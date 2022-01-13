🌱 Trussville Daily: I-59 Widening + Recognition For School Board

Get on up, Trussville! Let's get you started this Thursday with everything you need to know going on around town today.

Mostly sunny. High: 57 Low: 35.

In her State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey announced plans for the widening of I-59 from Chalkville Mountain Road to I-459, in east Jefferson County near Trussville, from four lanes to six lanes. (Trussvilletribune). The Trussville City Council declared on Tuesday that January is School Board Member Recognition Month. (Trussvilletribune) Keystone Financial Group is hosting a free Financial Seminar at the Trussville Civic Center at 6 p.m. on January 20. (Trussvilletribune) Former Hewitt-Trussville star quarterback Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Paul "Bear" Bryant, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal and is leaving the University of Alabama. (Trussville Patch) Learn how close Trussville-area hospitals are to capacity? (Trussville Patch)

MACC Business Members Luncheon - Moody Chamber of Commerce (11:30 AM)

This Is Alabama: "There’s always something cool to see at Cane Creek Canyon. Located in Colbert County’s Little Mountain region, the 700-acre nature preserve features miles of scenic hiking trails.Thanks, @kanethewolverine, for sharing this fantastic vi..." (Instagram)

This Is Alabama: "Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park has over 1,500 acres set aside for hiking, camping and all kinds of outdoor fun.Thanks, @bigalphotos, for sharing this amazing nature view from McCalla! #thisisalabama" (Instagram)

This Is Alabama: "You could visit Bankhead National Forest a dozen times and still see something new each time. The lush National Forest is home to endless unique natural wonders. Thanks, @evanlanier, for sharing this magnificent view from Double Spring..." (Instagram)

The Trussville Tribune: "I-59 in Trussviile to be widened to 6 lanes, Governor Ivey says." (Facebook)

University of North Alabama: "REMINDER: Today is the LAST DAY to add or drop classes for this semester! Please make your final selections carefully and have a GREAT rest of your 2021-2022 school year! 📚 😁" (Instagram)

Humane Society of West Alabama: "Yesterday I introduced Alex and since I’m desperate for someone to go adopt this sweetheart, I’m sharing him again today. And probably tomorrow. I only knew Alex for a few days, and even in those few days I probably only spent a grand ..." (Instagram)

The Trussville Tribune: "Total Futbol Club promises a ‘new youth soccer experience’ for Trussville" (Facebook)

Smith Lake Alabama: "Its a smoke on the water day! Good Morning, Smith Lake!#smithlake #smithlakealabama #thisisalabama #laketime #lakepeople" (Instagram)

The Trussville Tribune: "UPDATE: James Spann postpones book signing" (Facebook)

Trussville City Schools: "Perfect 300 🎳! #HewittTrussville Freshman Bowler Tristan Atwood made HISTORY on Tuesday when he rolled a Perfect 300 game! To have a perfect game, a bowler must have 12 strikes in a row. Congrats Tristan! (video credit Bobby Matthews/Th..." (Facebook)

Highlands Students Grants Mill: "5 👏🏻 HOURS 👏🏻 AWAY 👏🏻On a scale of 1 to Parker’s face how excited are you for tonight?!?! Ⓜ️💯🤪" (Instagram)

The Trussville Tribune: "Bessemer man sentenced 13-plus years in in prison for child pornography" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "Trussville City Council approved settlement with USAA, honors HTHS Flag Football Team" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "Toddler shot and killed in Jefferson County" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "City of Trussville honors HTHS Hall of Fame inductee" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "St. Clair County Schools to go virtual until Tuesday, Jan. 18" (Facebook)

Trussville Antiques & Interiors: "We’ve got great news! Thank you to everyone who continually supports our business and allows us the honor of being your favorite antique store yet again. We love Trussville and we love our customers." (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "ALDOT plans lane closures this week on US 280" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "Sean of the South: Good Dog" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "JeffCo coroner seeks public’s help to find family members of 2 people" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "Blount County man arrested for officer-involved shooting" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "Kind words of affirmation and appreciation can go far. How far? Find out in this week's Community Minute!" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "Trussville declares January School Board Member Recognition Month" (Facebook)

Trussville Public Library: "Today at 4:00 p.m. is our video game program for teens. Join us as we play various games on our projector in our auditorium. Open to anyone in the 6th to 12th grade. Snacks and refreshments are provided." (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "Moody City Council approves sale of sewer system to Margaret" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "UPDATE: Authorities say decedents’ families located" (Facebook)

The Trussville Tribune: "With the uptick in COVID/seasonal sickness, cleaning supplies are in hot demand. Pay less at Discount Warehouse where you NEVER pay retail." (Facebook)

Taxes In Retirement Seminar (January 25)

