2

Truss Drops Tax Cut for Top UK Earners to Fend Off Rebellion

Alex Morales and Kitty Donaldson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prime Minister Liz Truss dropped a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after announcing it, in a bid to fend off a mounting rebellion from Members of Parliament in her own Conservative Party.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the decision in a tweet early Monday, saying “we get it, and we have listened.” In a statement posted with his tweet, he said the decision to scrap the 45% rate of income tax had become a “distraction.”

The pound jumped as much as 1% before giving up some of those gains to trade 0.2% higher against the dollar at 09:04 a.m. in London.

The U-turn is a major embarrassment for Truss and Kwarteng. They’ve spent days defending the chancellor’s Sept. 23 fiscal statement, with Truss saying on Sunday that she was committed to the package, while Kwarteng was due to say his party should “stay the course” and that the plan was “the right one” in his speech to the Tory Party’s annual conference in Birmingham on Monday.

The reversal on a major policy just a month into her tenure will inevitably spark speculation about both Truss’s and Kwarteng’s future. The chancellor on Monday told BBC TV that he hadn’t considered resigning over the issue. Former cabinet minister Grant Shapps, sacked by Truss when she formed her top team, told the broadcaster: “I want the PM to survive.”

Tory Discontent

Kwarteng’s package, dubbed the government’s “growth plan” had sparked a market rout, sending the pound to an all-time low against the dollar and forcing the Bank of England into making a dramatic intervention to stave off a crash in the gilt market.

The scrapping of the 45% rate for the highest earners had been the least popular measure, coming at a time when ordinary Britons are struggling in a cost-of-living crisis that’s seen inflation surge to 40-year highs.

Rumblings of discontent had also been growing within the Tories, with former cabinet minister Michael Gove telling the BBC that removing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners was the wrong decision and indicated he would not support it. By late Sunday, he had become an unofficial recruiting sergeant for unhappy Tories, some of whom said they would be prepared to rebel against the plan.

Much of the Tory opposition stemmed from two fears: that the tax cuts will be funded by borrowing at a time the government is already increasing debt levels to help Britons with soaring energy bills; and that the reduction in the top rate of income tax looks like the government is prioritizing the wealthiest earners over those on lower incomes during a cost-of-living crisis.

Kwarteng himself had spoken to some 25 MPs in recent days to reassure them that his tax cuts can fix the economy, and on Monday told the BBC that the abolition of the 45% rate “was drowning out the elements of an excellent plan.”

He told LBC radio that he takes “full responsibility” for the measures he’d announced, and said he’d “had to take on board what people were saying.”

(Updates with details of Tory plans starting in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Truss forced into humiliating tax U-turn

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn, reversing plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that helped to spark a rebellion in her party and turmoil in financial markets. Truss, and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a new "growth plan" on Sept. 23 that would cut taxes and regulation, funded by vast government borrowing to snap the economy out of years of stagnant growth. But the plan triggered a crisis of investor confidence in the government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets to such an extent that the Bank of England had to intervene with a 65 billion pound ($73 billion) programme to shore up the markets.

  • Paralysis Looms in Bulgaria as Ex-Premier Borissov Wins Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansBulgaria may be headed for an extended period of political paralysis after former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov came first in a parliamentary election, th

  • Kwasi Kwarteng U-turns on plans to scrap 45p tax rate

    Kwasi Kwarteng says the proposals, announced just 10 days ago, had become "a distraction".

  • Great news for RHI Magnesita N.V. (LON:RHIM): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.4x Gresham House plc ( LON:GHE ) may be sending very bearish signals at...

  • IWG plc's (LON:IWG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 19% Below Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of IWG plc ( LON:IWG ) as...

  • Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Belvoir Group's (LON:BLV) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil

    The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. In a dramatic about-face, Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday that he would abandon plans to scrap the top 45% rate of income tax paid on earnings above 150,000 pounds ($167,000) a year. The U-turn came after a growing number of lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party turned on government tax plans announced 10 days ago.

