supply for winter, exacerbating a global shortage and driving prices of the super-chilled fuel higher.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowh

  • Argentina hikes interest rate again as inflation hits 20-year high

    Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 950 basis points on Thursday as the country struggles to keep a lid on spiraling inflation that rose to a 20-year high of 71%, according to new data. The central bank raised the benchmark 'Leliq' rate for the 28-day term to 69.5% from 60%, a rate the bank set just two weeks ago when it hiked the rate by 800 basis points and the government shuffled its Cabinet to install a new economy "superminister." New inflation data on Thursday underscored the urgency driving economic policy: Prices rose 7.4% in July, above expectations and pushing annual inflation to a 20-year high of 71%.

  • Malaysia's economy jumps in Q2 but slower growth expected

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's economy grew at its fastest annual pace in a year in the second quarter, boosted by expansion in domestic demand and resilient exports, but a slowdown in global growth is expected to pose a risk to the outlook for the rest of 2022. Gross domestic product (GDP) in April-June surged 8.9% from a year earlier, the central bank said. Malaysia's economy has been on a strong recovery path since the country reopened its borders in April.

  • Asian stocks fall on nagging Fed rate hike worries

    Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week. Odds of a 75 bps hike in September were as high as 68% earlier in the week, but are now around 34%, where they were a week ago.

  • Japan July core CPI seen rising 2.4%, near 8-year-high - Reuters poll

    "Electricity and gas prices started to re-accelerate, while price hikes are becoming more prevalent in goods such as processed foods," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. Economists estimate the nationwide core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food costs but includes energy, was 2.4% higher last month than a year earlier. Excluding periods when the indicator was skewed by effects of higher sales tax, the expected core CPI rise for July would be the fastest since August 2008.

  • Energy bills: Boris Johnson's 'zombie government' fails to offer new support

    Boris Johnson insisted that it would be for his successor to make 'significant fiscal decisions'.

  • Japan's yen bears brunt of market rethink on Fed

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The Japanese yen fell the most against a recovering U.S. dollar on Friday, as a two-day rally in equities conceded to market expectations that the Fed would have to do a lot more to contain inflation. That realisation followed speeches and statements from a bunch of Federal Reserve officials warning investors against being sanguine after this week's slight softening in inflation numbers. The latest was San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who said on Thursday that a 50 basis point interest rate hike in September "makes sense", given recent economic data, including inflation figures, but that she is open to a bigger rate hike if data warrants.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Is About to Get a Pair of Floating LNG Units

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two floating liquefied natural gas terminals are heading for Europe in the next several months as the region clamors to replace supplies cut off after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing N

  • Thai Ruling Party Reverses Election Rule Change Ahead of Polls

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s ruling Palang Pracharat party joined the main opposition party to reverse an earlier parliament decision on electoral rules in a rare move, effectively undermining the ability for smaller parties to win seats in the next elections. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler

  • Social Security benefits could see largest cost of living increase since 1981

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon joins the Live show to outline how cost of living adjustments are forecasted to catch up with Social Security benefits.

  • Hedge Funds Rushed to Snap Up Stocks During CPI-Fueled Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Theories that this week’s big runup in stocks was fueled by equity skeptics getting forced out of bearish positioning are borne out by the data. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneWith the S&P 500 mounting a

  • US Futures, Asia Stocks Up as Treasury Yields Dip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An Asian stock gauge and US equity futures rose Friday as investors assessed whether signs of cooling inflation will enable the Federal Reserve to pivot to less pugnacious interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sp

  • Army identifies 2 Fort Benning soldiers killed by fallen tree in Georgia mountains

    The entrance to Fort Benning, the U.S. Army post in Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army) Two U.S. Army soldiers at Fort Benning in Georgia were killed and three others injured by a falling tree while sheltering from a thunderstorm that swept through the Yonah Mountain region where the service members were training Tuesday, military officials confirmed. Officials Wednesday identified the dead soldiers as 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Trump baselessly bashed Obama for transferring records from the White House to Chicago. Here's why Obama was allowed while Trump is under scrutiny by the FBI.

    As his time in the White House came to a close, Barack Obama transferred records from the White House for his presidential library in Chicago.

  • Mary Trump Explains How Her Uncle's Been 'Tripped Up' By Merrick Garland

    "Garland is playing chess. Donald can only play checkers," Donald Trump's niece said.

  • The FBI was tipped off by an informer close to Trump who guided agents to where documents were kept, reports say

    Officials told Newsweek and The Wall Street Journal that this person told investigators about the documents.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Somehow Calls BS on GOP’s Trump Raid Outrage

    Fox NewsFox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy flipped the script on Thursday morning, pushing back on House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s wild suggestion that FBI agents went “rogue” in executing a court-approved search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s residence.Doocy further took issue with the immediate “rush to judgment” made by Scalise and other conservatives, asking if they could at least “wait a week” before determining that the FBI is “crazy.”Fox News has engaged in a full-scale mel

  • Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

    LEXEY DANICHEV/Sputnik Host Photo Agency/AFP via Getty ImagesLatvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday, according to AFP. Russia “uses suffering and intimidation as tools in its attempts to weaken the morale of the Ukrainian people and armed forc

  • Fox News host calls out GOP for attacking the FBI after raid on Trump's home: 'Whatever happened to the Republican party backing the blue?'

    For years, the GOP has portrayed itself as the "law and order" party. But it's singing a very different tune following the FBI raid at Trump's home.

  • Trump took such sensitive documents from the White House that the DOJ felt it had no choice but to raid Mar-a-Lago: report

    According to The New York Times, investigators tried subpoenaing Trump before taking the drastic step of searching his home.