Truss’s Tories Win Vote on UK Fracking Ban Motion

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Conservatives defeated an opposition attempt to force Parliament to consider legislation to ban fracking, a rare moment of respite as she battles to cling to power.

The government won by 326 votes to 230 in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Truss’s government issued a stark warning to Conservative MPs not to back the Labour motion, telling them it was a confidence issue for the government and they would be kicked out of the party if they supported the opposition move or abstained.

But several Tories openly said they planned to rebel, and multiple MPs had told government whips that they would abstain, even if it means losing the whip, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The vote came as Truss battles to assert control over her mutinous party as her tumultuous six-week premiership teeters on the edge of collapse following a series of damaging U-Turns.