  • Former Waldron Police Sgt., Scott County sheriff face misdemeanor charge after violent arrest

    Former Waldron Police Sgt., Scott County sheriff face misdemeanor charge after violent arrest

  • Octopuses 'always attack prey with same tentacle'

    When wrapping its prey in a swirling mass of tentacles, it is not immediately obvious that the octopus favours any one of its eight 'arms'.

  • Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves Tide's 49-26 win over Arkansas with shoulder injury

    Young pointed to his right throwing shoulder after throwing an incomplete pass in the second quarter.

  • US faces election worker shortage ahead of midterms due to rise in threats

    Officials warn the U.S. is facing a shortage of election workers ahead of the November midterms due to a rise in threats against those performing such jobs that experts link to false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In an interview last month, Kim Wyman, senior election security lead at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA),…

  • Faurecia gets 213 million euros from the EU to develop hydrogen project in France

    The company aims to create affordable clean mobility solutions by developing and industrialising a new generation of hydrogen tanks, both gaseous and liquid, by the end of 2027, it said in a statement. Faurecia - whose takeover of German car parts company Hella has led to the creation of the new company Forvia - added that production will start in 2024 in its Allenjoie plant in France's Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, with a goal of over 100,000 units produced per year. On July 15, the European Commission authorised 15 member states to provide public funding of up to 5.4 billion euros ($5.48 billion) under the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) programme to support research, innovation and first industrial deployment of hydrogen technologies in the region.

  • UK's Truss forced into humiliating tax U-turn

    British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced on Monday into a humiliating U-turn, reversing plans to cut the highest rate of income tax that helped to spark a rebellion in her party and turmoil in financial markets. Truss, and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a new "growth plan" on Sept. 23 that would cut taxes and regulation, funded by vast government borrowing to snap the economy out of years of stagnant growth. But the plan triggered a crisis of investor confidence in the government, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and jolting global markets to such an extent that the Bank of England had to intervene with a 65 billion pound ($73 billion) programme to shore up the markets.

  • Demand for Aluminum Slows in Another Sign of Troubled Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Storm clouds are forming in the North American aluminum market as makers of everything from automobiles to beverage cans to kitchen appliances are holding off booking next year’s raw material orders.Producers, recyclers and product makers of the metal gathered at a conference in Washington this week to discuss government policy and end markets with a muted mood, especially compared to a year ago when the industry was amid its best stretch in a decade. The so-called mating season,

  • Venezuela Frees Americans in Biden-Approved Swap With Maduro

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration said Venezuela freed seven Americans, including oil executives and a former Marine, in a swap involving two members of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s family imprisoned in the US.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of Russi

  • French plant-based food maker Bonduelle's full-year profit falls

    The war between Russia and Ukraine, once known as the breadbasket of Europe, has sent food and energy prices to record highs, while summer drought in key agricultural regions such as France shrunk grain harvests and cut inventories. In addition, the ready-to-eat fresh activities of Bonduelle's Fresh Americas division declined over the year due to price increases aimed at preserving margins, a less dynamic market, and the cessation of sales of non-contributing ranges to certain clients, which was not offset by new contract wins. The decline of the ready-to-use fresh food business in North America, which is weighing on the group's performance in the short term, "does not call into question the relevance of this acquisition", CEO Guillaume Debrosse said.

  • Coinbase Resolves Problem That Halted Payments From US Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. said it fixed an issue that prevented the company from processing transactions with US bank accounts for more than five hours.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist E

  • Fan dies after falling from escalator at Steelers' Acrisure Stadium

    A man died after falling from an escalator during Steelers’ loss to the Jets at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, the local public safety department said.

  • Week 4 Sunday Night Freestyle: Tua's TNF concussion overshadows, Eagles stay undefeated & Pickett's debut

    Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab discuss the effects of Thursday night's injury to Tua Tagovailoa and later dissect each of the results from Sunday's slate of action in Week 4.